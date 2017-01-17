Huffpost Canada Living ca
7 Reasons To Add Ginger To Your Diet

Ginger isn't always on the menu in Western cuisine. These seven scientifically validated health benefits of ginger are a good reason to add the root, which originates from Asia, to dishes, desserts and drinks.

Calming nausea

The World Health Organization has recognized the potential effectiveness of ginger in treating nausea (pregnancy, surgery, chemotherapy, travel sickness). Gingerol and shogaol contained in the plant reduce stomach movement with a calming effect. Two studies reveal that an intake of 0.5g to 1.5g of ground ginger (in capsule form) could be effective in treating nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. Plus, a meta-analysis explains that 1g of ground ginger (in capsule form) could be more effective than a placebo for keeping nausea and vomiting at bay after surgery.

Improving digestion

Ginger is well known for its digestive virtues thanks to the active ingredient gingerol. This stimulates the production of bile and digestive enzymes.

Reducing muscle pain

Sports fans take note — ginger can help ease muscle pain. A study from the U.S., published in the Journal of Pain, found that taking 2g of ginger for 11 days reduced pain linked to physical exercise by 25 per cent.

Warming the body

In traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), ginger is used for its warming effect since it is believed to "banish humidity." Like most spices, ginger increases body temperature, which is ideal if you're feeling the chill in winter or if you're suffering from a cold.

Preventing colon cancer

Ginger has been found to play a preventative role in colon cancer thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger supplements can help reduce inflammation in the colon, in turn potentially reducing the risk of colon cancer, according to an American study published in the journal Cancer Prevention Research.

Easing breathing

According to a study published in 2013 by researchers at the USA's Columbia University, ginger could help asthma patients breathe more easily thanks to its bronchodilator properties. Beneficial effects are thought to be linked to three components: gingerol 6, gingerol 8 and shogaol.

Boosting libido

Some attribute ginger's supposed aphrodisiac properties to its magnesium-rich rhizome. Its warming virtues and vasodilatory effects are thought to favour sexual function. However, this is yet to be validated by scientific research.

Ginger can be taken in different forms, such as capsules, ground ginger powder, herbal teas, fresh ginger, crystallized ginger or syrup. Around 1g to 2g of ground ginger powder is equivalent to around 10g of fresh ginger.

It is recommended to talk to your doctor before taking ginger, especially for anyone taking medication for a heart condition.

  • Reduce Nausea

    One of the most well known benefits of ginger is to help with reducing nausea, says registered dietitian Selena Devries of Kelowna B.C.. "Try making ginger tea by steeping a one-inch root in one to two cups of hot water for about 10 minutes," she says. "Sweeten with a dash of honey."

  • It Can Help With Indigestion

    Upset stomach? Try chewing on candied or crystallized ginger. According to author Gerard E. Mullin of The Inside Tract, ginger helps the stomach to efficiently empty it’s contents.

  • Ginger Is Anti-Inflammatory

    Devries says if you're suffering from any type of inflammatory disease, ginger is a great root to add to your diet. "It is packed with gingerols and volatile oils which help to decrease inflammation in the body."

  • Goodbye Flatulence

    Are you always gassy, bloated or burping? Ginger has a carmitive effect, Devries says, meaning it is able to break up and reduce intestinal gas. "Sprinkle fresh ginger on oatmeal, stir-fry and veggie side dishes."

  • Sooth Your Muscle Cramps

    "Because of ginger's powerful anti-inflammatory effect, it helps to relieve muscle cramping," Devries says. If you develop muscle cramps after workouts, try drinking a smoothie with frozen bananas, pineapple, turmeric, hemp hearts, ginger and a milk of your choice.

  • It's A Natural Immune Booster

    There's a reason you're told to drink ginger tea when you're sick. "Lacto-fermented ginger is a great source of good gut bacteria which will boost the immune system, and help to prevent you from getting sick," Devries adds. Try fermenting ginger at home or buy a ginger-flavoured kombucha at your local supermarket.

  • It's High In Antioxidants

    "Antioxidants, which are found in a variety of plant-based foods, help to repair the damage done by harmful, free radicals in the body," she says. For a high dose of antioxidants, try a ginger tonic.

  • Reduce Menstrual Pain

    One study found ginger was effective as ibuprofen in reliving pain during your period, Devries notes. "Although this is just one study, it certainly wouldn't hurt to up your intake of ginger during your period."

