Chatting it up with your coworkers can create great bonds and relationships in the workplace. But if that chatter turns into gossip, it may be time to pull back.

Office gossiping can potentially create negative tensions with other colleagues and make for a pretty awkward and uncomfortable work environment.

But does that mean you should give it up for good? Well, there's a case for when gossip can be healthy. You just need to stick to the rules in the video above to make it happen.

“A Better 9-To-5” is a new series from HuffPost Canada Studios that aims to help you make the most of your work day. Each episode offers tips, tricks and life hacks you can use at the office to increase your productivity and well-being. From asking your boss for a raise to taking care of your constantly-sitting body to keeping your desk germ-free, this is adulting at work made easy.