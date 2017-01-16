Pink Daughter: Singer Throws Willow Adorable 'Big Sister Party'
Now that Pink’s second child is here, her life revolves around her little one. But to make sure her daughter doesn’t feel left out, the 37-year-old mom threw a “Big Sister Party” to celebrate Willow’s new role.
On Saturday, the “Just Like Fire” singer shared a sweet Instagram photo from Willow’s party, which was complete with balloons and a chocolate cake reading, “Congrats big sis!”
Both Pink and her five-year-old daughter look ecstatic as they smile for the camera. And to make the photo even cuter, Pink is holding baby Jameson, who is only three weeks old.
The mom-of-two previously shared a photo of Willow holding her baby brother. By the big smile on her face, it looks like the five-year-old couldn’t be happier to have a sibling.
According to Pink’s Instagram, Willow started practicing to be a big sister before Jameson was born.
And now that he’s here, she takes her big sister duties very seriously.
These two siblings are going to get along just fine.