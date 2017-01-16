Huffpost Canada Living ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

6 Foods That Can Help Banish Belly Fat

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

For years doctors have warned us about the dangers of excess belly fat. Carrying too much weight in your midsection not only increases your risk of heart disease, it also increases your risk of death related to body fat.

Fortunately, a big belly can be reduced if you're committed to it. Experts recommend walking and incorporating weight training into your daily routine to help drop inches around your waist. Getting more rest is also beneficial to belly fat loss.

But working out and sleeping aren't the only things that will help you banish belly fat. You can slim down your stomach by replacing added sugars and starch with foods high in fibre and protein to keep hunger and sugar cravings at bay.

In the video above, we look at six specific foods that are also known to fight belly fat. From craving-crusher oatmeal to metabolism-boosting eggs, these foods will help you get rid of that extra bulge... if you remember to stick to proper portion sizes!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Reasons Your Belly Fat Isn't Going Away
of
  • You can’t stay away from carbonated drinks

    “A flat stomach with visible abs cannot be achieved if poor eating habits are in place,” Gonzalez says. “Anything carbonated will produce unwanted bloat.” In a study conducted by the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, people who drank two or more diet sodas a day had waist sizes that were six times bigger than those who didn’t drink diet soda (which is in some ways even worse then regular soda). Photo Credit: Shutterstock Click Here to See Reasons Your Belly Fat Isn’t Going Away

  • Processed foods are your weakness

    “Any processed foods, particularly those that are high in saturated fat and sugar, should be avoided if you want to shed pounds around your middle,” Gonzalez says. Processed foods have a lot of sodium which leads to fluid retention. For this reason, many trainers never eat this kind of food. It can also have a lot of Trans fats. Labels are allowed to round down Trans fats grams to 0 if they have less than 0.5g per serving, but most people eat more than what they determine a serving is. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

  • You have not cut alcohol

    Studies link alcohol consumption to bigger waists because when you drink booze, the liver burns alcohol instead of fat. Booze also has a lot of sugar. Losing weight depends on many factors, but calories in vs. calories out are a huge component. Keep it less than 10 percent of your calories for the day, Joey Gochnour, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Certified Personal Trainer at Nutrition and Fitness Professional, LLC, says. That is usually one drink for women and two for men. Photo Credit: Shutterstock Click Here to See Reasons Your Belly Fat Isn’t Going Away

  • You’re not doing enough cardio

    “Cardio must be implemented in order to eliminate excess fat around the abdomen,” Gonzalez says. There really is no way around it. You have to sweat. “It could take 6-8 weeks of rigorous high-intensity exercise combining cardio and weight lifting, as we do at Barry’s Bootcamp, to see results,” he adds. He recommends mountain climbers, jack knives (both weighted and without weights), toe touches, table top to reverse pike, Russian twists (both weighted and without weights). You have options in case you hate running. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

  • You think crunches are enough

    “Crunches just don’t cut it when it comes to reaching every area of the abdomen,” Gonzalez says. “Furthermore, people tend to exhibit poor form with crunches which can lead to potential neck injuries, back pain (read about its other surprising causes) and can be an overall waste of time.” You can get flat abs without a single crunch. The bird dog, hanging ab machine, dead bug, the hundred, and a hollow hold are a few examples. Click Here to See Reasons Your Belly Fat Isn’t Going Away Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations