Huffpost Canada Style ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Bob Dylan's Grandson, Levi Dylan, Makes His Runway Debut At Milan Men's Fashion Week

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Bob Dylan has a grandson. His name is name is Levi Dylan. He is a model. A very handsome model, to be exact.

Rather than taking his talents to the stage, Levi, the son of Bob's youngest son, Jakob, made his runway debut at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week in a sleek knee-length double-breasted navy jacket and thick glasses.

levi dylan

Look familiar?

bob dylan
Bob Dylan performs on stage at Expo Â92 Guitar Legends in Seville, Spain, October 1991. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

After giving up on music, the 22-year-old broke out onto the fashion scene with appearances in Wonderland, Teen Vogue and Vogue Italia. At first hesitant about a career in modelling (because guys on the runway are "really tall") Dylan pursued it with a bit of convincing from his girlfriend, photographer Alana O'Herlihy.

levi dylan

“She kind of set me up, and from there it was sort of like dominoes," he told The Cut in an interview last year.

In another interview with Teen Vogue, O'Herlihy said Levi is a lot like his grandfather, Bob.

zen 6 cease fire

A photo posted by Levi Dylan (@levidylan6) on


"He doesn’t talk a lot," she revealed. "He is a shy, reserved and very private person, and that makes it all the more striking when he does."

And the "Blowin' in the Wind" singer's grandson wasn't the only celeb offspring to walk in the D&G show — Jude Law's son Rafferty; Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son Brandon Lee; Sylvester Stallone's daughter, Sistine; and Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, also made appearances.

Rafferty Law

rafferty law


Brandon Lee

brandon lee


Sistine Stallone

sistine stallone


Presley Gerber

presley gerber

For more celebrity kids who model, check out the slideshow below:

Close
Celebrity Kids Who Model
of
  • Gigi and Bella Hadid

    Both Gigi and Bella Hadid have entered the modeling world. The profession runs in the family as their mom, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Foster, used to model in the 1980s.

  • Kendall Jenner

    Kendall Jenner is not just an E! reality star. Now, she is a high-fashion model. Here, she walks the runway during the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at the Grand Palais on July 7, 2015 in Paris, France.

  • Kaia Gerber

    Kaia Gerber is just 13 and already following in the footsteps of her famous model mom, Cindy Crawford.

  • Ireland Baldwin

    Standing at 6'2", Ireland Baldwin will make for a hot commodity on the modeling market: The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger signed with IMG Models and Two Management in 2013.

  • Amber Le Bon

    The daughter of Duran Duran front man Simon Le Bon and model Yasmin Le Bon has been the face of Forever 21, Pantene and Moschino.

  • Daisy Lowe

    Gavin Rossdale's daughter has appeared in various Vogue editorials and fronted campaigns for Marc by Marc Jacobs, Pringle of Scotland and other brands.

  • Braison Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus' little brother signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2012.

  • Anais Gallagher

    Noel Gallagher's tween, who's been shot by Mario Testino, has signed with Select Model Management.

  • Zoe Kravitz

    Lenny Kravitz's daughter has been seen in ads for Alexander Wang and Vera Wang's Princess campaign.

  • Riley Keough

    Elvis' granddaughter has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Dior, and graced the pages of Vogue, ELLE and Nylon.

  • Georgia May Jagger

    Mick's youngest daughter has appeared in editorials for Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and W, and been the face of Versace.

  • Dakota Johnson

    22-year-old Dakota, daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, has posed for Uniqlo and Oliver Peoples campaigns.

  • Elizabeth Jagger

    The daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall has walked the runway for Thierry Mugler, Betsey Johnson, Matthew Williamson and myriad other designers.

  • Tali Lennox

    Tali, daughter of rocker Annie Lennox, is signed with Next Models and has already graced the catwalk for Prada, Roberto Cavalli, Burberry and Missoni.

  • Bijou Phillips

    John Phillips' daughter graced the covers of Interview and Italian Vogue as a teen, and modeled for Calvin Klein.

  • Liv Tyler

    Steven Tyler's full-lipped daughter was named the latest face of Pantene this past October.

  • Alexandra Richards

    Keith Richards' younger daughter has posed for the likes of Annie Leibovitz, Mario Testino and Patrick Demarchelier.

  • Theodora Richards

    And her older sis has posed for Tommy Hilfiger, Burberry, Karen Walker and other labels.

  • Selah Marley

    Daughter of Lauryn Hill and Bob Marley's son Rohan, Selah posed for Teen Vogue when she was 12 and shot several promo shots, hoping to launch a modeling career.

  • Peaches Geldof

    The daughter of Bob Geldoff fronted a campaign for lingerie brand Miss Ultimo.

  • Romeo Beckham

    10-year-old Romeo, son of David and Victoria Beckham, posed for Burberry's Spring/Summer 2013 campaign.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Follow Huffington Post Canada Style on Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter!

 

Conversations