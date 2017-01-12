Huffpost Canada ca
Winnipeg Blizzards Create Giant Snowbanks Along City Roads

Icy roads, blizzards and wind chills as low as –45 C have made so-called Winterpeg live up to its nickname this January.

The conditions have caused serious headaches for city crews — nearly a year's worth of snow fell in a four-week period between December and January. The city receives an average of 110 centimetres of snow each year, according to Statistics Canada, and Winnipeg has seen over 100 centimetres of snow since the beginning of last month.

People work to free a car stuck in the snow on Dec. 7, 2016 in Winnipeg, Man. (Photo: John Woods/CP)

Canada Post has suspended mail delivery for parts of the city and southern Manitoba, and Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning that extends into Friday.

Strong winds have also caused massive snowdrifts in Manitoba's capital.

Piles of the white stuff tower over cars, making the road feel like part of a maze of snowbanks, in a dash cam clip caught on Tuesday.

LOOK: Winter Driving Tips You Need To Know
  • Avoid Storms

    Unless travel is absolutely necessary, stay off the roads during major storms. If you must travel, plan to take the safest, shortest route possible and ensure you have your winter emergency kit in the vehicle.

  • Slow Down

    Slow down when highway conditions are not ideal. The posted speed limit is intended for ideal road conditions. Even if the posted speed is 110 km/h, that doesn’t mean you should travel at that speed if road conditions or visibility are poor. Motorists have a legal obligation to drive according to road conditions. You can be charged with a traffic offence if you drive too fast for the conditions.

  • Traction Is Important

    Ensure your vehicle is in a safe mechanical condition. It is not recommended to travel in winter conditions if your vehicle is equipped with summer tires. Traction is of the utmost importance.

  • Never Use Cruise Control

    Never use cruise control in winter conditions. Avoid sudden moves by anticipating turns or lane changes. Abrupt changes in direction or slamming on the brakes could cause you to spin out of control.

  • Headlights On

    Keep your headlights on all the time - don’t rely on daytime running lights. Low beams are more effective than high beams in fog or heavy snow conditions. Also, turning on your headlights will activate your tail lights making you more visible from behind.

  • Have Time To Stop

    On a wet or slick surface, allow yourself at least three times the normal following distance to stop.

  • Watch For Bridges

    Remember that bridge decks may be slippery even when other parts of the highway are not, since they are subject to greater temperature fluctuations.

  • Know Your Braking System

    Know your braking system and how it reacts on ice. Always be gentle with braking pressure on slick roads.

  • Emergency Kit

    You should carry an emergency road kit in your vehicle’s trunk or cargo space. Pack or replenish these supplies:

  • Blanket or Sleeping Bag

  • Extra Clothing And Footwear

  • Emergency Non-Perishable Food

  • Candle in a Deep Tin

  • Waterproof Matches

  • First Aid Kit

  • Flashlight With Extra Batteries

  • Fire Extinguisher

  • Booster Cables

  • Ice Scraper

  • Snow Brush

  • Paper Towels or Rags

  • Road Map

  • Compass

  • Sand, Road Salt or Kitty Litter

  • Shovel

  • Ensure Your Cell Phone Is Charged

