Using a bench or a stability ball, lie down with your arms up and straight elbows, in a Y position. Then move your arms into a T position (straight out to the sides), a W position (elbows bent, squeezing the shoulder blades together) and ending in L (elbows at 90 degrees beside the ears). Keep arms high throughout, repeat 15 times.

Using lighter weights (anywhere between 5 to 12 pounds), bent at the waist with a straight back, keeping palms forward and elbows slightly bent in front of you. Take your arms out directly to the side, focusing on squeezing your shoulder blades together. Do this for 15 to 20 reps.

Balancing on one leg, position yourself above a bench or (stable) ball. Balance on the leg and keep weight in the heels and mid-foot, then push the hips down until you feel the bench or ball beneath you. Repeat for 15 times each side.

Put your foot on the ball with your knee on the floor. Keep your other foot flat and knee at 90 degrees. To intensify the stretch, hold up the arm on the same side as the foot on the ball and lean back slightly. Hold to 35 for 45 seconds, then switch sides.

Kneel beside the ball, with your hand on top of it and your opposite leg forward, bent at 90 degrees. Rotate your shoulder away from the ball to stretch your pecs. Hold for 35 to 45 seconds, then switch sides.

Sit on floor and place elbows on two sturdy chairs, side tables, ottomans or workout benches. Bend knees 90 degrees and lift feet off floor. Press elbows into benches to engage back muscles and push chest forward as you pull knees into chest (as shown), then return to start. Repeat for 30 seconds. Works: Back and abs

Stand about one foot in front of bench, and place top of right foot on it, elbows bent 90 degrees and hands in fists and shoulder height (as shown). Bend left knee, then jump, extending arms to ceiling. Continue jumping for 15 seconds. Switch sides, repeat. Works: Abs, butt, legs

Start on all fours, then press back into child's pose, balls of feet on floor, arms extended in front of you. Pull body forward into push-up position, elbows close to sides, knees on or off floor, then press back into child's pose. Next, press into side plank position, right hand on floor, kicking right leg through to left side and raising left arm to ceiling (as shown), then return to start. Continue for 15 seconds. Switch sides, repeat. Works: Chest, back, shoulders, arms, abs

Start in deep lunge, left hand forward, right hand flat on floor, left arm extended behind you at left side. Step left leg back into single-arm plank, then step left leg forward, pressing off left foot to stand and kick right leg forward, elbows bent 90 degrees, hands in fists in front of face (as shown). Tap right toe to floor, then step back to start. Continue for 15 seconds. Switch sides, repeat. Works: Shoulders, abs, butt, legs

Start in reverse plank, shoulders over wrists. Bend right leg and draw knee in toward chest, then extend leg straight up to ceiling, toe pointed (as shown), then bend knee back in toward chest and return to start. Repeating on opposite leg. Continue for 30 seconds. Works: Shoulders, abs, butt, legs

Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, arms at sides, then squat, touching left hand to floor between legs, palm in, right hand extended behind you (as shown), then press off floor and jump, rotating 180 degrees to left, wind-milling arms in air, landing in a squat with right hand on floor, between legs. Repeat, jump back to start, rotating body to right. Continue for 30 seconds. Works: Abs, butt, legs

Stand facing a sturdy object (like a kitchen counter), holding on with straight arms shoulder-width apart. Lift up onto the balls of your feet and turn your toes and knees out to the sides with your heels pressing together; arch your feet as much as you can comfortably. With a straight back, keep your shoulders relaxed and head held high.

Lower two inches and curl your pelvis up, pause and slowly release your pelvis to its starting position. Lower your body down another two inches and repeat your pelvic curl. Repeat once again, stay low in the position for your final set and repeat your pelvic curl three times. Reverse your exercise by raising up one or two inches (repeating your pelvic curl at each new height). See a video of this exercise here. THIS EXERCISE WILL: - Strengthen and tighten your legs and abdominal muscles - Stretch the spine and increase flexibility in your pelvic region

Sit on the floor facing a chair with your legs straight out in front of you. Wrap each foot around the outside of your chair leg and point your toes.

