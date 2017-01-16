ADVERTISEMENT

Now that Pink’s second child is here, her life revolves around her little one. But to make sure her daughter doesn’t feel left out, the 37-year-old mom threw a “Big Sister Party” to celebrate Willow’s new role.

On Saturday, the “Just Like Fire” singer shared a sweet Instagram photo from Willow’s party, which was complete with balloons and a chocolate cake reading, “Congrats big sis!”

Both Pink and her five-year-old daughter look ecstatic as they smile for the camera. And to make the photo even cuter, Pink is holding baby Jameson, who is only three weeks old.

Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

The mom-of-two previously shared a photo of Willow holding her baby brother. By the big smile on her face, it looks like the five-year-old couldn’t be happier to have a sibling.

Happy New Year 🎆 #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday the harts thank you for your love ❤️ and we send it back to you in spades. A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

According to Pink’s Instagram, Willow started practicing to be a big sister before Jameson was born.

Dry Runs A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 27, 2016 at 10:17pm PST

And now that he’s here, she takes her big sister duties very seriously.

Willows doll baby has a pregnancy pillow too A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:10am PST

These two siblings are going to get along just fine.