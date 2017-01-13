Huffpost Canada Living ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

This Photo Of Lemons Can Help Women Spot Signs Of Breast Cancer

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

This photo of lemons can literally be a lifesaver.

On Tuesday, breast cancer patient Erin Smith Chieze posted a photo to Facebook that showed a dozen lemons in an egg carton, each one showing signs of breast cancer, with a description of how it can look and feel.

The picture was created by designer Corrine Ellsworth Beaumont, founder of the charity Worldwide Breast Cancer, for the #KnowYourLemons campaign.

In her Facebook post, Chieze wrote that she posted the photo of the lemons in reaction to the red hearts that people were posting in support of breast cancer. Her point? That red hearts aren't going to help women spot the signs of breast cancer.

"In December of 2015 when I saw an indentation that looked like one of those pictures, I instantly knew I had breast cancer," she wrote. "I tried to feel for a tumour, but my tumour was non palpable. I was diagnosed with breast cancer 5 days later and with stage 4 the following month. A heart did nothing for awareness. I knew what breast cancer was. I knew all about self exams, but a picture of what to look for keyed me into knowing I had a terminal disease."

She continued, "We need to give REAL information, not cute hearts. Without having seen a picture randomly with real information, I wouldn't have known what to look for. Do us a favor, stop playing games with my life and start truly helping people. Metastatic breast cancer treatment research and real awareness."

lemons

Chieze's post has been shared more than 30,000 times and has garnered more than 1,000 comments of people sharing their experiences with breast cancer. According to Worldwide Breast Cancer, the post was so popular that it crashed the charity's website due to heavy traffic.

Beaumont developed the idea for the lemons photo after her second grandmother died from breast cancer and a close friend was diagnosed at a young age, according to the charity.

"Not being able to find a single resource that could explain what she needed to know, [Beaumont] decided to create one herself," reports the charity's press release.

Chieze shares that sentiment and urged people to share the photo as a resource for women.

"PLEASE, stop playing games that do not actually promote awareness, they often cause people to tune out anything that might even mention the word awareness," she wrote. "So if you truly want to help people WITH cancer, or those who will GET cancer, share photos like this one. I wish I remembered who posted the original picture I saw, it truly did make a difference for me."

According to Worldwide Breast Cancer, just 49 per cent of women understand what a cancerous lump feels like (often hard and immovable, although it comes in many shapes). It also reports that just 15 per cent of women understand what they need to know to find breast cancer at early stages, according to the Breast Health Index published by the McGrath Foundation.

To learn more about how you can detect the early signs of breast cancer, head over to the American Cancer Society.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
11 Things To Know About Breast Cancer
of

  • Understand your risk: We often hear the statistic about how one in nine Canadian women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, but it doesn’t tell the entire story. About 11 in every 100 women in Canada can expect to develop breast cancer over the course of an entire lifetime, according to Rethink Breast Cancer, but that’s a period of 90 years. Only five per cent of breast cancer diagnoses are in women under 40 in Canada. And even those with particular risk factors aren’t guaranteed to get the disease — it just means that their overall risk is higher than for those without those factors.

  • Men can get it too: Most cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women, but the disease can occur in men as well. The disease is rarer, according to the Mayo Clinic, and most likely to occur in older men. It is often diagnosed at a more advanced stage because men are reluctant to have changes in the breast investigated or think they cannot get breast cancer, the Mayo Clinic says, so any of the signs of changes that would apply to women should be investigated in men as well.

  • Watch for lumps: The most common first symptom of breast cancer is a lump in the breast, according to the Canadian Cancer Society, and that is usually found by the patient themselves. However, sometimes a mammogram will find a lump before it can be seen or felt without a scan.

  • But know not all lumps are created equal: Not every lump in the breast is a sign of a problem, even if you aren’t prone to lumpy breasts. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, those that are most concerning are lumps that are present all the time and ones that don’t shrink or go away with the menstrual cycle. You should also look out for lumps that can’t be moved (they may feel attached to the skin or chest wall), lumps that feel hard or irregular or somehow quite different from your breast tissue, and lumps that are tender but not painful.

  • Don’t just pay attention to your breast: Sometimes a lump indicating breast cancer shows up first in the armpit and not the breast itself. When found in the axilla, these lumps can be small and hard and may indicate that the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

  • Look for skin changes: Sometimes problematic changes within the breast show up visibly on the breast skin. "There are skin changes that can be seen in breast cancer,” says dermatologist Dr. Tsippora Shainhouse. "In particular, inflammatory breast cancer, a rarer, quick-spreading, aggressive version (up to five per cent of breast cancers) may not present as a lump of tumour, but rather with specific skin changes caused by invasion, inflammation, and blockage of lymph vessels and lymph nodes,” she says. Some of these changes include peau d’orange, a skin puckering that looks like an orange peel; a pink/red/purple area that is not painful but won’t heal; an area that feels hot as if infected; or breast or nipple itching that isn’t relieved by normal anti-itch medications or creams.

  • Check out unilateral changes: If something changes in one nipple and not the other, that could be an indication of a problem in one breast, Shainhouse says. “Inverted or inward-turned nipples can be normal, but if one nipple suddenly inverts, you must get examined,” she says. By the same token, sudden asymmetry between the breasts — for example, a lump or a rapid increase in size in one breast — should be checked out as well. Breast asymmetry is perfectly normal, but a new change in one breast is not.

  • Is nipple discharge a problem?: The appearance of discharge from the nipple can be alarming, but it’s not necessarily a sign of cancer, the Canadian Cancer Society says. Most of the conditions that cause nipple discharge are benign, but discharge that is blood stained or comes only from one nipple should be investigated. Crusting, ulcers, or scaling on the nipple can be a sign of some rare types of breast cancer, the society says.

  • Pregnancy doesn’t rule out examination: If you’re pregnant, Cancer.org notes, and see something that seems unusual, don’t hesitate to get it checked out. "Breast cancer can develop in pregnancy and often can be evaluated and even treated during or immediately after pregnancy,” Shainhouse says. "It is safe to get a breast exam and even mammogram in pregnancy, if needed."

  • Breast cancer and trans people: Research released in 2015 found that trans people don’t appear to have a higher risk of developing breast cancer, despite the use of hormone therapy. That’s good news, but it’s still important for trans individuals to discuss their individual risk profiles with physicians and determine their best plan for screening, the same as everyone else, Fenway Health notes.

  • Later-stage symptoms: There are several symptoms that are potentially signs of breast cancer that has grown larger or spread to other parts of the body, the Canadian Cancer Society says. If you have these symptoms without known cause, get them investigated: bone pain, nausea, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, jaundice, shortness of breath or cough from fluid build-up around the lungs, headache, double vision, or muscle weakness.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations