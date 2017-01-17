Huffpost Canada ca
Puppy Swallowed 20-Centimetre-Long Kitchen Knife, Is Somehow Fine After Surgery

A puppy in Scotland is somehow alive after swallowing a 20-centimetre-long kitchen knife.

Macie, from Glasgow, underwent emergency surgery at an after-hours emergency vet clinic after her owner noticed she started choking, according to a press release from the U.K. charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals.

“By the time we arrived at the vet’s, there was blood coming out of her nose,” Irene Paisley said in the release.

X-rays showed the knife had passed into the then-12-week-old Staffordshire bull terrier’s intestines.

An x-ray of 12-week-old puppy Macie after she swallowed a kitchen knife. (Photo: PDSA/Facebook)

“She was extremely lucky to survive,” veterinarian Emily Ronald said in the PDSA release.

“Her saving grace was that she swallowed the handle-end first – the blade-end would undoubtedly have pierced her organs, likely causing fatal injuries.”

The operation was successful and Macie was back to her energetic self the morning after surgery.

This is by far not the first case of animals swallowing bizarre objects.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Macie is very lucky after she swallowed a knife handle-end first instead of the other way around. (Photo: PDSA/Facebook)

Another U.K. dog owner had to fork over nearly C$2000 last year after his pet swallowed 24 rubber gloves.

And a pooch in Australia survived after ingesting a fish hook.

  • Never leave pets tied up in public places, even for a minute.

    They get stolen, or get loose and run. Under Ontario law, tying your pet up and leaving he or she tied somewhere can actually be considered abandonment!

  • Firecracker nights

    Be prudent and use extra caution to secure pets when storms are coming and on "firecracker" nights.

  • In the yard

    Don't leave small dogs unattended in yards, they are prey to large birds and coyotes.

  • Have a recent picture on hand

    including size relationship (beside a person or object). It's also been suggested to take a photo of yourself with your pet and having it on hand so you can prove that your pet (property, in Canadian federal speak) is really yours.

  • Pet Tag

    Always have visible identification on your pet in form of name-tag with your direct phone numbers and city license tag. Make sure to always update the name tag with current phone numbers and to update your city license tag too if you move.

  • Microchip Your Pet

    Microchip your pet (unless a rescue group has already done so) -- and make sure the issuing company has updated information every year -- this is very important!

  • Test their collars

    Make sure your pet's collar and/or harness is snug and cannot slip over its head. And test it.

  • Check for Holes in fences

    Check carefully for holes under fences, that fences are in good repair, and there is nothing against the fence that a dog can jump onto, and then over the fence.

  • Keep your pets on a leash

    With new rescues/adoptions, take them out into yard on leash for the first couple of weeks to ensure they are comfortable. Gradually increase their knowledge of their new neighbourhoods, but keep them on leash until you are absolutely certain they are well-socialized, under "voice control" and are have reliable recall. When walking your (new) dog, have a good grip on the leash (your hand through the loop and holding on to a second portion of leash with second hand), in case dog bolts or spooks. Note, this rescuer prefers to double leash with newbies... Always safety first!

  • Keep your dog behind closed doors

    Use management measures to ensure your pet doesn't bolt through door (baby gates, tethers, crates, leashes). Teach "sit stays" at the door, to habituate your pet to not react negatively or impulsively to an open door.

  • Kennels

    Periodically, you will need to be away from your pet. Plan in advance how this will play out. Acclimatize them to a local doggie daycare, kennel, or, to your mother in law's place. Wherever you are going to place them temporarily, make sure it is not an "unknown" and therefore a secure environment to them. Make sure to personally visit and check out any doggie daycare or kennel option and check references, care and facilities. This is extremely important for the proper care and safety of your pet as there are no rules / regulatory regimes for kennels in Canada.

  • Contact your city officials

    If your pet goes missing, contact your city officials and the originating rescue organization immediately. The rescue community can be a very powerful advocate helping you locate & re-secure your pet. Take advantage of the Helping Lost Pets Canadian website as well: www.helpinglostpets.com

  • Help your friends

    Finally, if you have ever lost and hopefully recovered your pet, take the opportunity to give back when someone else loses their pet locally. Get out there and help them, the way others once helped you.

