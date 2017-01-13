Huffpost Canada Living ca
Hidden Added Sugar Found In Two-Thirds Of Canadian Packaged Foods

If you aren't reading nutrition labels yet, you really need to start.

A new study published in CMAJ Open finds two-thirds of packaged foods in Canada contain added sugars, including infant formulas and baby food.

The study, which analyzed more than 40,000 packaged goods at a major Canadian grocery chain found 66 per cent of food analyzed have at least one type of added sugar in its ingredient list.

Added sugars were defined as sugars added by the manufacturer including honey, syrups and fruit juice concentrates. Sugars found naturally in ingredients like fruits, vegetables and meats were excluded.

Unsurprisingly, 99 per cent of snacks and sweets were found to contain added sugar though in a smaller dose than expected. Meanwhile 74 per cent of "healthy" foods like yogurt contained as much as 4.5 teaspoons of added sugar per 225 gram serving. The product with the highest amount of added sugar per serving was fruit juice with a whopping 9.5 teaspoons of sugar per 450 ml.

Excessive consumption of added sugar is not only linked to weight gain: researchers at Harvard Medical School say it can also lead to heart disease in people who aren't overweight.

In 2015 the World Health Organization lowered the recommended daily consumption of sugar to less than 10 per cent of an adult's total energy intake (approximately 12 teaspoons). They also noted reducing sugar consumption to 25 grams a day would provide additional health benefits.

“Canadian adults and children are eating two to three times more added sugar than what the WHO recommends,” the study's co-author Erin Hobin told CTV News.

While Hobin admits it's tricky keeping track of added sugars, she suggests looking out for terms like fructose, sucrose, corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrin, barley malt, carob and ethyl maltol, which are all added sugars.

In 2016 Health Canada revealed proposed food label changes regarding sugar information. The new labels may take a few years to roll out, but eventually they will list a per cent for daily value of sugars making it easier for consumers to see if a product has excess of sugar in it.

The packages will also be required to include a footnote explaining what percentage constitutes a lot versus a little.

Also on HuffPost:

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Sugar
  • Liver is overloaded

    The liver processes sugar in the same way it processes alcohol (both are slowly killing you). The fructose in the refined sugar can only be metabolized by the liver (unlike glucose). Therefore, consuming a lot will tax the organ too much and can eventually lead to liver disease, according to the Global Healing Center. Swelling and bloating after a meal and the inability to lose weight are possible indicators of liver dysfunction. Photo Credit: Shutterstock Click Here to See What Happens to Your Body When You Eat a Ton of Sugar

  • You are still hungry

    Fructose plays tricks on your brain. The sugar affects your metabolism by turning off your body's appetite-control system, studies have shown. As a result, you’re not producing insulin. The vicious cycle continues with ghrelin, or "the hunger hormone,” being suppressed, which leads to leptin, or "the satiety hormone,” not being produced, leaving you hungry. The common side effects are overeating and insulin resistance (Can You Gain Weight From One Day of Overeating?). Photo Credit: Shutterstock

  • You forget things

    This may seem like a surprise but it shouldn’t be. After all, both obesity and diabetes have been named risk factors for cognitive impairment, especially dementia, according to research (See why exercise helps). Another study found a connection between diets containing a lot of high fructose corn syrup and reduced performance in the hippocampus, which is helps form memories and regulate emotions. Photo Credit: Shutterstock Click Here to See What Happens to Your Body When You Eat a Ton of Sugar

  • Your skin suffers

    Sugary foods have been associated with inflammation. The glucose and fructose lead to the production of enzymes that break down the collagen and elastin in the skin eventually causing wrinkles and sagging, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (17 Healthy Habits That Keep You Young). Findings from research suggest that a diet containing lots of sugar or other refined carbohydrates can accelerate aging. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

  • Immune system is immediately weakened for hours

    Consuming just 100 grams (3.5 oz.) of sugar leads to lower counts of white blood cells for up to five hours, according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, and increase disease susceptibility. The sugar causes the white blood cells to be about 40 percent less effective at killing germs. Sugar impacts them by competing for space with Vitamin C, according to Health Science (The Most Surprising Sources of Vitamin D). Click Here to See What Happens to Your Body When You Eat a Ton of Sugar Photo Credit: Shutterstock

