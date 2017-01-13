Huffpost Canada Living ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Cannabis Can Relieve Pain, But Carries Risks: U.S. Report

Posted: Updated:
Print

Marijuana and cannabis can help to safely alleviate pain for some patients but many uncertainties remain about their health and safety risks, according to a major scientific review published Thursday.

A committee of the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine looked at more than 10,000 scientific abstracts to reach its nearly 100 conclusions.

The report by a 17-member panel offers a "rigorous review of relevant scientific research published since 1999," said a statement from NASEM.

cannabis

Cannabis, the scientific name for the plant whose dried buds and leaves make marijuana, is the most popular illicit drug in the United States.

A recent nationwide survey showed more than 22 million Americans ages 12 and older reported using the drug in the past 30 days.

Nine in 10 adult users said it was for recreational purposes, with just 10 per cent saying it was solely for medical purposes.

"For years the landscape of marijuana use has been rapidly shifting as more and more states are legalizing cannabis for the treatment of medical conditions and recreational use," said Marie McCormick, chair of the committee and a professor of maternal and child health at Harvard University.

"This growing acceptance, accessibility, and use of cannabis and its derivatives have raised important public health concerns."

She said the report aims to address the fact that the "lack of any aggregated knowledge of cannabis-related health effects has led to uncertainty about what, if any, are the harms or benefits from its use."

- Benefits -

The report found that patients who used cannabis to treat chronic pain were "more likely to experience a significant reduction in pain symptoms."

Adults with multiple sclerosis-related muscle spasms also improved their symptoms when using certain "oral cannabinoids" — or man-made, cannabinoid-based medications.

Conclusive evidence was also found that these oral cannabinoids could prevent and treat nausea and vomiting in people with cancer undergoing chemotherapy.

cannabis

"Smoking cannabis does not increase the risk for cancers often associated with tobacco use — such as lung and head and neck cancers," added the report.

The committee "found limited evidence that cannabis use is associated with one sub-type of testicular cancer."

- Risks -

Risks of cannabis use however include the possibility of triggering a heart attack, but more research is needed to understand "whether and how cannabis use is associated with heart attack, stroke, and diabetes."

Smoking cannabis can lead to bronchitis and chronic cough, but "quitting cannabis smoking is likely to reduce these conditions" and it remains unclear if there is any link to respiratory diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, or worsened lung function.

When it comes to mental health, the committee found that "cannabis use is likely to increase the risk of developing schizophrenia, other psychoses, and social anxiety disorders, and to a lesser extent depression."

Thoughts of suicide can increase among heavy cannabis users, and may make bipolar disorder symptoms worse.

But in people with schizophrenia and other psychoses, "a history of cannabis use may be linked to better performance on learning and memory tasks," it said.

The more people use cannabis — and the younger they start — the more likely they are to develop a what is known as "problem cannabis use."

But the committee found limited evidence that cannabis use increases the rate of initiating other drug use.

cannabis

Even if brain functions such as learning, memory, and attention are impaired after using cannabis, researchers found few signs of long-term damage in people who have stopped smoking it.

In pregnant women, some evidence has shown that smoking cannabis during pregnancy is linked to lower birth weight, but the relationship with other pregnancy and childhood outcomes is unclear.

Accidents among children, including ingesting cannabis, have risen sharply since the substance was legalized in some parts of the United States.

Not surprisingly. the report found "substantial evidence" that cannabis use is linked to impaired driving and vehicle crashes.

Advocates of medical marijuana said the report showed that cannabis can help people, and urged the federal government to legalize it.

"Smoking cannabis does not increase the risk for cancers often associated with tobacco use — such as lung and head and neck cancers."

Marijuana is currently a Schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act, which means it is determined to have no medical value.

"This report is vindication for all the many researchers, patients and healthcare providers who have long understood the benefits of medical marijuana," said Michael Collins, deputy director of national affairs at the Drug Policy Alliance.

Paul Armentano, deputy director of NORML, a lobbying group that aims to legalize marijuana, pointed out that the evidence is not new.

"Yet for decades marijuana policy in this country has largely been driven by rhetoric and emotion, not science and evidence," he said.

"At a minimum, we know enough about cannabis, as well as the failures of cannabis prohibition, to regulate its consumption by adults, end its longstanding criminalization, and to remove it from its Schedule I prohibitive under federal law."

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Top 50 Most Influential Marijuana Users
of
  • 50: Snoop Lion

    “It makes me feel the way I need to feel.”

  • 48: Oliver Stone

    “I went to Vietnam, and I was there for a long time. [Using marijuana] made the difference between staying human or, as Michael Douglas said, becoming a beast.”

  • 47: Rihanna

    "Kush rolled, glass full... I prefer the better things!"

  • 46: Hugh Hefner

    “Smoking helped put me in touch with the realm of the senses.”

  • 45: Miley Cyrus

    "You know you're a stoner when your friends make you a Bob Marley cake."

  • 44: Bryan Cranston

    "Pot always just made me sleepy.”

  • 43: Robert Downey Jr

    “Robert Downey Jr. said he started smoking weed at age 8.”

