Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Pink Daughter: Singer Throws Willow Adorable 'Big Sister Party'

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Now that Pink’s second child is here, her life revolves around her little one. But to make sure her daughter doesn’t feel left out, the 37-year-old mom threw a “Big Sister Party” to celebrate Willow’s new role.

On Saturday, the “Just Like Fire” singer shared a sweet Instagram photo from Willow’s party, which was complete with balloons and a chocolate cake reading, “Congrats big sis!”

Both Pink and her five-year-old daughter look ecstatic as they smile for the camera. And to make the photo even cuter, Pink is holding baby Jameson, who is only three weeks old.

Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on


The mom-of-two previously shared a photo of Willow holding her baby brother. By the big smile on her face, it looks like the five-year-old couldn’t be happier to have a sibling.


According to Pink’s Instagram, Willow started practicing to be a big sister before Jameson was born.

Dry Runs

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on


And now that he’s here, she takes her big sister duties very seriously.

Willows doll baby has a pregnancy pillow too

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on


These two siblings are going to get along just fine.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Celebrity Babies We'll Meet In 2017
of
  • Benedict Cumberbatch

    Baby number two is on the way for Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter.

  • Ciara

    Ciara is expecting her first child with husband Russell Wilson. However, this is her second pregnancy. The singer already has a son, two-year-old Future, with ex-fiance Future.

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman is expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. The couple already has a five-year-old son, Aleph.

  • Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott

    Baby number five is on the way for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. The couple is already parents to Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5 and Finn, 4.

  • Bradley Cooper

    The actor and his girlfriend, Victoria’s Secret model Irina Shayk, are reportedly expecting their first child together.

  • Janet Jackson

    Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are expecting their first child this year. UPDATE: The couple welcomed a son, Eissa, on Jan. 3.

  • Jared Padalecki

    Jared Padalecki and his wife, actress Genevieve Cortese, are expecting their third child. They already have two sons: four-year-old Thomas and two-year-old Shepherd.

  • Amanda Seyfried

    Amanda Seyfried and her fiancé, Thomas Sadoski, are expecting their first child together.

  • Mick Jagger

    Mick Jagger’s family just keeps on growing! The Rolling Stone frontman is expecting his eighth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend, ballerina Melanie Hamrick. UPDATE: The couple welcomed their son earlier than we expected! Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger was born Dec. 8.

  • Pink

    Pink is expecting her second child with husband Carey Hart. The couple already has a five-year-old daughter named Willow. UPDATE: The couple welcomed their second child, Jameson Moon Hart, early on Dec. 26.

  • Chad Michael Murray

    Chad Michael Murray and wife, Sarah Roemer, are expecting a baby girl. This is the second child for the couple, who already has an 18-month-old son.

  • Katherine Heigl

    The actress is pregnant with her third child. She and her husband, musician Josh Kelley, are expecting a baby boy in January. The couple already has two adopted daughters: Naleigh, 7, and Adalaide, 4.

  • Pharrell Williams

    Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh are expecting their second child. The couple's first son, Rocket Ayer, is seven.

  • Amber Tamblyn & David Cross

    Amber Tamblyn and David Cross are expecting a baby girl. This will be their first child.

  • David Arquette

    David Arquette and his wife Christina are expecting their second child together. The couple already has a two-year-old son named Charlie. Arquette also has a 12-year-old daughter named Coco with ex Courteney Cox.

  • Kelsey Grammer

    Kelsey Grammer and his wife Kayte are expecting their third child together. However, this is the “Frasier” star’s seventh child in total.

  • Molly Sims

    Molly Sims is pregnant with her third child. The model already has two kids with husband Scott Stuber: 4-year-old Brooks Alan and 16-month-old Scarlett May.

  • Nick & Vanessa Lachey

    Nick and Vanessa Lachey are expecting baby number three. The couple already has two young kids: Camden, 3, and Brooklyn, 19 months.

  • Marion Cotillard

    Marion Cotillard is pregnant with her second child. The actress already has a five-year-old son named Marcel with husband Guillaume Canet.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations