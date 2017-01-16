Huffpost Canada ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Empire State Trail To Canadian Border Proposed In Last Days Of Obama Presidency

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

With a Donald Trump presidency on the horizon, at least one U.S. state is getting plans together to build a new route straight to the Canadian border.

Those two things aren’t related, of course. But if New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gets his way, a 1,200-kilometre hiking and biking trail will be constructed from Manhattan to an American border crossing near Montreal.

He announced the proposal during a state address last week, promising to stitch existing greenways together to create the picturesque trail.

Just think about it. It would go from New York to the North Country right up to the Canadian border. From Albany to Buffalo. 750 miles. It would be a finished pathway that travels through our parks, our valleys, along our waterways, through our beautiful tourist destinations all across the state. You could run, you could bike, you could walk, you could do segments of it. You could make it an entire vacation. You would see some of the most beautiful parks in the state.

Cuomo continued explaining his vision for the Empire State Trail, which would be car-free:

We have two existing greenways that would be expanded and connected. We have an Erie Canal Greenway and a Hudson River Greenway, which would need to be finished and connected. But, the two essential elements are there. We would then have the state bike Route 9 go from Lake George up to the Canadian border. Residents and visitors would be able to cycle, run, walk year round. No motor vehicles.

If funding comes through, hikers and bikers can expect to enjoy the completed network by 2020.

Of course, construction costs won’t come cheap. The price tag for the entire trail is projected to be US$200 million.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Best Hiking Trails In Canada
of

  • Where: Awenda Provincial Park in Ontario Hikes available: Awenda offers seven trails in total, but we recommend checking out the 13 km Bluff Trail. With beautiful trees and wetland leading the way, this trail will take a total of three and a half to four hours to complete. Level of experience: Easy to intermediate Photo: Instagram/kristabanik

  • Where: Kootenay National Park in British Columbia Hikes available: Kootenay has more than 25 trails that range from day hikes to multi-day hikes for backpackers. One of the most popular trails, Parks Canada notes, is the Marble Canyon trail — a 1.6 km trail that leads you right to Tokkum Creek. Level of experience: Easy to difficult

  • Where: La Mauricie National Park in Quebec Hikes available: With 14 hikes on site, La Mauricie National Park is the best way to see the province's Laurentian landscape, Parks Canada notes. Level of experience: Easy to difficult

  • Where: Kluane National Park in Yukon Hikes available: Kluane has something for everyone, but it's a great option for experienced hikers who are looking for a challenge. One of the more difficult routes, Dän Zhùr, can take up to 10 days, Parks Canada notes. Level of experience: Easy to very difficult

  • Where: Prince Edward Island National Park Hikes available: With 16 trails at the park, the Haunted Wood trail was the inspiration for the woods that appeared in Anne of Green Gables, Parks Canada notes. Level of experience: Easy to intermediate

  • Where: Killarney Provincial Park in Ontario Hikes available: There are six hiking trails at Killarney in total and La Cloche Silhouette Trail takes a full 10 days to complete (this one is labelled strenuous ), according to Ontario Parks. The 6 km "The Crack" trail is another popular difficult route, however, the park recommends starting early and to be in somewhat good shape to reach the top (pictured here). Level of experience: Intermediate to very difficult.

  • Where: Naikoon Provincial Park in British Columbia Hikes available: According to BC Parks, if you do plan on hiking through the park, start from south to north to avoid prevailing winds. One of the longest trails runs 89 kms. Level of experience: Easy to intermediate

  • Where: Whiteshell Provincial Park in Manitoba Hikes available: Explore Magazine suggests checking out the park's 66 km The Mantario Trail. "Expect heaving Precambrian Shield terrain, granite cliffs, beaver dams, fallen timber, peat bogs, steep gullies and jack pines and maple trees," the magazine reports. Level of experience: Difficult

  • Where: Stanley Park in British Columbia Hikes available: Located right in the city, Vancouver's Stanley Park is a convenient way to go for a stroll. Miss 604 has a great list of five park trails you should check out — we suggest doing them all! Level of experience: Easy

