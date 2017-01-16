Huffpost Canada Alberta ca
Jason Kenney's Unite The Right Plan A Bad Idea For Alberta: PC Leadership Candidates

 By Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press
EDMONTON — The gloves came off at Alberta's Progressive Conservative leadership debate Sunday, with three candidates telling former Conservative MP Jason Kenney his plan to unite with the right-leaning Wildrose is cynical and shortsighted folly.

"Folks, this is a hostile takeover of our Progressive Conservative party,'' candidate Stephen Khan told the 650 people who came to the debate at a southside Edmonton hall, to a smattering of cheers and boos.

PC legislature member Richard Starke referred to Kenney as "the career politician'' and said political parties have to be about principles and not simply "a quest for power.''

Jason Kenney speaks to media as he begins the Unite Alberta Truck Tour in Edmonton, Alta., on August 1, 2016. (Photo: Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

"The career politician is focused on the next election, but I am focused on what happens after that,'' said Starke, the MLA for Vermilion-Lloydminster.

Kenney is the only one of the four candidates running on a platform to dissolve the party and seek a merger with the fellow right-centre Wildrose party.

Vote splitting harmful to conservatives: Kenney

Kenney said vote splitting is harming the conservative movement and allowing Premier Rachel Notley's NDP to come up the middle to victory to implement policies that are hurting families, killing jobs and stifling initiative.

Kenney told the crowd Alberta "is the beating heart of free enterprise in Canada and we cannot afford to have that beating heart stilled by an ideological socialist government.''

The Wildrose party began more than a decade ago as a splinter group of provincial Tories disaffected with a party they believed had become fiscally wasteful, was governed from the top down and didn't respect private land rights.

Jason Kenney arrives at a press conference as he begins the Unite Alberta Truck Tour in Edmonton Alta, on Monday August 1, 2016. (Photo: Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

While Kenney said he believes all conservatives share core values of limited government and free enterprise, the other candidates say the social conservatism of the Wildrose makes it a poor fit for their big-tent party.

"I can't stand by and allow our conservative family to be torn apart by the contrived and hollow promise of unity,'' said Khan.

"(It's) an undertaking that will not only result in four more years of NDP rule but will surely be the end of the party that (former PC premier) Peter Lougheed built.''

Candidate Byron Nelson, a Calgary lawyer, agreed, saying a merger is "an unrealistic, unworkable plan that will only lead to the destruction of the party and the re-election of the NDP.''

Party members will convene March 18 in Calgary to select a new leader in a delegated convention.

The idea has exposed divisions in the Wildrose. Leader Brian Jean is taking a wait-and-see approach, while finance critic Derek Fildebrandt is openly pushing for merger.

PC Party president Katherine O'Neill confirmed Sunday that the party has pulled the party membership of Kenney organizer Alan Hallman for a year and banned him from events during that time.

O'Neill wouldn't say why, but Hallman said it was over two tweets he made where he used coarse language in reference to political foes.

"It's abolutely asinine that they would go ahead and suspend me for something as trivial as a couple of tweets from my private Twitter account,'' Hallman said Sunday evening.

Kenney said Hallman will no longer be working on his campaign but said a double standard was at work.

"If every member of the party who has said far more vicious things about me were held to the same standard there would be a lot of people losing their memberships,'' said Kenney.

  • Since Jason Kenney became defence minister in February, 2015, his credibility has previously been called into question over a series of incidents ranging from social media gaffes to inaccurate factual claims.

  • The Inaccurate Photos

    On March 8 – International Women’s Day – Kenney took to Twitter to thank the Canadian Forces for fighting ISIL’s “campaign to enslave women and girls.” He shared striking images of women in burkas chained together. However, The Ottawa Citizen reported that the women in one image were actually performing a ceremonial re-enactment in honour of the prophet Mohammad's grandson, Hussein, and his family. The National Post later reported that another photo was from an anti-ISIL protest in the United Kingdom and a third image, supposedly showing an ISIL militant and a child bride, has also be called into question. When Liberals asked Prime Minister Stephen Harper in question period if he would reprimand his minister for the misleading tweet, the prime minister responded that Kenney was “new to his portfolio.” Though the National Council of Canadian Muslims derided the tweet as “corrosive” and opposition parties called for Kenney to remove it from his account, the tweet still exists.

  • The (Apparently) Inaccurate Claim That Russian Jets Confronted Our Warships

    Kenney also claimed in March that a Russian fighter jet “buzzed” the HMCS Fredericton at a low altitude in the Black Sea and stood by a claim from his parliamentary secretary that the frigate was confronted by Russia warships. However, NATO officials told Postmedia that Russian aircraft actually flew over the NATO maritime task force to which the Fredericton was assigned at a high altitude and denied any confrontation with Russian warships took place. The confusion over the incident spurred a blistering rant from CBC host Rick Mercer. “Someone’s lying,” Mercer said. “The Minister of Defence, NATO. They both have completely different stories.”

  • The Inaccurate Claim About The NDP

    According to The Ottawa Citizen, while Kenney was on a conference call with reporters discussing Canada’s expanded mission against ISIL, he said he did not take NDP Leader Thomas Mulcair seriously because “the NDP has opposed every single overseas military deployment in Canadian history.” Not true. The NDP supported Canada’s 2011 military mission in Libya, but did not vote for extension.

  • The Inaccurate Claim About Liberals And Defence Spending

    According to that same Citizen story, Kenney also claimed that defence spending under the previous Liberal governments fell to a record low of 0.7 per cent of GDP. Not true. From the story: “NATO, the World Bank and Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a respected think-tank on global defence expenditures, say Canadian defence spending never fell below 1.1 per cent of GDP between 1990 and 2012. However, last year – under the Conservatives – it slipped to one per cent.” A spokesperson told the paper that Kenney meant to say defence spending dropped by 0.7 per cent under the Grits.

  • The Inaccurate Claim About Syria And Smart Bombs

    Kenney also told reporters in late March that Canada needed to join the bombing campaign against ISIL in Syria because only this country and the United States have the kind of precision-guided smart bombs needed for the airstrikes. Not true. As reported by The Ottawa Citizen, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, both part of the five nation, U.S.-led coalition bombing targets in Syria, have used such bombs against ISIL. Gen. Tom Lawson, the chief of the defence staff, originally backed up Kenney’s claim that only Canada and America had the weapons. However, Lawson changed his tune on April 1, saying Canada’s allies did indeed have the weapons. Kenney apologized for the gaffe in the House of Commons, placing the blame on a briefing error.

  • UP NEXT: Mosul After ISIS

  • In this undated handout photo provided by the Library of Congress taken during the autumn of 1932, men pause on a lorry on the road to Mosul, northern Iraq.

  • Fighters from the Islamic State group parade in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armored vehicle down a main road in Mosul on Monday, June 23, 2014.

  • A 1932 image of Lady Surrma of the Assyrian community posing for a portrait in Mosul, northern Iraq.

  • An Iraqi woman looking at a shop display in central Mosul after the Islamic State group ordered clothes shop owners to cover the faces of the mannequins on Monday, July 21, 2014.

  • In this undated handout photo provided by the Library of Congress taken during the autumn of 1932, the Tigris River stretches out in the distance as seen from Mosul, northern Iraq.

  • File photo of smoke rising during airstrikes targeting Islamic State militants at the Mosul Dam on Monday, Aug. 18, 2014.

  • A 1932 image taken during the autumn of Nebi Yunis, the tomb of the prophet Jonah, in Mosul, northern Iraq,

  • Iraqis walk in the rubble of the revered Muslim shrine after it was was destroyed on Thursday, July 24, 2014 by militants who overran the city in June and imposed their harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

  • In this undated handout photo provided by the Library of Congress taken during the autumn of 1932, Iraqis pause in the market in Mosul, northern Iraq.

  • Demonstrators chanting pro-Islamic State group slogans as they carry the group's flags in front of the provincial government headquarters in Mosul on Monday, June 16, 2014.

