Pakistani singer Atif Aslam proves he's willing to do anything for his fans.

The popular singer and actor was performing in Karachi on Sunday when a bunch of boys in the audience began harassing a girl. Aslam promptly stopped mid-song when he noticed the female fan in distress in the front row.

After asking event organizers to help the girl out of the crowd Aslam told the boys to "act like human beings" before continuing the song, Mashable reports.

Following the show many fans took to Twitter to applaud Aslam for his kind act.

According to Pakistani media the concert was gatecrashed resulting in the harassment and molestation of many women in the crowd.

Though attendees say the harassment didn't fully end after Aslam's reprimanding of the boys in the front row they did commend him for saying something.

"He asked the boy something along the lines of, 'Have you never seen a girl before?' or 'Do you have women at home?' and then ordered security to come on stage," said Dua Rashid, one of many concert goers. "Atif then addressed the boy again warning him not to engage in such mannerism. He then turned to the crowd and spoke about respecting girls and added that he'd end the concert if we didn't comply to his instructions on respecting women."

We can only hope that anyone who sees a woman being harassed or assaulted in public would also call out the harasser and help out the victim.