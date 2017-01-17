ADVERTISEMENT

OTTAWA — Kevin O'Leary says there are all sorts of rumours swirling about when he will join the Conservative leadership race.

But he's refusing to comment on the latest one: that he'll finally launch his campaign Wednesday afternoon in Toronto.



Kevin O'Leary speaks onstage on Dec. 8, 2016 in Boston. (Photo: Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Massachusetts Conference for Women)

The celebrity businessman is, however, sharing his thoughts on the French-language Tory leadership debate taking place tonight in Quebec City.

He's not going to be there — only the 13 candidates who have officially registered for the contest so far are entitled to be on stage.

O'Leary, who does not speak French, but is now taking lessons, says he's "getting frustrated" with how many candidates are still in the running.

He says the crowded field has reduced the debates, in his words, to "just a bunch of sound bites."