Zach Galifianakis Wears Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark T-Shirt To Zoo

The bromance between Zach Galifianakis and Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark continues.

Clark tweeted a photo Friday morning of the Hollywood comedian wearing a "Charlie Clark Mayor 2016" shirt while visiting the Los Angeles Zoo.

The shirt, designed by Saskatoon body piercing studio Schamatta, features a picture of Clark flanked by unicorns.

So, why would Galifianakis wear such a seemingly random T-shirt on such an outing? It turns out he is married to one of Clark's cousins.

And this isn't the first time Galifianakis has shown his support for his Canadian family member.

charlie clark
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark. (Photo: Facebook)

In October, Clark tweeted a decidedly amateur video of Galifianakis urging voters to mark their ballots in the civic election.

Galifianakis said Clark was a "splendid man" and "would be a great leader and a fabulous mayor for Saskatoon."

Clark won the election.

Watch Zach Galifianakis' endorsement video above.

