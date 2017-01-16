Multitasking Vs. Single-Tasking: Which One's Optimal For Work Productivity?
Call it counterintuitive, but single-tasking provides better options when you need to get a lot off your plate.
Multitasking's long been thought of as the way to accomplish more at work, but it turns performing too many tasks at once can hinder your productivity.
So give yourself a break, take things one step at a time and you'll complete all your work before you know it.
Watch the video above to find out how single-tasking can help you get through your day more efficiently.
