When Is Family Day 2017?

Two adults in the front, as many kids as will legally fit in the back; those are the rules of the family car ride. To break the inevitable routine of squabbles in the back and pleas for peace from the front, switch things around. The one who acts least like a maniac gets to ride shotgun for part of the journey. It gives them the incentive to behave, plus there’s more opportunity for you to bond while sitting in the back with them for a while.

Kids have been stung before. They’ve been promised a fun day out but then spent several hours being terrorised by a horrible child in a place with no games consoles while you have a jolly old knees up with people they scarcely know. If you’re going to drag them somewhere where there won’t be much for them to do, don’t call it a family day out, but a family obligation. If they expect to be bored, they’ll pack their games and choice of distractions accordingly.

“While travelling,” says Anna Alboth. “It’s smart to think about what toys for your child will you take. What will you really need? What will they really need? And want? And miss?” For every parent who’s snapped: “well, you should’ve packed it yourself”, it would be more helpful to make them prepare and pack for the journey before they leave the house.

Take a vote to decide what music is played (or turned off). More than the kids, it’s usually the driver who turns into a tyrant when it comes to insisting on the soundtrack. If someone in the back wants to wear headphones during a lull in conversation, allow it. Oh and you can’t demand a sing-song. You can certainly try it, but sulking that no one wants to sing along to 'Bohemian Rhapsody' isn’t going to make time go any faster.

Electronics are the enemy of family bonding, but insist children go on a long trip without their handhelds borders on fascism in the minds. No chargers allowed: meaning everyone has to ration their usage. Also, have designated times when electronics can be used: fine to tweet while in a very long queue for a ride, not okay to Snapchat while Dad is sharing a boyhood memory of riding a donkey on a beach.

The packed lunch might be practical and affordable, but that doesn’t mean they have to be the same old sandwich and apple. “Fun snacks are a great motivator,” says Kimberly Tate. “Taking your child to the store to allow them to pick out a selection of treats especially for the journey helps get them excited.” Of course, you don’t need us to tell you the perils of loading up on too much of the crazy making stuff, right?

However close or distant you may be as a family, the trip is a perfect opportunity to find out what everyone’s on about. Don’t ask about school, or reveal your innate inability to understand them asking about something they were into last year, just listen to what they’re actually saying. The trick to winning them over? Mum and Dad revealing embarrassing stories about themselves and each other.

Don’t just restrict your favourite travel games for the journey – they’re also great for passing the time once you arrive. Games like 20 Questions or Name That Tune can be played anywhere. Keep it fun and they’re less likely to itch for their phones. Take a ball, a pack of cards or a Frisbee with you just in case. An impromptu picnic and play in an unexpected open area beats the usual pizza and crayons indoors.