Huffpost Canada Living ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Chili Peppers Could Help You Live Longer, According To New Research

Posted: Updated:
Print

Good news for spicy food fans, with new research suggesting that as well as giving a hit of heat to your food, chili peppers could also help you live longer.

Carried out by researchers from the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont, the new study used data from the National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey (NHANES) III, to look at 16,179 participants at least 18 years of age, who were followed for up to 23 years.

chili peppers

The researchers used the information to assess the characteristics of the participants according to their consumption of hot red chili peppers.

Although peppers and spices have been thought to be beneficial for health for centuries, studies on the ingredients are limited.

As only one other study — which was conducted in China and published in 2015 — has previously looked at a possible association between chili pepper consumption and mortality, the researchers wanted to find further evidence to support the link in their own study.

They found that those who ate more of the spicy ingredient tended to be "younger, male, white, Mexican-American, married, and to smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, and consume more vegetables and meats... had lower HDL-cholesterol, lower income, and less education," in comparison to participants who did not consume red chili peppers.

chili peppers

They also found that the participants who consumed hot red chili peppers benefited from a 13 per cent reduction in risk of death, mainly thanks to a reduction in deaths related to heart disease or stroke.

It is as yet unclear what is causing the positive association between chili peppers and life expectancy, however the researchers put forward the suggestion that it could be the principal component in chili peppers, capsicum. Capsicum is believed to play a role in the mechanisms that prevent obesity, modulate coronary blood flow, and also has antimicrobial properties that "may indirectly affect the host by altering the gut microbiota" with changes in bacterial composition linked to cardiovascular disease amongst other conditions.

The nutrients in hot red chili peppers such as B-vitamins, vitamin C and pro-A vitamin could also partly account for its protective effect.

The team now suggest that red chili peppers "may be a beneficial component of the diet" and that further research in the form of clinical trials should be carried out.

The results can be found published online in the journal PLoS ONE.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Chili Pepper Recipes
of
  • Green Chile Chicken Burgers

    Get the Green Chile Chicken Burgers recipe from How Sweet It Is

  • Jalapeno-Spiced Shrimp

    Get the Chile Shrimp recipe

  • Thai Pork Salad (With Habanero)

    Get the Thai Pork Salad recipe by Bev Cooks

  • Baked And Smothered Chipotle Chicken And Kale Chimichangas

    Get the Baked and Smothered Chipotle Chicken and Kale Chimichangas recipe by Bev Cooks

  • Habanero Chilaquiles With Marinated Skirt Steak

    Get the Habanero Chilaquiles with Marinated Skirt Steak recipe by A Spicy Perspective

  • Jalapeño-Roasted Potatoes

    Get the Jalapeño-Roasted Potatoes recipe

  • Sweet Corn, Red Pepper And Green Chile Empanadas

    Get the Sweet Corn, Red Pepper and Green Chile Empanadas recipe by Bev Cooks

  • Grilled Salmon With Melted Tomatoes

    Salmon doesn't often get paired with jalapenos, but when it does it makes a great dish. This recipe doubles up on the use of jalapenos. Not only do act as a garnish, but they also spice up the tomato sauce. Get the Grilled Salmon with Melted Tomatoes recipe

  • Green Chile Cornbread

    Get the Green Chile Cornbread recipe from Simply Recipes

  • Beef Satay Skewers With Habanero Peanut Sauce

    Get the Beef Satay Skewers with Habanero Peanut Sauce recipe by Steamy Kitchen

  • Sweet Corn + Jalapeno Hummus

    Get the Sweet Corn + Jalapeno Hummus recipe by How Sweet It Is

  • Green Chile Mac And Cheese

    Get the Green Chile Mac and Cheese recipe from Macheesmo

  • Roasted Cornish Game Hens With Orange Chili Sauce

    Get the Roasted Cornish Game Hens with Orange Chili Sauce recipe by The Beeroness

  • Steamed Wild Striped Bass With Ginger And Scallions

    Get the Steamed Wild Striped Bass with Ginger and Scallions recipe

  • Mango Habanero Chicken Simmer

    Get the Mango Habanero Chicken Simmer recipe by Macheesmo

  • Cheesy Mashed Potatoes With Green Chile

    Get the Cheesy Mashed Potatoes with Green Chile recipe from Barefeet In The Kitchen