  • 42: Madonna

    "It [my behavior on the show in 1994] wasn't because I was excited about you [David Letterman]. I think it may have had something to do with the joint I smoked before I came on."

  • 41: Johnny Depp

    "I'm not a great pothead or anything like that… but weed is much, much less dangerous than alcohol."

  • 40: Phil Jackson

    In 1975 he wrote “Maverick,” a memoir about his days playing in the NBA. Among other things, Jackson spoke frankly about marijuana use. -- Salon

  • 38: Justin Bieber

    "Bieber both confirmed that he'd been caught smoking weed and apologized for it." -- Huffington Post

  • 37: Maya Angelou

    “Angelou settled into a job as a waitress and began smoking marijuana with abandon.”

  • 35: Matt Damon

    “The first time I smoked was at home with my mother and step-father.”

  • 34: Conan O'Brien

    “I’ve tried pot, but it doesn’t do much for me.”

  • 33: Susan Sarandon

    "Cocaine didn't interest me. Not at all. I'm way way back in the early pot…"

  • 32: Andrew Sullivan

    "The blogger and commentator Andrew Sullivan was busted in July for possessing a small amount of marijuana within the Cape Cod National Seashore."

  • 31: John Hickenlooper

    "As I've already been open about in the past -- and as I assume many would expect -- I made personal choices when I was younger that I neither support nor condone for others and certainly wouldn't encourage through public policy."

  • 30: Seth MacFarlane

    "I don't smoke much pot anymore."

  • 29: Martha Stewart

    "Of course I know how to roll a joint."

  • 28: Angelina Jolie

    “… the one that has the worst effect for me was pot. I felt silly and giggly - I hate feeling like that.”

  • 27: Morgan Freeman

    "Never give up the ganja."

  • 26: David Letterman

    “I went through one period when I smoked a surprising, a really breath-taking, amount of grass almost every night.”

  • 25: Jennifer Aniston

    “I enjoy it once in a while. There is nothing wrong with that. Everything in moderation. I wouldn't call myself a pot-head.”

  • 24: Michael Phelps

    “[Phelps] firmly denies that he takes drugs, suggesting that the notorious photo of him smoking from a bong was a one-time lapse of judgment.”

  • 23: Tom Brokaw

    “…what I did was experiment with a little marijuana like a lot of other people and walked away…”

  • 22: Ted Turner

    "CNN anchor Gwen Scott claimed it is common knowledge that Turner sits in his office and smokes marijuana."

  • 21: Brad Pitt

    “I was hiding out from the celebrity thing, I was smoking way too much [marijuana].”

  • 20: Lady Gaga

    "I smoke a lot of pot when I write music."

  • 18: George Clooney

    “The owner of a local cannabis café told reporters George Clooney was no stranger there.”

  • 17: Rush Limbaugh

    "I wouldn’t have been able to make it through hundreds of shows if it weren’t for the benefits of medical marijuana"

  • 16: LeBron James

    “James also revealed he and his teammates smoked marijuana one night after getting access to a hotel room in Akron.”

  • 15: Sanjay Gupta

    "I have tried it."

  • 14: Rand Paul

    "According to this woman, who requested anonymity because of her current job as a clinical psychologist, "He and Randy came to my house, they knocked on my door, and then they blindfolded me, tied me up, and put me in their car. They took me to their apartment and tried to force me to take bong hits. They'd been smoking pot."

  • 13: Andrew Cuomo

    "I did experiment with marijuana when I was a youth."

  • 12: George W. Bush

    "I wouldn't answer the marijuana questions. You know why? Because I don't want some little kid doing what I tried."

  • 11: Bill Gates

    “As for drugs – well, Gates was certainly not unusual there. Marijuana was the pharmaceutical of choice…”

  • 10: Bill Maher

    "Look, I have never made a secret of the fact that I have tried marijuana... About 50,000 times."

  • 9: George Soros

    "He said he had tried marijuana, enjoyed it, 'but it did not become a habit and I have not tasted it in many years.'"

  • 8: John Kerry

    "Yes." [In response to the question: "Which of you are ready to admit to having used marijuana in the past?"]

  • 7: Jay Z

    "I smoked some weed, and that’s how I finished ‘Izzo.’"

  • 6: Jon Stewart

    “Do you know how many movies I wrote when I was high?”

  • 5: Stephen Colbert

    "First, [in high school], I smoked a lot of pot...and that’s how I got to know the people ‘half in’ the society of my high school and we waved at each other over the bong. Then I got to know people by making jokes.”

  • 4: Clarence Thomas

    "The White House said today that Judge Clarence Thomas, President Bush's Supreme Court nominee, had smoked marijuana while in college."

  • 3: Bill Clinton

    "I experimented with marijuana a time or two."

  • 2: Oprah Winfrey

    "To kick things off, [television show host Andy Cohen] asked the last time Winfrey had smoked marijuana. 'Uh … 1982,' Winfrey replied. 'Let's hang out after the show,' Cohen joked. 'Okay,' Winfrey laughed. 'I hear it's gotten better.'"

  • 1: Barack Obama

    "When I was a kid, I inhaled frequently. That was the point."

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations