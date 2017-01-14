Huffpost Canada Living ca
Gossiping In The Office? When It's OK To Give Into The Tempting Habit

Chatting it up with your coworkers can create great bonds and relationships in the workplace. But if that chatter turns into gossip, it may be time to pull back.

Office gossiping can potentially create negative tensions with other colleagues and make for a pretty awkward and uncomfortable work environment.

But does that mean you should give it up for good? Well, there's a case for when gossip can be healthy. You just need to stick to the rules in the video above to make it happen.

“A Better 9-To-5” is a new series from HuffPost Canada Studios that aims to help you make the most of your work day. Each episode offers tips, tricks and life hacks you can use at the office to increase your productivity and well-being. From asking your boss for a raise to taking care of your constantly-sitting body to keeping your desk germ-free, this is adulting at work made easy.

  • So How Many Of Us Are Gossiping?

    According to the documentary "The Real Dirt on Gossip,", at least two-thirds of what we talk about every day is gossip.

  • Why Do We Gossip?

    Interviews in the documentary suggest that the urge to gossip happens when we want to get something off our chests. This "secret" could be causing us stress or make us anxious.

  • Can Gossip Get Us Ahead?

    The documentary found that gossip can strengthen communities and allows us to compare and compete with others to work towards our career goals. If gossip is negative, however, it can also detour us from re-enacting this bad behaviour.

  • Our tones also change when we gossip. Women become more "animated" and their pitches tend to be higher, while men gossip like they would in a regular conversation.

  • When Gossip Hurts

    The documentary also interviewed former reality star Jon Gosselin and how he became one of the most "hated people in America," because of gossip and rumours.

  • The Gossip We Actually Like

    The documentary found that most of us prefer negative gossip over positive gossip — our brains are more likely to remember someone who did something bad vs. good.

  • Interview with cast member Bonnie Fuller

  • Interview With Cast Member Devone Byrd

