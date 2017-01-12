Huffpost Canada Business ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

McDonald's Canada Rolling Out All-Day Breakfast

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

TORONTO — Craving an Egg McMuffin and hash brown for dinner?

Soon, you can order the breakfast staples all day at select McDonald's Canada locations across the country.

mcdonalds canada
A Canadian flag waves beside a McDonald's fast food restaurant in Toronto, May 1, 2014. (Photo: Reuters/Mark Blinch)

The fast-food giant says it's currently serving its breakfast menu at 17 restaurants in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

McDonald's is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Canada this year and operates more than 1,400 restaurants from coast to coast.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
The Coolest McDonalds Restaurants
of
  • #5) Melbourne, Australia

    The Art Deco McDonald’s in Clifton Hill, Victoria was once an old hotel. Today, the neon lit, multi-story Macca’s (the moniker folks Down Under have given the American chain) serves burgers, French fries, and shakes in a retro dining room. Click Here to More of the World’s Coolest McDonald’s Restaurants Photo Credit: © Flickr / Ika Ink

  • #4) Roswell, New Mexico

    Roswell has had its fair share of strange UFO sightings since the first supposed alien crash landing in 1947, and this one might rank high on that list. Downtown Roswell’s "Unofficial crash site" McDonald’s location boasts a UFO-shaped exterior complete with florescent lights. The restaurant also features flying rockets with Ronald McDonalds in the Playroom. Might be time for a road trip out West! Photo Credit: McDonald's

  • #3) Porto, Portugal

    The opulent McDonald’s in the hillside city of Porto in northern Portugal is housed in the former Imperial Café, an historic coffee shop from the 1930s. It has become a popular tourist spot for visitors to admire the Art Deco stained glass windows, embellished facades, and ornate chandeliers. Photo Credit: McDonald's Click Here to More of the World’s Coolest McDonald’s Restaurants

  • #2) Dallas, Texas

    They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and for one McDonald’s, that is decidedly true. Driving down Montfort Drive, you’ll see the world’s biggest Happy Meal. The inside of the restaurant features Austrian crystal chandeliers, Ralph Lauren wallpaper, granite floors, mahogany booths, and a playroom. Fancy digs for burgers and fries! Photo Credit: Mcdonald’s

  • #1) Taupo, New Zealand

    Taupo, New Zealand has the honor of being home to the only McDonald’s location that includes a decommissioned plane as part of the restaurant. The former DC-3 passenger plane was built in 1943 and ferried passengers around the country for a New Zealand airline company called SPANZ during the 1950s and 1960s. After her passenger life, she carried large loads of manure. The plane’s last flight was in October 1984, and she was brought by road haulage to Taupo by a local aircraft enthusiast and placed in her current position, originally as a feature attraction for a car dealership called the Aeroplane Car Company. McDonald’s purchased the plane in 1990 when they built the McDonald’s, which opened that November. While the restaurant is separate from the plane, diners can enjoy their meals inside the plane. Now that makes for one happy meal! Click Here to More of the World’s Coolest McDonald’s Restaurants Photo Credit: © Flickr / Turner

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations