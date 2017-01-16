ADVERTISEMENT

If you doubted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would make it past the holidays you would be wrong.

The "Suits" star and the red-headed royal not only started 2017 with a romantic vacation in Norway, sources are now saying the prince has introduced his lady love to two other important ladies in his life: his sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge and his niece Princess Charlotte.

Meghan Markle has been dating Prince Harry since last summer.

According to US Weekly, Markle met the Duchess at Kensington Palace on January 10 and the meeting "went well" — so it might not be long before we spot the two waltzing around the streets of London.

Prince William, who was not at the meeting, reportedly met Markle in November, shortly before he released a statement supporting his brother's new relationship. Will and Kate's three-year-old son Prince George was also absent from the meeting as he was attending school near William and Kate's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Markle has yet to meet the most important woman in Prince Harry's life, his grandmother the Queen. And it might take a little while before she does. Kate Middleton met the Queen for the first time in 2008 at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips, five years after she began dating Prince William.

