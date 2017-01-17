Baseball Player Tries To Explain Birth Control To Jessica Chastain
Sometimes, to avoid the wrath of Twitter, you may want to keep things to yourself.
Last week, actress Jessica Chastain wrote two posts on Twitter speaking out against birth control no longer being covered by health insurance in the U.S.
#BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance. Congrats USA, you're doing your part to keep women out of the work force. #smfh 😠
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 13, 2017
If you are not ready to provide for a family, if you want to finish school, if you want to build a career, protect yourself. #IUD @PPact
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 13, 2017
The actress was referring to the Senate’s recent vote to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, which could mean more American women would have to pay for birth control on their own.
But out of all the people on Twitter to make a comment about birth control and women's bodies, Matt Garza, a MLB pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers, decided to chime in.
"It's called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation... it's the best contraceptive... #juatsaying," he wrote.
It's called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation... it's the best contraceptive... #juatsaying https://t.co/OgKg1qQmln
— Matt garza (@Gdeuceswild) January 13, 2017
Really, Matt? Really?
While the 39-year-old "The Martian" actress didn't respond to the baseball player's comments, a bunch of Chastain's fans on Twitter definitely did.
@NickBolton13 @Gdeuceswild He also forgets the fact not every woman wants kids, so we're are supposed to be practice abstinence FOR EVER?
— Brittny Pierre 🎈 (@sleep2dream) January 13, 2017
@Gdeuceswild so a married couple, after having a few kids, needs to just end their intimate life together? That's absurd and wrong.
— Amie (@amiehartnett) January 13, 2017
@iFlopSets @Gdeuceswild @jes_chastain so glad you know what is good and bad for girls PLEASE TELL ME MORE pic.twitter.com/lju49p4nTS
— Stangle's Kid (@lisasaurstomp) January 13, 2017
.@Gdeuceswild Yeahhh. How many ppl do you know who are abstinent? Don't lecture women about abstinence...especially when you had a kid at 18
— Nick Bolton (@NickBolton13) January 13, 2017
Even if birth control is used only to prevent pregnancy, it's still basic fucking health care @Gdeuceswild pic.twitter.com/dWIcJMC9ou
— Emily (@sportsbroad) January 13, 2017
@Gdeuceswild will you start lecturing all of your teammates on the joys of abstinence or are you just a troll?
— James Coston (@JamesCoston) January 13, 2017
Yes, abstinence is one form of birth control, but one 2014 study found that an IUD was the "most popular form of birth control among family planning providers," Women's Health magazine notes.
And with so many types of birth control out there — including everything from condoms to vaginal rings to different types of pills — it's all about protecting yourself and choosing what's right for you, as many Twitter users and Chastain point out.
Following her tweets, the actress added she will be taking part in the Women's March on Jan. 21 in Washington.
I am marching to protect the disenfranchised. I stand with you for reproductive choice, wage equality, and freedom from sexual violence. https://t.co/yMXPPlIl4j
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 13, 2017