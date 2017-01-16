ADVERTISEMENT

It's the afternoon, you're feeling sluggish and the first thing that comes to your mind is, "I should grab a coffee."

But then you remember one of your resolutions was to cut down on caffeine.

And while coffee is a popular go-to energy booster for many, there's a handful of healthier alternatives with similar results.

Watch the video above to find out which ways you can get through the day without a sip of caffeine.

“A Better 9-To-5” is a new series from HuffPost Canada Studios that aims to help you make the most of your work day. Each episode offers tips, tricks and life hacks you can use at the office to increase your productivity and well-being. From asking your boss for a raise to taking care of your constantly-sitting body to keeping your desk germ-free, this is adulting at work made easy.