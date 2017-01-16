CANADA - JUNE 19: Celine Dion celebrates her 10 years career In Montreal, Canada On June 19, 1991-Celine Dion and her manager Rene Angelil. (Photo by PONOPRESSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES - MARCH 01: Celine Dion and Rene Angelil In Los Angeles, United States In March 1990. (Photo by Pool 6500/PONOPRESSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

CANADA - DECEMBER 15: Celine Dion's Wedding In Montreal, Canada On December 15, 1994-Celine Dion with husband Rene Angelil. (Photo by PONOPRESSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

CANADA - MAY 01: Archives: Celine Dion In Montreal, Canada In May, 1996-December, 17, 1994, during her wedding with Rene Angelil. (Photo by Michel PONOMAREFF/PONOPRESSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

MONACO - MAY 08: World Music Awards In Monaco city, Monaco On May 08, 1996 - Celine Dion & Husband Rene Angelil. (Photo by Jean-Pierre REY/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Rene Angelil and wife, singer Celine Dion. (Photo by Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)

Celine Dion & Husband Rene Angelil during 71st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Celine Dion & Husband Rene Angelil during 2000 Nabisco Golf Championship at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, United States. (Photo by Sam Levi/WireImage)

CANADA - JULY 25: Christening of Rene Charles son of Celine Dion and Rene Angelil In Canada On July 25, 2001-Celine Dion, her husband Rene Angelil and their son Rene Charles. (Photo by Michel PONOMAREFF/PONOPRESSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Rene Angelil and Celine Dion during VH-1 Divas 2002 - Backstage at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Celine Dion, her husband Rene Angelil and their 20-month-old baby boy Rene-Charles (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Rene Angelil and Celine Dion during Super Bowl XXXVII - Pregame Show at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Celine Dion & Rene Angelil during Celine Dion Opening Night Of 'A New Day' - Post Concert Press Conference at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Tony Barson/WireImage)

Celine Dion and husband Rene Angelil during Celine Dion Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Her Achievements in Music at Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Celine Dion, Muhammad Ali and Rene Angelil during Celebrity Fight Night X - Portrait Gallery at JW Marriott Desert Ridge in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage for PMK/HBH)

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: (ITALY OUT, NY DAILY NEWS OUT, NY NEWSDAY OUT) Celine Dion leaves with her husband Rene Angelil on her way to Madison Square Garden for a performance October 15, 2004 in New York City. (Photos by Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images)

Canadian pop star Celine Dion, her husband Rene Angelil and their child Rene Charles (Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/FilmMagic)

LAS VEGAS - MAY 07: Singer Celine Dion (R) and her husband and manager Rene Angelil pose with a wax statue of Dion unveiled before the 500th performance of her 'A New Day...' show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace May 7, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dion's statue, created by the Grevin Museum in Paris, France, is dressed in the outfit she wore at the 1998 Academy Awards where she sang the song 'My Heart Will Go On' which won the Oscar for Best Original Score. All of the proceeds from Dion's 500th show will go to the Celine Dion Foundation to benefit 10 Las Vegas charities. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - MAY 07: Singer Celine Dion (R) jokes with her husband and manager Rene Angelil (C) as they draw tickets to give away prizes to audience members at the end of the 500th performance of Dion's 'A New Day...' show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace May 7, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show raised over USD one million for the Celine Dion Foundation, which will split the money evenly between 10 Las Vegas charities. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hollywood, UNITED STATES: Singer Celine Dion and husband Rene Angelil arrive at the 79th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, 25 February 2007. AFP PHOTO Hector MATA (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Singer Celine Dion (L) and her husband and manager Rene Angelil pose during a farewell masquerade themed party at Caesars Palace September 10, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her show will close on December 15, 2007, after a nearly-five year sold out run. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Palace)

Singer Celine Dion and husband Rene Angelil are seen with the Legend Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music in the awards room, during the 2007 World Music Awards on November 4, 2007 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Tony Barson Archive/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Singer Chris Brown, Manager Rene Angelil, and Singer Celine Dion in the audience during the 2007 American Music Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 18, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/AMA/Getty Images for AMA)

LAS VEGAS - DECEMBER 15: Singer Celine Dion (L) is escorted by her husband and manager Rene Angelil as she leaves the stage after the last performance of her show 'A New Day...' at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace December 15, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nearly three million people watched Dion perform 717 shows since it opened in March 2003. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Live/Concerts West)

Celine Dion and Rene Angelil next to their wax statues at The Unveiling Of Rene Angelil Wax Statue At Museum Grevin In Paris . (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Singer Celine Dion (R) and her husband Rene Angelil attend the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 16: Rene-Charles Angelil, Celine Dion, Wayne Huizenga, Rene Angelil and Marti Huizenga attend the premiere of Celine: Through The Eyes of The World presented by Piaget at Regal South Beach Cinema on February 16, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sony)

MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 16: Rene Angelil, Rene-Charles Angelil and Celine Dion attend the premiere of Celine: Through The Eyes of The World presented by Piaget at Regal South Beach Cinema on February 16, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sony)

Singer Celine Dion (R) and manager Rene Angelil arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Singer Celine Dion, right, arrives with husband and manager Rene Angelil before the 83rd Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2011, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Celine Dion, right, poses with her husband Rene Angelil, left, and son Rene Charles Angelil, center, as they arrive for the premiere of the film "Celine: Through the Eyes of the World" in Miami Beach, Fla. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2010. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Celine Dion, left, talks with her husband Rene Angelil, right, before walking on the red carpet for the premiere of the film "Celine : Through the Eyes of the World" in Miami Beach, Fla. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2010. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FILE - In this photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2010, Celine Dion, right, poses with her husband Rene Angelil, left, and son Rene Charles Angelil, right, as they arrive for the premiere of the film "Celine: Through the Eyes of the World" in Miami Beach, Fla. Dion has announced that the twins she's expecting are boys. The superstar singer revealed the sex of the babies in a brief statement on her Website on Friday, July 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Rene Angelil, left, husband of Celine Dion, poses with their son Rene Charles Angelil, as they arrive for the premiere of the film "Celine: Through the Eyes of the World" in Miami Beach, Fla. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2010. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 22: Celine Dion and husband Rene Angelil attend 'BAMBI Awards 2012' at the Stadthalle Duesseldorf on November 22, 2012 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Singer Celine Dion waves as she holds her son Nelson Angelil next to her husband and manager Rene Angelil, holding their son Eddy Angelil, and their son Rene-Charles Angelil arrive at Caesars Palace February 16, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dion will begin rehearsals for her new show set to debut March 15 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Singer Celine Dion, holding her son Nelson Angelil, her husband and manager Rene Angelil, holding their son Eddy Angelil, and their son Rene-Charles Angelil are greeted as they arrive at Caesars Palace February 16, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Celine Dion will begin rehearsals for her new show set to debut March 15 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Celine Dion's husband and manager Rene Angelil arrives at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Singers Rene Angelil and Celine Dion arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Rene Angelil (L) and his wife, singer Celine Dion, arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Singer Celine Dion (R) and husband Rene Angelil in the audience during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

Canadian singer, Celine Dion, right, arrives with her son RenÃ©-Charles, center, and her husband RenÃ© Angelil, left, at the Elysee Palace to be awarded of the Legion d'Honneur by French President Nicolas Sarkozy, in Paris, Thursday, May 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Canadian singer, Celine Dion, right, poses with her husband RenÃ© Angelil, left, at the Elysee palace after being awarded of the Legion d'Honneur by French President Nicolas Sarkozy, in Paris, Thursday, May 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Canadian singer Celine Dion (R) and her husband Rene Angelil (L) pose next to their figures at the Grevin wax museum on May 22, 2008 in Paris, during a presentation of the waxwork. Dion was awarded today with France's Legion d'Honneur during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris. AFP PHOTO JOEL SAGET (Photo credit should read JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images)

