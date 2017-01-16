ADVERTISEMENT

Winter is still here, which means you have to bundle up and throw on a huge parka each and every single time you step out into the great outdoors. And that's a real pain — especially if you're a fashionista who wants to show off your outfit to the world.

Considering you pretty much live in your winter parka during the colder months, we enlisted lifestyle blogger Maria-Teresa Andreacchi of Fashion. Food. Flair. to show us how to make your coat look extra chic with just a few added accessories. Trust us, you'll stand out from the winter crowd.

From pairing your jacket with on-trend knee high boots to throwing a faux fur vest over top of your coat for extra warmth (who doesn't want that?) check out the video above to see how you can style your winter parka four different ways.

