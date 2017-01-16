Huffpost Canada Business ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

David Thomson, Galen Weston Sr. Have As Much Wealth As Poorest 30 Per Cent Of Canadians

 |  By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

The two richest Canadians have the same amount of wealth as the poorest 30 per cent of the country combined, according to a new report from a group of international aid organizations.

The Oxfam report says the wealth of billionaire businessmen David Thomson and Galen Weston Sr. equals that of about 11 million Canadians.

The group of organizations, under the banner group Oxfam International, published its report "An Economy for the 99%'' ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which begins Tuesday. The report also said that the world's eight richest people have as much wealth as the poorest 50 per cent of the world's population.

"This is not a report about the rich and the poor. It's about the super-rich and the rest of us,'' said Lauren Ravon, the director of policy and campaigns at Oxfam Canada.

galen weston david thomsonThe wealth of billionaire businessmen David Thomson and Galen Weston Sr. equals that of about 11 million Canadians, according to an Oxfam report.

Oxfam made its calculations about global wealth distribution based on the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Data book, and calculated the wealth of the world's richest people using the annual billionaires list from Forbes Magazine, which was last published in March 2016.

Jim Davies, a professor at the University of Western Ontario who works on the Credit Suisse report, said there can be broader implications of wealth inequality. He noted that those implications are often different from those of income inequality.

Wealth is calculated by subtracting a person's debts from their assets, he said, whereas income refers to the money or assets a person makes or receives over a period of time.

Wealth offers security, Davies said, which income doesn't always do.

"This is not a report about the rich and the poor. It's about the super-rich and the rest of us."

"If you lose your job, you're in a much worse position if you don't have money in the bank,'' he noted.

Ravon said the effects of wealth inequality can ricochet into other parts of society.

"In countries that are more unequal, there's higher rates of crime. Those societies are less healthy. People distrust each other more,'' she said. ``People feel like they're disconnected from society when they see that the super-rich are writing the rules in their favour.''

And Stephen Harris, a professor of public policy at Carleton University and the University of Ottawa, said wealthy business owners have more power to lobby the government than the majority of everyday Canadians, which contributes to inequality.

"We used to really be a caring-sharing society,'' he said. "We lost some of that.''

Economically unsustainable

A society with so much inequality isn't economically sustainable, Ravon added. "In the long-term, if there's such concentration of wealth in the hands of just a few, there will be no one left to buy the goods, to keep the economy running.''

But Harris said the problem isn't so easily fixed.

"I guess if I had a solution I'd be rich,'' he said. "But I don't have a bullet that would fix it.''

He said there are some things Canada can do to address the problem — such as policies for wealth redistribution used in Nordic countries, which tend to have less inequality — but they won't work unless the population gets behind the changes.

"We can't just migrate a system to this country,'' he said. "People have to be supportive of it if it's going to have legitimacy.''

"I guess if I had a solution I'd be rich."

Oxfam's report made a number of suggestions for the government to implement in its next federal budget, including progressive taxation — a system used in Nordic countries, where those with higher incomes pay a greater portion of that income in taxes.

It also suggested raising the proportion of government spending on public services and social protection.

For the government's part, an official in the office of Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement that Trudeau's Liberals have already started making changes to grow the middle class.

Mathieu Filion wrote in an email that one of the first things the government did after coming to power was to cut taxes to the middle class and raise them for families with an income of $250,000 or more. He also noted the government introduced the Canada Child Benefit, which he said gives an average of $2,300 to 90 per cent of families.

He said the government is watching the issue of wealth inequality "closely.''

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Canadian Homes You Can Buy With A Median Income (September 2016)
of
  • 2 3 Avenue, Empress, Alta. — $24,900

    This big brick box in Empress, a village about 350 kilometres from Calgary, could use a little work on the inside. It's a historic building with potential for a business to run on the main floor and have a residence on the top one. The inside has mostly been torn apart, so you certainly have your work cut out for you.

  • 2 3 Avenue, Empress, Alta. — $24,900

  • 2 3 Avenue, Empress, Alta. — $24,900

  • 2 3 Avenue, Empress, Alta. — $24,900

  • 2 3 Avenue, Empress, Alta. — $24,900

  • 737 Duvar Road, Duvar, P.E.I. — $16,500

    This three-bedroom P.E.I. home sits on a large, 1.18-acre lot in Duvar, about 120 kilometres from Charlottetown. And it's a fixer-upper. The basement needs foundation. But if you're willing to buy the home as is, it's there for you.

