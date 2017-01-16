When Is Family Day 2017?
Chances are you’re already looking forward to the next long weekend. In February, that means Family Day. But when does the holiday fall this year?
Family Day is not a national statutory holiday, which means only four Canadian provinces observe it. In 2017, it falls on Monday, Feb. 20 in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario. In B.C., it falls on Monday, Feb. 13.
Manitoba, Nova Scotia and P.E.I. also have holidays in February, but instead of Family Day, they recognize Louis Riel Day, Heritage Day and Islander Day, respectively. Each year, these holidays fall on the third Monday of the month. This year, it’s Monday, Feb. 20.