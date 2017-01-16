ADVERTISEMENT

OTTAWA — Canada will have to contribute more to NATO if the U.S. follows through on president-elect Donald Trump's musings on withdrawing from the alliance, says the head of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee.

Liberal MP Bob Nault cautions that Canada and its NATO partners need to see how U.S. foreign policy formally takes shape after Trump's Friday inauguration.

But he says Canada remains committed to the 28-country alliance and can't let it become weakened if the U.S. — its largest financial and military contributor — scales back its involvement.



U.S. president-elect Donald Trump stands in the elevator at Trump Tower in New York on Jan. 16, 2017. (Photo: Anthony Behar/Sipa via CP)

"That means countries like ours will have to step up to the plate," Nault said in an interview Monday.

Nault said the upcoming defence policy review will help Canada decide where and how it should deploy its military resources. With a federal budget coming this winter that could mean an increase in defence spending, he added.

Nault and the committee are going to visit Latvia and Poland, two of NATO's eastern European members and nervous neighbours of Russia, which annexed part of Ukraine almost three years ago.

The MPs will travel to Ukraine as well as Kazakhstan on their 12-day, fact-finding mission.

Story continues after slideshow:

Close  Current MPs With Military Experience (2016) of  

Party: Liberal Riding: Vancouver South, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Commandant, British Columbia Regiment; Lieutenant-Colonel, Canadian Forces; Aide de Camp, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia

Party: Liberal Riding: Aurora--Oak Ridges--Richmond Hill, Ontario Military Organization and Titles: Logistics Officer, Canadian Forces (Air Force), retiring with the rank of Captain

Party: Liberal Riding: Orléans, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Chief of Transformation, Canadian Forces; Chief of Staff, Canadian Forces (Army); Deputy Commander, International Security Assistance Force in Kabul, Afghanistan; Commander, Land Force Doctrine and Training System; Commander, Land Force Command; Director of Command, Control, Communications and Computer Systems, Canadian Forces; Commander, 1st Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group; Colonel, Canadian Forces (Army); Member, 1st Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery; Member, 30th Field Artillery Regiment

Party: NDP Riding: Abitibi--Témiscamingue, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Officer Cadet, Canadian Forces (Army), and Corporal, 52nd Field Ambulance

Party: Conservative Riding: Durham, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Canadian Forces; Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force; Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force 8 Wing (Trenton, Ontario); Air Navigator, Royal Canadian Air Force 17 Wing (Winnipeg, Manitoba); Captain, Royal Canadian Air Force 423 Squadron (Shearwater, Nova Scotia); Training Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force 406 Squadron (Reserve)

Party: Conservative Riding: Beauport--Limoilou, Quebec Military Organization and Past Title: Master Bombardier, 6th Field Artillery Brigade

Party: Bloc Quebecois Riding: Terrebonne, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Infantry Officer, Royal 22e Régiment

Party: Conservative Riding: Charlesbourg--Haute-Saint-Charles, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Commandant, Regiment de la Chaudière, and Officer, Canadian Forces (Reserve)

Party: Liberal Riding: Kelowna--Lake Country, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Flight Commander, Canadian Forces Instrument Check Pilot School; Officer, 2nd Canadian Forces Flight Training School; Major, 1st Canadian Air Division; Flight instructor, Canadian Forces (Air Force)

Party: Liberal Riding: Westmount--Ville-Marie, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Captain, Canadian Forces (Navy) and Combat Systems Engineer, Canadian Forces (Navy)

Party: Liberal Riding: Winnipeg Centre, Manitoba Military Organization and Past Titles: Petty Officer 2nd class, Royal Canadian Navy; Sergeant-at-Arms, 5th Valcartier Field Ambulance, Member, Canadian Forces (Navy Reserve)

Party: Liberal Riding: Winnipeg North, Manitoba Military Organization and Past Titles: Air Traffic Controller, Canadian Forces (Air Force)

Party: Liberal Riding: Kanata--Carleton, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Lieutenant-Colonel, 429 Transport Squadron; Air Navigator, Canadian Forces (Air Force); Member, Windsor Regiment (RCAC) and Royal Canadian Army Cadets

Party: Liberal Riding: Pitt Meadows--Maple Ridge, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Canadian Army Reserve Force

Party: Liberal Riding: Ville-Marie--Le Sud-Ouest--Île-des-Soeurs, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Commander, Canadian Infantry

Party: Liberal Riding: Mississauga--Lakeshore, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Cadet, Royal Canadian Air Cadets (845 Squadron)

Party: Liberal Riding: Brampton Centre, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Indian Air Force

The visit is timely, given Trump's frequent compliments directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin and his renewed criticism that NATO is "obsolete."

Trump also said he might end sanctions imposed on Russia for its 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal.

Trump's latest NATO broadside sparked a backlash in Europe, while Moscow said his offer on linking sanctions relief with a nuclear arms deal should be treated with caution.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Trump's remarks "caused astonishment."

Trump criticize NATO during the election campaign, but his nominee for defence secretary, retired Marine general James Mattis, spoke in support of NATO during his congressional confirmation hearing last week.

'Canada is a committed member of NATO'

In Ottawa, the government held firm to its current policy line, affirming Canada's commitment to NATO and its solidarity with Ukraine in the face of the "illegal annexation" of Crimea.

"Canada is a committed member of NATO; we have been a part of every single mission since its inception," said Joseph Pickerill, spokesman for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Canada is one of four countries playing a leading role in NATO's military build-up on Europe's eastern flank to deter Russia with a 450-strong contribution of personnel to Latvia.

David Perry, senior analyst with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, said if Trump is taken literally it is bad news for the alliance, but he said it could just be a salvo by a self-styled hard-bargainer to push more countries to increase their defence spending.

That has implications for Canada, which lags at 23rd in spending in NATO, and currently contributes 0.99 per cent of GDP to defence spending — well below the alliance's two-per-cent target, he said.

The U.S. is one of only five NATO countries to meet the target and Trump wouldn't be the first president to push for more spending. President Barack Obama chided Canada to increase defence spending during his speech to Parliament last summer.

Nault said his committee will be speaking with European officials about the continuing role of NATO, whether the sanctions on Russia are effective and how the region is coping and "how this is all translating into the new world order."

The committee will report back to Parliament on whether sanctions are in fact working, or if they are an ineffective political tool, he said.

If the U.S. removed its sanctions on Russia, it would likely undermine the whole regime, Nault said.

Nault said the issue of "unintended consequences" of sanctions needs a closer look. Canada-Russia trade has fallen by half since they were imposed.

"If we're putting sanctions on as Canadians and we feel good about it, and nobody else is doing the job then really, is it to our benefit? That's the question that has to be asked."