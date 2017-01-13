Huffpost Canada Politics ca
Trudeau Asked To Justify Federal Price On Carbon By Tearful Grandmother

A tearful Ontario grandmother feeling crushed by the cost of her hydro bill asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a town hall Friday to justify putting a federal price on carbon.

The woman, identified by CBC News as Kathy Katula of Buckhorn, Ont., sparked applause by sharing her struggle to make ends meet at a gathering in Peterborough. The prime minister, who is on a grassroots tour across the country, later embraced Katula.

justin trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with an emotional Kathy Katula following a news conference in Peterborough, Ont. on Jan. 13. (Photo: Adrian Wyld/CP)

“My heat and hydro now cost me more than my mortgage. I now not only work 75 hours a week, I stay and work 15 hours a day just so I don’t lose my home,” she told Trudeau, adding that she wears a leg brace and has epilepsy.

Katula said her hydro bill has reached as high as $1,085, which put her into “energy poverty.”

“How do you justify to a mother of four children, three grandchildren, physical disabilities, and working up to 15 hours a day…. How is it justified for you to ask me to pay a carbon tax when I only have $65 left of my paycheque every two weeks to feed my family?” she asked.

Trudeau lauded her strength and determination, suggesting it’s unfair she wasn’t able to focus instead on how best to spoil her grandkids.

Watch the entire exchange from Global News:

The prime minister said that while hydro rates are a provincial matter, he understands his government’s plans to price carbon is causing “consternation” among some Canadians.

As the world transitions away from fossil fuels, he said, it is important that those already feeling stretched “beyond the breaking limit” aren’t penalized.

He noted that his government’s plan does not kick in until 2018. If provinces or territories do not implement either a cap-and-trade or carbon tax by that time, the federal government will impose a carbon price in that jurisdiction of $10 per tonne, rising to $50 per tonne in 2022.

Any revenues generated will be given back to those provinces or territories.

'We need to make this transition'

“We are not taking any money outside of the jurisdictions that pay those carbon taxes so it will be up the government of Ontario to ensure that you are not penalized,” Trudeau said, adding he trusts all provinces to be responsible.

But Trudeau said the world needs to get off of fossil fuels.

“We need to make this transition,” he said.

Ontario launched a cap-and-trade system this month. Alberta also ushered in a carbon tax.

But sky-high hydro rates have taken a toll on residents in Canada’s most populous province, particularly in rural communities, as Ontario phased out burning coal to generate electricity.

Ontario’s auditor general has said the electricity portion of hydro bills for homes and small businesses spiked 70 per cent between 2006 and 2014.

With files from The Canadian Press

How Scientists Know Climate Change Is Happening
of
  • 1. The unprecedented recent increase in carbon emissions.

    The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) highlights six main lines of evidence for climate change.First, we have tracked (see chart) the unprecedented recent increase in the amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases since the beginning of the industrial revolution. Without human interference, the carbon in fossil fuels would leak slowly into the atmosphere through volcanic activity over millions of years in the slow carbon cycle. By burning coal, oil, and natural gas, we accelerate the process, releasing vast amounts of carbon (carbon that took millions of years to accumulate) into the atmosphere every year.

  • 2. We know greenhouse gases absorb heat.

    We know from laboratory and atmospheric measurements that such greenhouse gases do indeed absorb heat when they are present in the atmosphere.

  • 3. Global temperatures are rising, and so is the sea level.

    We have tracked significant increase in global temperatures of at least 0.85°C and a sea level rise of 20cm over the past century.

  • 4. Volcanos and sunspots cannot explain the changing temperature.

    We have analyzed the effects of natural events such as sunspots and volcanic eruptions on the climate, and though these are essential to understand the pattern of temperature changes over the past 150 years, they cannot explain the overall warming trend.

  • 5. Earth's climate system is changing dramatically.

    We have observed significant changes in the Earth’s climate system including reduced snowfall in the Northern Hemisphere, retreat of sea ice in the Arctic, retreating glaciers on all continents, and shrinking of the area covered by permafrost and the increasing depth of its active layer. All of which are consistent with a warming global climate.

  • 6. Global weather patterns are changing substantially.

    We continually track global weather and have seen significant shifts in weather patterns and an increase in extreme events all around the world. Patterns of precipitation (rainfall and snowfall) have changed, with parts of North and South America, Europe and northern and central Asia becoming wetter, while the Sahel region of central Africa, southern Africa, the Mediterranean and southern Asia have become drier. Intense rainfall has become more frequent, along with major flooding. We’re also seeing more heat waves. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) between 1880 and the beginning of 2014, the 19 warmest years on record have all occurred within the past 20 years; and 2015 is set to be the warmest year ever recorded.The map shows the percentage increases in very heavy precipitation (defined as the heaviest 1 percent of all events) from 1958 to 2007 for each region.

