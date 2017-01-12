Huffpost Canada Living ca
Migraine Sufferers At Higher Risk Of Stroke After Surgery: Study

People who suffer migraines are at a higher risk of stroke after surgery, researchers said on Wednesday.

This means that a history of migraines, which affect about one in five people, should be taken into account when weighing the pros and cons of undergoing an operation, said a study in The BMJ medical journal.

"Given the high prevalence of migraine in the general population, the... association (with stroke) carries public health importance," the authors wrote.

A research team from the United States, Denmark and Germany analyzed the records of nearly 125,000 surgical patients at Massachusetts General Hospital and two satellite campuses between January 2007 and August 2014.

stroke

Of the group, 771 (0.6 per cent) suffered a stroke within 30 days of surgery.

Just over eight per cent (10,179) of the surgery group had a history of migraine, compared to 11.5 per cent (89) of the 771 who suffered a stroke.

The team calculated the risk of stroke at 2.4 attacks for every 1,000 surgeries — a number which rose to 4.3 in 1,000 for migraine patients.

The risk was highest for those whose migraines had an "aura" — described as flashing lights or other warning signals experienced before an attack.

According to the World Health Organization, about 6.7 million people died of stroke in 2012. Survivors often suffer long-term disability.

Stroke occurs when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off due to a clot blocking the path or due to a leak in a blood vessel. Brain cells are starved of oxygen, and die.

Migraine, more common in women, is characterized by a severe headache often associated with disturbed vision, sensitivity to sounds, smells and light, and nausea.

Migraine has long been considered to increase the risk for stroke, the study authors said, but is still widely perceived as a benign condition.

This study was the first to assess whether migraines boost stroke risk after surgery.

"Physicians should be aware of this increased... risk," said the team. And further research was needed into preventing post-operative stroke in migraine sufferers.

  • What Is A Stroke?

    A stroke occurs when blood supply to part of your brain is interrupted or severely diminished. The result is that the affected brain tissue is deprived of oxygen and nutrients, which can start killing brain cells within minutes.

  • What Causes A Stroke?

    There are a few possible causes for this interruption to the flow of blood, and therefore oxygen and nutrients, to part of the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic. One is a blocked artery, which causes ischemic stroke — this makes up about 85 per cent of strokes. This can sometimes be temporary, resulting in a transient ischemic attack. Another is the leaking or bursting of a blood vessel in the brain, which causes hemorrhagic stroke.

  • Complications Of Stroke

    Even when a stroke is not fatal, there can be serious complications. Paralysis or loss of muscle movement, difficulty talking or swallowing, memory loss or thinking difficulties, emotional issues, pain, and changes in behaviour and ability to care for yourself are all potential effects, according to the Mayo Clinic. There are treatments for some of them but they vary from person to person depending on a variety of factors, including seriousness of the stroke and time between the stroke and receiving medical attention.

  • Know FAST

    FAST doesn’t just refer to how quickly you need to act if you suspect a stroke — the acronym also refers to the sudden signs of a stroke that everyone should be aware of, says Matt McDowell, Director of Communications for ETR. Keep reading the slideshow to find out what FAST means.

  • F For Face Drooping

    This is one of the first signs of stroke, McDowell says. Is a person’s face drooping or numb on one side? When someone smiles, is the smile uneven? If you suspect a stroke, ask the person to smile. If you notice any of these symptoms in yourself or someone else, seek medical attention.

  • A For Arm Weakness

    Like the face, weakness or numbness in one arm can also be a sign of stroke. "Ask the person to raise both arms,” McDowell says. "Does one arm drift downward?” If so, or if the person is only able to raise one arm, call 911.

  • S For Speech Difficulty

    "Is speech slurred?” McDowell asks. "Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand?” Ask the affected person to repeat a simple phrase. If someone suddenly does not make sense when they speak, or becomes difficult to comprehend because of slurred or garbled speech, that’s a symptom that should be investigated.

  • Time To Call 911

    This is the last step of FAST, and refers to the fact that any of the other symptoms mentioned warrant a call to 911 and emergency attention. Quick treatment for stroke can make a difference in prognosis when someone has a stroke. "If someone shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get the person to the hospital,” McDowell says.

  • Other Symptoms

    There are a few other symptoms of stroke that are important to know, according to the Mayo Clinic. Difficulty understanding speech and difficulty speaking are also signs. And along with numbness or inability to control one side of the body, sudden changes in your vision in one eye — like blurred or blacked vision, or seeing double — is another symptom to take seriously. A sudden and severe headache, sometimes accompanied by vomiting or dizziness, is another reason to seek medical attention.

  • The Importance Of Quick Action

    "When it comes to strokes, there’s a phrase in the medical community: 'time is brain,’” says McDowell. "The longer the brain is without sufficient oxygen, the more damaging the stroke will prove to be.” Even if someone is not actually having a stroke, the presence of the symptoms most associated with stroke are reason enough to call 911 — without waiting to see if they go away. It’s better to get attention quickly and rule stroke out than to wait and find out stroke was their cause.

  • Risk Factors For Stroke

    Age in general is a risk factor for stroke, McDowell says — your risk goes up as you age. A family or personal history of stroke, heart disease, and high blood pressure can also up your risk of having a stroke, or another stroke if you’ve had one in the past. And while stroke is more common in men, women can and do have strokes as well. Heavy or binge drinking, smoking, and the use of drugs like cocaine and methamphetamines can also increase stroke risk, according to the Mayo Clinic.

  • Associated Medical Conditions

    The Mayo Clinic says some medical conditions can increase the risk of stroke, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obstructive sleep apnea. Talk to your physician about your stroke risk if you have one of these conditions.

  • Know Your Numbers

    "Fortunately, there are risk factors you can do something about,” McDowell says. Know your personal numbers for blood pressure, LDL and HDL cholesterol, weight, and blood sugar, he suggests. If any of these are beyond where they ought to be, talk to your physician about how to improve them with lifestyle changes and/or medication.

  • Lifestyle Changes

    "The good news is, these numbers are all connected,” McDowell says. "You can take steps to improve all these numbers at once.” Be physically active, aim for even a small weight loss if overweight, make healthy food choices, and use medicine if needed, he suggests.

