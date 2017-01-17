ADVERTISEMENT

Stress is one of the hardest things in life to avoid, and it's also one of the most damaging.

Chronic stress not only causes strain on the brain but it can also cause harm to your body as a whole. According to the Mayo Clinic, stress symptoms on the body include headaches, muscle tension, chest pain, fatigue, upset stomach, sleep disturbance and changes to your sex drive. Stress can also cause anxiety, depression, irritability, anger and changes to your behaviour.

Left untreated, stress can contribute to more serious conditions including high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes. In addition to practicing regular physical activity, stress can be managed through socialization and relaxation techniques.

In the video above, wellness expert Charlotte Singman shares four easy yoga poses that can help manage stress in minutes. The best part? All you need is a comfortable place to lay down!