  • Apricot Habanero Wings

    Get the Apricot Habanero Wings recipe by Macheesmo

  • Mango Jalapeño Margaritas

    Get the Mango Jalapeño Margaritas recipe by How Sweet It Is

  • Stout Jerk Chicken

    Get the Stout Jerk Chicken recipe by The Beeroness

  • Grilled Steak Tacos With Avocado Salsa

    Get the Grilled Steak Tacos with Avocado Salsa recipe

  • Jalapeno Guacamole

    Get the Jalapeno Guacamole recipe by A Beautiful Mess

  • Green Chile Potato Gratin

    Get the Green Chile Potato Gratin recipe from Bijouxs Little Jewels From The Kitchen

  • Bacon-Wrapped Rice Cakes With A Jalapeno Ponzu

    This Korean-inspired rice cake is sweet and spicy, citrusy and meaty all at once. It makes a great appetizer for any occasion. Get the Bacon-wrapped Rice Cakes with a Jalapeno Ponzu recipe

  • Seared Tuna Steaks With Citrusy Soy Sauce

    For such a mouth-watering meal, it's amazing that it can come together in under 20 minutes. Serve alongside thinly sliced veggies for a nice crunchy balance. Get the Seared Tuna Steaks with Citrusy Soy Sauce recipe

  • Hot-And-Crunchy Chicken Cones

    These are no ordinary chicken strips. They're breaded in cornflakes, almonds and sesame seeds. Serve with the mango-jalapeno slaw to create one finger food no one will be able to get enough of. Get the Hot-and-Crunchy Chicken Cones recipe

  • Chiles Rellenos With Tomato-And-Avocado Salsa

    This recipe calls for two types of chiles: poblano and jalapeno. The poblano peppers, which are mildly spicy, are stuffed with cheese and topped with a fresh salsa. Get the Chiles Rellenos with Tomato-and-Avocado Salsa recipe

  • Midnight Tortas

    Fried eggs, spinach, pork belly and roasted jalapeños stuffed between two slices of bread - along with cheese and fresh tomatoes -- makes for an amazing sandwich. Get the Midnight Tortas recipe

  • Pineapple-Jicama Salsa

    A good pineapple salsa can turn an ordinary meal into one with spice and flavor. This salsa, made with pineapple, jicama, jalapenos and cilantro, pairs well with pork and chicken. Get the Pineapple-Jicama Salsa recipe

  • Chilaquiles-Style Roasted Chicken Legs

    In Mexico, this dish is the equivalent of left-over casserole. It's usually made with shredded chicken, strips of tortilla and cheese. And anything else that you have left over would work too. But this recipe is a dressed up version, using chicken legs, tomatoes and jalapenos. Get the Chilaquiles-Style Roasted Chicken Legs recipe

  • Tomato Salsa With Cucumber 'Chips'

    Jalapenos are the workhorse of a good salsa. They let tomatoes get all the glory, but they provide just the right amount of subtle heat and flavor. Get the Tomato Salsa with Cucumber "Chips" recipe

  • Green Mango Salad

    You've got to love this salad; it's one of the rare times that you don't have to wait fruit to ripen before you eat it. Green mango is crunchy and tart, and just as delicious as ripe mango can be. Get the Green Mango Salad recipe

  • Green Chile Stew

    Get the Green Chile Stew recipe from MJ's Kitchen

  • Homemade Salsa

    Get the Homemade Salsa recipe from Macheesmo

  • New Mexico Green Chile Sauce

    Get the New Mexico Green Chile Sauce recipe from Barefeet In The Kitchen

  • Green Chile Squash Enchiladas

    Get the Green Chile Squash Enchiladas recipe from Macheesmo Excellent choice of beer to drink with enchiladas, by the way.

  • Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

    Get the Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup recipe from Gimme Some Oven

  • Green Chile Bison Burger

    Get the Green Chile Bison Burger recipe

  • Smothered Green Chile Breakfast Burritos

    Get the Smothered Green Chile Breakfast Burritos recipe Official hang-over breakfast of New Mexico.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations