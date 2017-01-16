Huffpost Canada Style ca
Winter Parka: How To Style Your Coat 4 Ways

Winter is still here, which means you have to bundle up and throw on a huge parka each and every single time you step out into the great outdoors. And that's a real pain — especially if you're a fashionista who wants to show off your outfit to the world.

Considering you pretty much live in your winter parka during the colder months, we enlisted lifestyle blogger Maria-Teresa Andreacchi of Fashion. Food. Flair. to show us how to make your coat look extra chic with just a few added accessories. Trust us, you'll stand out from the winter crowd.

From pairing your jacket with on-trend knee high boots to throwing a faux fur vest over top of your coat for extra warmth (who doesn't want that?) check out the video above to see how you can style your winter parka four different ways.

  • Mackage Carmela Midi Length Winter Down Coat With Fur In Black

    Cold Weather Rating: -25 C Waterproof: Water repellent Cleaning Instructions: Dry clean only Fur: Raccoon, detachable Fill: 90 per cent duck down, 10 per cent feathers Sizes: XXS - XL $950. Available at Mackage.

  • Eddie Bauer Women's Lodge Down Duffle Coat

    Cold Weather Rating: -51 C Waterproof: Water repellent Cleaning Instructions: Machine wash Fur: Faux, detachable Fill: 650 fill premium down insulation Sizes: Regular, Petite, Tall and Plus sizes $202.30 (promo). Available at Eddie Bauer.

  • Parajumpers Special Edition Long Bears Jumper

    Cold Weather Rating: "Temperature rating 3: Super warm coat for below zero temperatures," according to its website. Waterproof: Water resistant Cleaning Instructions: Dry clean only Fur: Raccoon, detachable Fill: 90 per cent down, 10 per cent feathers Sizes: XS to XL $2,170. Available at Parajumpers.it.

  • Rudsak Tak

    Cold Weather Rating: -20 C to -25 C Waterproof: Water resistant Cleaning Instructions: Dry clean only Removable Fur: Raccoon, detachable. Shearling pockets. Fill: 80 per cent down, 20 per cent feathers Sizes: XS to XL $1,295. Available at Rudsak.

  • Babaton Gilligan Parka

    Cold Weather Rating: "Warmest" category of all the Aritzia parkas Waterproof: Water resistant Cleaning Instructions: Machine wash Fur: Faux, not detachable Fill: 100 per cent "responsibly sourced" goose down Sizes: XXS to XL $395. Available at Aritzia.

  • Moose Knuckles Sarnia Parka

    Cold Weather Rating: Said to be suitable for "all temperatures" as it is a 3 in 1 coat Waterproof: No Cleaning Instructions: Dry clean only Fur: Rabbit fur vest, fox fur trimmed hood (both detachable) Fill: N/A Sizes: XS to XXL $1,895. Available at Moose Knuckles.

  • Sorel Women's Joan Of Arctic Parka

    Cold Weather Rating: No specific rating. Jacket has 800 power fill goose down, which is said to be "substantially warm." Waterproof: Yes Cleaning Instructions: Cold water gentle cycle with the fur being removed prior Fur: Coyote, detachable Fill: 800 fill power goose down Sizes: XS to XL (fits slightly large) $875. Available at Sorel.com.

  • Nicole Benisti Chelsea In Black Wine

    Cold Weather Rating: -25 C Waterproof: Water repellen Cleaning Instructions: Dry clean by leather specialist only Fur: Lapin fur, detachable silver fox fur trim Fill: 90 per cent white duck down (650 fill power), 10 per cent white feathers Sizes: XXS to XL $1,650. Available at nicolebenisti.com.

  • Uniqlo Women Warm Tech Down Coat

    Cold Weather Rating: N/A Waterproof: Water repellent Cleaning Instructions: Hand wash cold Fur: Faux, removable Fill: 48 per cent polyester, 42 per cent down and 10 per cent feather Sizes: XS to XL $249.90. Available at Uniqlo.

  • Hudson's Bay Company Signature Parka

    Cold Weather Rating: N/A Waterproof: Water repellant Cleaning Instructions: Machine wash Fur: Natural coyote, removable Fill: 90 per cent down, 10 per cent feather Sizes: S to XL $499. Available at Hudson's Bay.

  • Canada Goose Pembina Coat Black Label

    Cold Weather Rating: -15 C to - 25 C Waterproof: Water repellent Cleaning Instructions: Dry clean only Fur: Coyote, removable Fill: 675 fill power white goose down Sizes: XXS to XL $1,200. Available at Canada Goose.

  • Soia & Kyo Mariana Brushed Down Coat

    Cold Weather Rating: -20 C to -25 C Waterproof: Water repellent and resistant Cleaning Instructions: Dry clean only Fur: Racoon, removable Fill: 90 per cent duck down, 10 per cent feather Sizes: XXS to XL $720. Available at Soia & Kyo.

  • The North Face Women's Tremaya Coat

    Cold Weather Rating: N/A Waterproof: Yes Cleaning Instructions: Machine wash Fur: Faux, removable Fill: 550-fill down insulation Sizes: XS to XL $449.99 (sale). Available at Sporting Life.

  • Moncler Aphia Fur-Trimmed Puffer Jacket

    Cold Weather Rating: "Mid warm" Waterproof: Water repellent Cleaning Instructions: Dry clean Fur: Fox, removable Fill: 90 per cent down, 10 per cent feather Sizes: 00 to 5 $2,856.95. Available at Nordstrom.

  • CMFR Women's The Avenue Parka

    Cold Weather Rating: N/A Waterproof: Water resistant Cleaning Instructions: Dry clean Fur: Coyote, removable Fill: 90 per cent white duck down with 620+ power fill and 10 per cent feather Sizes: XXS to XXL $825. Available at Sporting Life.

  • Pajar Chloe Duck-Down Parka Coat with Fur

    Cold Weather Rating: N/A Waterproof: Water resistant Cleaning Instructions: Machine washable Fur: Rabbit and fox, removable Fill: 90 per cent duck down, 10 per cent feather Sizes: XS to XL $795. Available at Hudson's Bay.

  • Patagonia Women's Down With It Parka

    Cold Weather Rating: N/A Waterproof: Water repellent Cleaning Instructions: N/A Fur: None Fill: 600-fill-power duck down traced from parent farm to apparel factory to help ensure the birds that supply it are not force-fed or live-plucked. Sizes: XS to XL $349. Available at Patagonia.