Canadian singer Celine Dion (R) and her husband Rene Angelil pose for photographers as they arrive on the red carpet for the Bambi awards in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on November 22, 2012. The Bambis are the main German media awards. AFP PHOTO / JOHN MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

Celine Dion arrives with her husband, Rene Charles Angelil, for the 79th Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 25, 2007, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Rene Angelil, the husband and manager of singer Celine Dion, Looks on while playing during the $10,000 buy-in main event of the World Series Poker at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 8, 2007. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Canadian singer Celine Dion, right, and her husband Rene Angelil arrives at the 2007 World Music Awards at the Monte Carlo Sporting Club in Monaco, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Celine Dion hugs her son Rene Charles, while her husband Rene Angelil looks on during final performance of A New Day at Caesar's Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2007. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Celine Dion hugs her son Rene Charles, and her husband Rene Angelil following the final performance of A New Day at Caesar's Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2007. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Canadian singer Celine Dion, right, and her husband Rene Angelil arrive at the Cannes festival palace, to take part in the NRJ Music awards ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008, in Cannes, southern France. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

French President Nicolas Sarkozy, right, poses with Canadian singer Celine Dion, second right, Rene Charles her son, center, Therese Dion her mother, second left, and her husband Rene Angelil, left, after she was awarded with France's Legion d'Honneur during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris Thursday, May 22, 2008.(AP Photo/Charles Platiau, Pool)

Canadian singer Celine Dion's husband Rene Angelil arrives at the World Music Awards 2007, 04 November 2007 in Monte-Carlo. AFP PHOTO STEPHANE DANNA (Photo credit should read STEPHANE DANNA/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 28: Rene Angelil (L) and singer Celine Dion, arrive at the premiere of the show 'Veronic Voices' at Bally's Las Vegas on June 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

4/25/13 - Celine Dion invited Katie Couric into her recording studio for an exclusive conversation about her family, her husband's cancer diagnosis, and her brand new music, airing on KATIE, distributed by Disney- ABC Domestic Television. (Photo by Ronda Churchill/Disney-ABC via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 25: Rene Angelil attends the Celine Dion concert at Palais Omnisports de Bercy on November 25, 2013 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 22: Celine Dion and Rene Angelil attend the 'BAMBI Awards 2012' at the Stadthalle Duesseldorf on November 22, 2012 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 05: (FRANCE TABLOIDS OUT) Rene Angelil and his son Rene-Charles attending Celine Dion's Concert at Palais Omnisports de Bercy on December 5, 2013 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

(L-R) Rene Angelil and Celine Dion arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California.

(L-R) Singer Celine Dion, her son Nelson Angelil, husband and manager Rene Angelil with son Eddy Angelil, their son Rene-Charles Angelil and Dion's mother Therese Dion arrive at Caesars Palace on February 16, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)

