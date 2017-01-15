Career Tips You Can Gain From Mastering Social Media
There's no shortage of horror stories over social media costing people their jobs. But if you're smart about it, it can become a powerful tool for boosting your career, or even leading you to a new one.
LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and other apps are all useful for networking, finding like-minded people and gaining better insight into audiences.
But if you're unsure on where to start, give the video above a view and make social media work for you.