  • 737 Duvar Road, Duvar, P.E.I. — $16,500

  • 737 Duvar Road, Duvar, P.E.I. — $16,500

  • 737 Duvar Road, Duvar, P.E.I. — $16,500

  • 737 Duvar Road, Duvar, P.E.I. — $16,500

  • 209-651 Maquinna N. Drive, Tahsis, B.C. — $19,999

    This 625-sq.-ft., one-bedroom apartment is located in Tahsis, a western Vancouver Island community about 150 kilometres from Campbell River. For just under $20,000, you can own a unit that has river and mountain views and comes with a spacious living room. The building has three common barbecue areas. The home's listing pitches it as a "great getaway for fishing."

  • 209-651 Maquinna N. Drive, Tahsis, B.C. — $19,999

  • 209-651 Maquinna N. Drive, Tahsis, B.C. — $19,999

  • 209-651 Maquinna N. Drive, Tahsis, B.C. — $19,999

  • 209-651 Maquinna N. Drive, Tahsis, B.C. — $19,999

  • 718 Woodstock, Sintaluta, Sask. — $12,000

    Sintaluta. It's a small town about 45 minutes away from Regina. And a "motivated" seller wants you to have a piece of it with this three-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1,000-sq.-ft. home that is being sold in as-is, where-is condition. The listing doesn't come with any photos of the interior and it's being pitched as a project for renovators who can "bring life back" into the home. So you likely have some real grunt work to do.

  • 9 277 Atlantic Avenue 9, Winnipeg, Man. — $46,900

    How about that, an affordable home in a major Canadian city! This 626-sq.-ft., one-bedroom apartment is being pitched by an out-of-town seller who's "looking at liquidating his holdings" in Winnipeg. He owns three units, and one of them is this one, which is currently being rented out to tenants who are paying $675 per month plus hydro. So there's a chance to have someone else pay your mortgage. The unit is also assessed at $79,800, so maybe someday you might be able to sell it for what it's worth, at a significant profit to yourself.

  • 9 277 Atlantic Avenue 9, Winnipeg, Man. — $46,900

  • 9 277 Atlantic Avenue 9, Winnipeg, Man. — $46,900

  • 9 277 Atlantic Avenue 9, Winnipeg, Man. — $46,900

  • 9 277 Atlantic Avenue 9, Winnipeg, Man. — $46,900

  • 2394 HWY 572 Highway, Black River, Matheson, Ont. — $24,900

    "With a little TLC the opportunities are endless." That's how the ad concludes for this 991-sq.-ft. home in Matheson, which is just over 350 kilometres north of Sudbury. It has an "open concept main floor" and an upstairs big enough to build your own little office. It's being sold as is and there are no interior photos attached to the listing.

  • 110 Richardson Road, Charlotte, N.B. — $14,900

    A giant, two-bedroom home just over the U.S. border in Maine can be yours, if you're willing to put the work into it. It also comes with a dining room, living room, den and laundry room. And one bathroom.

  • 110 Richardson Road, Charlotte, N.B. — $14,900

  • 27 Jackson Lane, Canso, N.S. — $16,900

    The listing is as honest as they come: "Bring your ideas and tools, this home is in need of a lot of work." It's an 864-sq.-ft. home located in Canso, a small coastal community about 320 kilometres from Halifax. The kitchen has pretty wooden cabinets and the home, overall, looks a tad outdated but could be quite nice with some love. Not too bad for $16,900.

  • 27 Jackson Lane, Canso, N.S. — $16,900

  • 27 Jackson Lane, Canso, N.S. — $16,900

  • 27 Jackson Lane, Canso, N.S. — $16,900

  • 27 Jackson Lane, Canso, N.S. — $16,900

  • 27 Jackson Lane, Canso, N.S. — $16,900

  • 1 Dunfield Hill, Dunfield, N.L. — $19,000

    Travel 270 kilometres away from St. John's and you'll find yourself in Dunfield, where you'll find a 994-sq.-ft., two-bedroom home that could be yours with some renovation. Listings show that some windows are missing on the home, and the interior could use some sprucing up too. But it's priced to sell, so if you know how to use your tools, it might be worth a shot.

  • 1 Dunfield Hill, Dunfield, N.L. — $19,000

  • 1 Dunfield Hill, Dunfield, N.L. — $19,000

  • 1 Dunfield Hill, Dunfield, N.L. — $19,000

  • 1 Dunfield Hill, Dunfield, N.L. — $19,000

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations