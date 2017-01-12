Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Backlash Over 10-Year-Old Twins Reuniting On Live TV

When identical twins, Gracie and Audrey, met for the first time on live television this week, they sparked a wave of emotion across the Internet.

The 10-year-old girls were both adopted from China by American families. However, they only recently found out they had a twin.

The first time they met was captured during Good Morning America's live broadcast on Wednesday morning.


The girls were wearing matching outfits -- even their glasses were practically identical -- and they were both extremely emotional when they first saw each other and embraced.

While many people commented on how sad it was that the two had been separated at birth and were only meeting now, many took issue with the fact that such a significant life event was televised.

"I'm happy they found each other, but I really wish they would have met in person privately first," commented one Facebook user on Good Morning America's post. "It's an emotional moment and felt like they couldn't enjoy it as much as they could have because it was so overwhelming in front of everyone."

"These girls are only children. The loss they suffered from being separated shouldn't be used as entertainment," wrote another. "This reunion should have happened in private with counsellors."

Others quickly came to the defence of the show and the families. "Wow! So thankful for the segment. The Doering family (Audrey's family) is an amazing family and would never do anything to jeopardize their daughter. So many quick to judge," wrote one person.

"That was their choice to meet on GMA and in front of America!! They did talk on FaceTime first, so it's not like they didn't talk first," explained another person. "So, you people that are talking negative need to get over yourselves!!"

"It looks like both of the families are very supportive of the girls. I wrote a comment before seeing it, and now I see this as very positive. Thank you for sharing it with the world! Very good story!"

Gracie and Audrey were adopted in 2007 by two separate families. One in Washington and the other in Wisconsin.

Audrey's mom became curious about her daughter's background and found a photo that suggested Audrey is a twin. Then she found Gracie's family through Facebook.

After their reunion and during the families' interview, the hosts did explain that psychologist Nancy Segal, who specializes in twin studies, worked with both families and gave her blessing for the televised reunion. The girls had also met via FaceTime prior to the show and coordinated what to wear.

When asked what is in their hearts at the end of the interview, both Gracie and Audrey said, almost in unison: "Love."

How To Throw An Adoption Shower
of
  • Get The Parents Involved

    Before you plan a baby shower for an adoptive parent, make sure they actually want a shower. "Some will want the baby shower prior to the birth so they can enjoy what other parents get to enjoy, while others will prefer to have the shower after the placement when they no longer have to worry about the adoption falling through," says Nicole Witt, executive director of The Adoption Consultancy in Florida. In some cases, mothers or fathers-to-be may not want to celebrate the adoption at all — for example, the process of adopting could have been exhausting, so the attention around the new baby could be overwhelming.

  • With Adoption, It Isn't Always About Babies

    If the child was not adopted as a newborn (or if the shower is taking place some time after the placement), make sure guests know the age (and sizes) of the child so they can buy appropriate clothing and/or gifts, Witt says.

  • Be Careful With The Theme

    "Give it a non-pregnancy theme, either something cultural associated with the birth mother's life or where the baby will be/was born," Witt notes. For example, get guests to sign a globe for the new family if the baby is coming from abroad, or think of a city theme — maybe if the baby is coming to Montreal, we suggest a bagel and poutine theme.

  • Try A Co-Ed Shower

    "Make it co-ed since it is not completely a traditional baby shower, make it less baby-centric and more of a celebration of life and their parenting journey," Witt says. This way, you can host a dinner at a restaurant or keep the party in your home.

  • Hey, Booze Is An Option

    Serve mimosas or another specialty/themed cocktail (with alcohol or not) during the party. A wine exchange could be a fun idea for guests to get involved as well.

  • Think Of Creative Games

    Instead of focusing on pregnancy related games, think of other parenting games like a nursery rhyme Jeopardy or even a baby toy scavenger hunt.

  • Consider Inviting The Prospective Birth Mother

    This may not be ideal for every adoption case, but if the birth mother and adoptive parent have a strong and friendly relationship, you could always invite the birth mother as a guest. "If they've developed a bond that would lend themselves to this, it can make for an extremely meaningful event," Witt says.

  • Avoid Typical Pregnancy Imagery

    The reasons people choose to adopt are endless, and sometimes, it could be because they cannot have their own biological children. If you are planning an adoption shower for a family member or friend, avoid references to conception, pregnancy, labour, or even the stork, for example. "This might seem obvious, but can take some effort to avoid given the typical baby shower products and decorations that are on the market," Witt says.

  • Focus On The Family As A Whole

    Despite not focusing on pregnancy, don’t focus on adoption either – not on the invitations or anywhere else, Witt says. "Avoid intrusive questions about the baby’s background and/or the circumstances that will bring/have brought the baby into the family." If you know the parents well, ask them any questions you may have one-on-one and don't discuss them with others at the shower. "Just focus on the new family member as a joyous new addition."

  • Spoil The Parents, Like Usual

    Treat the parents with the same amount of attention, fuss and excitement as you would with any other baby shower, and don't forget to shower them with gifts!

  • Be Flexible With The Date

    Whether the shower is planned before the birth, or if there is a date for the baby to come home from abroad, circumstances for adoption can always change. "Don’t make the parents feel guilty about any of this. Happily change whatever needs to be changed to celebrate accordingly," Witt says.

  • Stay Away From The Myths

    We're not saying parenting is easy for any family, but adoption can be a scary process — especially with all the myths and horror stories around children not fully accepting their new parents. Avoid discussing these myths or other adoptions that have failed, and talk about the positives instead, Witt says.

