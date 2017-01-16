ADVERTISEMENT

With a Donald Trump presidency on the horizon, at least one U.S. state is getting plans together to build a new route straight to the Canadian border.

Those two things aren’t related, of course. But if New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gets his way, a 1,200-kilometre hiking and biking trail will be constructed from Manhattan to an American border crossing near Montreal.

We want to open the new Empire State Trail: a beautiful tourist destination across the state—cycle, run, walk from Buffalo to Canada to NYC. pic.twitter.com/C9shTdiN2y — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 10, 2017

He announced the proposal during a state address last week, promising to stitch existing greenways together to create the picturesque trail.

Just think about it. It would go from New York to the North Country right up to the Canadian border. From Albany to Buffalo. 750 miles. It would be a finished pathway that travels through our parks, our valleys, along our waterways, through our beautiful tourist destinations all across the state. You could run, you could bike, you could walk, you could do segments of it. You could make it an entire vacation. You would see some of the most beautiful parks in the state.

Cuomo continued explaining his vision for the Empire State Trail, which would be car-free:

We have two existing greenways that would be expanded and connected. We have an Erie Canal Greenway and a Hudson River Greenway, which would need to be finished and connected. But, the two essential elements are there. We would then have the state bike Route 9 go from Lake George up to the Canadian border. Residents and visitors would be able to cycle, run, walk year round. No motor vehicles.

If funding comes through, hikers and bikers can expect to enjoy the completed network by 2020.

Of course, construction costs won’t come cheap. The price tag for the entire trail is projected to be US$200 million.