Hollywood, UNITED STATES: Singer Celine Dion arrives with her husband Rene Angelil at the 79th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, 25 February 2007. AFP PHOTO/Hector MATA (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Singer Celine Dion and husband Rene Angelil arrives at the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 25, 2007 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD - FEBRUARY 25: Singer Celine Dion (R) and husband Rene Angelil attend the 79th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 25, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 03: Singer Celine Dion and her husband and manager Rene Angelil pose after Dion performed at the 41st annual Labor Day Telethon to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association at the South Coast Hotel & Casino September 3, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - JUNE 04: Singer Celine Dion (R) and her husband and manager Rene Angelil pose before a fashion show by jewelry designer Chris Aire at the Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace June 4, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - MAY 07: Singer Celine Dion (R) is greeted by her husband and manager Rene Angelil at the end of the 500th performance of Dion's 'A New Day...' show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace May 7, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show raised over USD one million for the Celine Dion Foundation, which will split the money evenly between ten Las Vegas charities. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - MAY 07: Singer Celine Dion (R) kisses her husband and manager Rene Angelil (C) as they draw tickets to give away prizes to audience members at the end of the 500th performance of Dion's 'A New Day...' show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace May 7, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show raised over USD one million for the Celine Dion Foundation, which will split the money evenly between ten Las Vegas charities. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - MAY 07: Singer Celine Dion (R) jokes with her husband and manager Rene Angelil as they pose with a wax statue of Dion unveiled before the 500th performance of her 'A New Day...' show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace May 7, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dion's statue, created by the Grevin Museum in Paris, France, is dressed in the outfit she wore at the 1998 Academy Awards where she sang the song 'My Heart Will Go On' which won the Oscar for Best Original Score. All of the proceeds from Dion's 500th show will go to the Celine Dion Foundation to benefit 10 Las Vegas charities. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - MAY 07: Singer Celine Dion's husband and manager Rene Angelil poses with a wax statue of Dion unveiled before the 500th performance of her 'A New Day...' show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace May 7, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dion's statue, created by the Grevin Museum in Paris, France, is dressed in the outfit she wore at the 1998 Academy Awards where she sang the song 'My Heart Will Go On' which won the Oscar for Best Original Score. All of the proceeds from Dion's 500th show will go to the Celine Dion Foundation to benefit 10 Las Vegas charities. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 01: (L-R) Tom Jenkin, president of Harrah's Western Division, Caesars Palace President Gary Selesner, singer Celine Dion, Gary Loveman, Chairman, CEO and President of Harrah's Entertainment, and Rene Angelil, Dion's husband and manager, hold a news conference at the opening of the 26-story, 949-room Augustus Tower at Caesars Palace September 1, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dion, who performs in her show 'A New Day...' at Caesars, also announced that she and Angelil pledged $1 million to the American Red Cross to help deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Harrah's operates three casinos in the area that were heavily damaged by Katrina. Loveman announced that all of the 8,000 employees at the properties will get their salaries for 90 days from the hurricane and that Harrah's will pick up the costs for all of their health care premiums indefinitely. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 01: Singer Celine Dion (R) greets fans in the lobby of the new Augustus Tower at Caesars Palace after a ceremony marking the opening of the 26-story, 949-room structure September 1, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dion, who performs in her show 'A New Day...' at Caesars, also announced that she and her husband and manager Rene Angelil pledged $1 million to the American Red Cross to help deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Gary Loveman, Chairman, CEO and President of Harrah's Entertainment, also announced at the event that all of the 8,000 employees at the three damaged casino properties Harrah's operates in the Gulf Coast area will get their salaries for 90 days from the hurricane and that Harrah's will pick up the costs for all of their health care premiums indefinitely. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 01: (L-R) Singer Celine Dion, Gary Loveman, Chairman, CEO and President of Harrah's Entertainment, and Rene Angelil, Dion's husband and manager, hold a news conference at the opening of the 26-story, 949-room Augustus Tower at Caesars Palace September 1, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dion, who performs in her show 'A New Day...' at Caesars, also announced that she and Angelil pledged $1 million to the American Red Cross to help deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Harrah's operates three casinos in the area that were heavily damaged by Katrina. Loveman announced that all of the 8,000 employees at the properties will get their salaries for 90 days from the hurricane and that Harrah's will pick up the costs for all of their health care premiums indefinitely. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 1: Singer Celine Dion and her husband and manager Rene Angelil walk from a news conference to a ceremony marking the opening of the 26-story, 949-room Augustus Tower at Caesars Palace September 1, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dion, who performs in her show 'A New Day...' at Caesars, also announced that she and her husband and manager Rene Angelil pledged $1 million to the American Red Cross to help deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Harrah's operates three casinos in the Gulf Coast area that were heavily damaged by Katrina. Gary Loveman, Chairman, CEO and President of Harrah's Entertainment, announced that all of the 8,000 employees at the properties will get their salaries for 90 days from the hurricane and that Harrah's will pick up the costs for all of their health care premiums indefinitely. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)