Lift your feet up about 3 inches off the floor. Place your hands on the floor besides your hips. Squeeze your feet and legs together around the chair legs, tightening your inner thighs for 100 counts. Relax the top of your body and let your head and shoulders fall forwards so that you are not putting any pressure onto your lower back. To come out gently lower each leg down to the floor and relax. See a video of this exercise here. THIS EXERCISE WILL: - tighten your inner thighs; stretch the spine, - strengthen the stomach, calves and feet

Start seated facing your sturdy object (like a couch, table top) Bend your right leg in front of your body comfortably and bend your left leg behind you; with your left knee inline with your left hip and your left foot inline with your left knee (creating a 90 degree angle). Place your hands onto your object in front of you and gently roll your left hip forwards and backwards; you want to roll your left hip forward so that it is even with the right hip.

With your left hip rolled forwards, gently press your left knee into the floor to lift your left foot off the ground. Tighten your behind and tilt your pelvis up as you raise your left knee up an inch or two. Pulse your left knee backwards for 100 counts without letting your hip or pelvis change position. Keep your knee and foot the same height (2-3 inches up off the floor). To come out, lower your left leg down and relax, repeat this exercise on the opposite side. See a video of this exercise here. THIS EXERCISE WILL: - Strengthen your hips, tighten and lift the behind - Shape the back of the leg from the knee up

Start kneeling facing your sturdy object (table) with your arms straight and hands holding on for balance. Without locking your knee, take your right leg straight out to your side (in-line with your right hip). Rotate your right leg and hip forwards so the top of your toes are facing down on the floor. Drag your right leg in towards your body, tilt your pelvis up and gently lift your right leg up off the floor an inch or two. Pulse your right leg up and down for 100 counts and then repeat on the other side. To come out of the exercises lower your right leg, roll your hip back and relax. See a video of this exercise here. THIS EXERCISE WILL: - Lift your behind - Pulls in the waistline - Strengthen smaller muscle groups in the hip region

Stand facing your sturdy object (counter top) with your legs hip width and your feet turned out comfortably. Bend your knees slightly and tilt your pelvis up while drawing your abdominals in. Slowly lower down into your plie. Raise back up into your starting plie position. When you lower down, draw your inner thighs backwards, and as you press back up, squeeze your sit bones together to work your behind. Repeat your wide leg plies 10-20 times slowly with control. To come out relax your pelvis and drop your heels (if raised). See a video of this exercise here. THIS EXERCISE WILL: - Strengthen and shape thighs inside and out - Tone the thighs and stretch the back

Jog on the spot for two minutes.

Kick out with a straight leg and switch legs as you go for one minute.

"Pedal" backwards with your legs, moving your elbows and hands in the same direction. Do this warm up for one minute.

BREAK for one minute

Performed like a regular squat, but keep your legs wide apart like a sumo wrestler. Repeat for one minute.

Holding a kettlebell or ball while in a crunch position, move the kettlebell or ball from side to side, keeping your core tight and legs off the ground for a tougher option. Do this for one minute.

Again, performed like a regular squat, but this time, jump up from the lowered position. Repeat this for one minute.

Start from standing and walk into your plank position by keeping both feet together and crawling up with your hands. Do this for one minute.

Holding a kettlebell or ball while in a crunch position, move the kettlebell or ball from side to side, keeping your core tight and legs off the ground for a tougher option. Do this for one minute.

For one minute, do a regular push-up or try one with a medicine ball under your feet to work the core even more.

To work your core, try out the kick downs shown in this video with a medicine ball and coming up to a crunch. For a less intense exercise, just do the kicks. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Using dumbbells or just your arms, get into a high plank position and row your arm toward your shoulder - alternating - for 30 seconds.

Lie down on a mat and bring your legs up together and bring them down slowly. You can also try this move with a ball between your legs. Do this for one minute.

To work your core, try out the kick downs shown in this video with a medicine ball and coming up to a crunch. For a less intense exercise, just do the kicks. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Performed like a regular squat, but keep your legs wide apart like a sumo wrestler. Repeat for one minute.

To work your core, try out the kick downs shown in this video with a medicine ball and coming up to a crunch. For a less intense exercise, just do the kicks. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Do a squat with a kettlebell in one hand and reach over your shoulder. Do this for one minute.

For one minute.

For one minute.

For one minute.

For one minute.

For one minute.

For one minute.

For one minute.

For 30 seconds.

For 30 seconds.

For 30 seconds.

For one minute.

For one minute.

Sit on the floor and bring your left leg over your right leg and your right arm over to the left side. Hold and then switch. Do this for two minutes.

Touch the floor or touch your toes and hold for two minutes.

Get into the cobra stretch and keep your core tight. Hold this position for one minute.

Start with a standard deadlift and then stop a few inches short of the ground, and keep straighter legs than you would in a conventional deadlift. Remember to maintain a flat back, with the shoulders pulled back. Perform four sets of 10 reps.

Using dumbbells, perform standard walking lunges. Make sure you take long strides, while keeping the emphasis on the glutes and hamstrings pulling you through to the next step. Perform three sets of 20 steps.

Sit down with your upper back positioned against a sturdy bench. Next, place a bar or dumbbell across the hips. With your heels pressed into the floor, thrust the hips upwards to create a "table" with your body, remembering to squeeze the glutes at the same time. Perform three sets of 12 reps.

Perform a squat while holding a barbell on your shoulders, remembering to press through the heels and aim for full depth. Pull outwards on the bar with your hands in order to maintain the ideal tension through the upper body during the lift. Perform four sets of 10 reps.

Position a cable pulley at the lowest level and attach rope handles. Stand facing away from the machine and straddle the rope and cable so you're holding the handles between your legs. Hinge at the hips and allow the arms to travel through the legs towards the cable stack. Keep a flat back when doing this. Squeeze the glutes and return to the tall standing position. Perform three sets of 12 reps.

With feet wider than hip distance apart, turn your toes slightly out. Keep your chest lifted with your belly tight. When lowering towards the ground, open up the hips and angle the knees over the ankles. Hold the squat at the bottom for a count before pushing up slowly back to a standing position. Repeat.

Starting with feet together, slowly step the left leg back, taking your left hand across to touch your right toes.

On your back, bring your knees up to 90 degrees, engaging your core. Extend your arms overhead with your palms facing inward, lower the arms down towards the ground, keeping your elbows slightly bent the entire set and exhale as you bring your arms up as if to hug a big bear. Hold your elbows in a slightly flexed position throughout the set.

Grab a medium set of dumbbells. Starting with your feet together in a closed-legged squat, bring your arms into your body tightly for a row with your palms facing inward and your shoulders drawing down your back. Squeeze your scapula together tight.

Step your right leg back as you bring your arms back into extension (which works the triceps). Step the right leg in and row the arms in again.

Slowly bring your back leg into starting position and alternate between sides.

Switch legs to bring your left leg back, bringing your arms into a triceps extension again. Alternate between sides.

With medium weights, place your hands directly underneath your shoulders, your feet hip-distance apart in plank pose. Balance on your hands and toes.

With your core engaged, row the arm tightly into the body, drawing your scapula in towards the centre of your back. Stabilize through the body, avoiding hip rotation. Lower the weight to the ground. Alternate between sides.

Keep all of your weight in your heels. Keep your knees behind your toes. Hold your shoulders back and keep your core muscles fully engaged.

Keep your weight in the forward stepping heel. Dropping the back leg to a 90 degree angle. Keep core muscles fully engaged. Stack shoulders over hips.

Remain strong in the core. Do not round the back, keep the spine straight. Pull weight up in towards the ribs. Squeeze the shoulder blades together.

Hold weight in the heels. Keep spine erect. Core muscles fully engaged. Drive through the heels while forcing your shoulders and head straight up