Desk Decoration Ideas To Increase Your Productivity At Work

If you're going to sit at your desk all day, you may as well create the perfect environment for productivity.

Organizing your papers, adding plants and using essential oils are all great ways to help you stay focused and energized throughout the day. And let's not overlook the visual boost they add to your space.

Pretty and productive? Now that's a win.

Watch the video above to find out more ways to make your desk space work for you.

Do you have any other desk decor ideas that help increase your productivity? Let us know in the comments below.

“A Better 9-To-5” is a new series from HuffPost Canada Studios that aims to help you make the most of your work day. Each episode offers tips, tricks and life hacks you can use at the office to increase your productivity and well-being. From asking your boss for a raise to taking care of your constantly-sitting body to keeping your desk germ-free, this is adulting at work made easy.

  • The treasure trove of condiments in your desk drawer.

  • Unused plastic forks, knives and spoons that you've been holding onto as if they were your grandmother's silverware.

  • Yesterday's to-do list.

  • Post-It notes reminding you of things that you've already done.

  • Unusable pens and pencils, even if they're not dramatically broken like so.

  • Any cables you can no longer identify. (Yes, check with IT before passing them along.)

  • Piles of receipts from non-business expenses.

  • Business cards from people you've since forgotten, or jobs they no longer hold.

  • Junk mail. All of it.

  • Grimy coffee mugs you meant to clean days/weeks ago.

  • Old notebooks and planners that you've used up or abandoned entirely.