  • Where: Kananaskis Country in Alberta Hikes available: Kananaskis Country isn't a single park, but rather a collection of them. With many trails open year-round, you can start from 1 km or try something a little longer at 26 km. Level of experience: Easy to intermediate

  • Where: Crystal Crescent Provincial Park in Nova Scotia Hikes available: With a 10 km hike on site, walking through Crystal Crescent Provincial Park will let you see the park's wildlife and birds. And with three sandy beaches, who says a long walk at the beach doesn't count as a mini hike? Level of experience: Easy

  • Where: Fundy National Park in New Brunswick Hikes available: Fundy National Park has 29 trails that range from 0.5 km to 15 kms, Park Canada notes. These trails are meant for mountain biking as well. Level of experience: Easy to difficult

  • Where: Torngat Mountains National Park in Newfoundland and Labrador Hikes available: This park is for challenge-seekers who also plan on camping along the way. With four multi-day hiking options, hikers can fully experience living on the mountains. Level of experience: Difficult

  • Where: Banff National Park in Alberta Hikes available: Peak hiking season ends mid-September at Banff, so if you do plan on hiking afterwards, make sure you're wearing proper gear to avoid muddy trails, Parks Canada notes. The park offers more than 1,600 kms of trails. Level of experience: Easy to difficult

  • Where: Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta Hikes available: Noted as one of the best hiking options in Alberta by Canadian Geographic, Waterton Lakes National Park's Crypt Lake is a popular six-hour route. Level of experience: Crypt Lake involves climbing.

  • Where: Monts-Valin National Park in Quebec Hikes available: With 10 trails in total, you don't want to miss exploring the park's landscapes and terrains during winter months. Level of experience: Easy to difficult

  • Where: Jacques-Cartier National Park in Quebec Hikes available: With 14 self-guided trails, one of the more difficult ones, Le Scotora, takes up to five and a half hours to complete, Sepaq notes. Level of experience: Easy to difficult

  • Where: Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Nova Scotia Hikes available: With 26 trails at the park, you will see everything from canyons to shores to highlands, Tourism Nova Scotia notes. Level of experience: Easy to difficult

  • Where: Bruce Peninsula National Park in Ontario Hikes available: For the best way to see the park's gorgeous cliffs and Caribbean-like shores, Parks Canada recommends trying out the Marr Lake Trail (3 km and three hours). The park has four trails in total. Level of experience: Easy to intermediate

  • Where: Blackstrap Provincial Park in Saskatchewan Hikes available: You don't have many options when it comes to trails, but you should definitely end your day by the water. The park has a 5 km looped trail that sits above the beach, Saskatchewan Park notes. Level of experience: Easy

  • Where: Auyuittuq National Park in Nunavut Hikes available: The Akshayuk Pass is considered one of the most popular trails at the park, Parks Canada reports, which stretches 97 km in total. Auyuittuq also has many mountain streams, so hikers should always be alert when crossing. Level of experience: Intermediate to difficult

  • Where: Kouchibouguac National Park in New Brunswick Hikes available: The Bog Trail at Kouchibouguac (pictured here), will take hikers about 1.5 hours to complete. Parks Canada recommends hitting the trails early in the morning — you may see a moose. Level of experience: Easy

  • Where: Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland and Labrador Hikes available: With 20 routes, hikers can explore everything from forests to mountain bases to rivers, Parks Canada notes. Level of experience: Easy to difficult

  • Where: Spruce Woods Provincial Park in Manitoba Hikes available: The park's Spirit Sands Trail is a must-see, but be extra careful around the fragile eco-system (stay on the trail) and poison ivy. Level of experience: Beginner to intermediate (there are stairs to help with climbing)

  • Where: Confederation Trail in Prince Edward Island Hikes available: If you are visiting P.E.I., you might as well see most of it through a hike. The well-known Confederation Trail gives you insight to the province's history, stretching 435 km, Tourism P.E.I reports. Level of experience: Easy

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations