Abbotsford Police Investigate Racist KKK Flyers Sent To Coincide With Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - The police department in Abbotsford, B.C., has asked for the help of the provincial Hate Crime Team after dozens of residents received pamphlets from a white supremacist group disparaging Martin Luther King Jr.

Police say the documents containing literature from the KKK were inside plastic bags and were thrown out from a vehicle early Sunday onto the front yards of more than 70 homes.

abbotsford kkk racist flyer truckAbbotsford police released security images of a truck they believe was used to distribute racist flyers.

Const. Ian MacDonald says the pamphlets were sent out to coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S. and say that King isn't deserving of commemoration.

MacDonald says the document opens with a statement from the "loyal white knights of the KKK," but he didn't want to elaborate on the pamphlet's content.

Police have security video showing a Dodge Ram truck they believe was distributing the information and they are processing the bags for fingerprints.

MacDonald says there was a similar incident last October and while the area doesn't seem to have problems with racism there is "clearly a problem with at least a few idiots."

