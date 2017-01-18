ADVERTISEMENT

Bob Dylan has a grandson. His name is name is Levi Dylan. He is a model. A very handsome model, to be exact.

Rather than taking his talents to the stage, Levi, the son of Bob's youngest son, Jakob, made his runway debut at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week in a sleek knee-length double-breasted navy jacket and thick glasses.

Look familiar?



Bob Dylan performs on stage at Expo Â92 Guitar Legends in Seville, Spain, October 1991. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

After giving up on music, the 22-year-old broke out onto the fashion scene with appearances in Wonderland, Teen Vogue and Vogue Italia. At first hesitant about a career in modelling (because guys on the runway are "really tall") Dylan pursued it with a bit of convincing from his girlfriend, photographer Alana O'Herlihy.

“She kind of set me up, and from there it was sort of like dominoes," he told The Cut in an interview last year.

In another interview with Teen Vogue, O'Herlihy said Levi is a lot like his grandfather, Bob.

zen 6 cease fire A photo posted by Levi Dylan (@levidylan6) on Oct 23, 2016 at 11:47am PDT

"He doesn’t talk a lot," she revealed. "He is a shy, reserved and very private person, and that makes it all the more striking when he does."

And the "Blowin' in the Wind" singer's grandson wasn't the only celeb offspring to walk in the D&G show — Jude Law's son Rafferty; Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son Brandon Lee; Sylvester Stallone's daughter, Sistine; and Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, also made appearances.

Rafferty Law



Brandon Lee



Sistine Stallone



Presley Gerber

For more celebrity kids who model, check out the slideshow below:

Close  Celebrity Kids Who Model of  

Both Gigi and Bella Hadid have entered the modeling world. The profession runs in the family as their mom, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Foster, used to model in the 1980s.

Kendall Jenner is not just an E! reality star. Now, she is a high-fashion model. Here, she walks the runway during the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at the Grand Palais on July 7, 2015 in Paris, France.

Kaia Gerber is just 13 and already following in the footsteps of her famous model mom, Cindy Crawford.

Standing at 6'2", Ireland Baldwin will make for a hot commodity on the modeling market: The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger signed with IMG Models and Two Management in 2013.

The daughter of Duran Duran front man Simon Le Bon and model Yasmin Le Bon has been the face of Forever 21, Pantene and Moschino.

Gavin Rossdale's daughter has appeared in various Vogue editorials and fronted campaigns for Marc by Marc Jacobs, Pringle of Scotland and other brands.

Miley Cyrus' little brother signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2012.

Noel Gallagher's tween, who's been shot by Mario Testino, has signed with Select Model Management.

Lenny Kravitz's daughter has been seen in ads for Alexander Wang and Vera Wang's Princess campaign.

Elvis' granddaughter has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Dior, and graced the pages of Vogue, ELLE and Nylon.

Mick's youngest daughter has appeared in editorials for Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and W, and been the face of Versace.

22-year-old Dakota, daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, has posed for Uniqlo and Oliver Peoples campaigns.

The daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall has walked the runway for Thierry Mugler, Betsey Johnson, Matthew Williamson and myriad other designers.

Tali, daughter of rocker Annie Lennox, is signed with Next Models and has already graced the catwalk for Prada, Roberto Cavalli, Burberry and Missoni.

John Phillips' daughter graced the covers of Interview and Italian Vogue as a teen, and modeled for Calvin Klein.

Steven Tyler's full-lipped daughter was named the latest face of Pantene this past October.

Keith Richards' younger daughter has posed for the likes of Annie Leibovitz, Mario Testino and Patrick Demarchelier.

And her older sis has posed for Tommy Hilfiger, Burberry, Karen Walker and other labels.

Daughter of Lauryn Hill and Bob Marley's son Rohan, Selah posed for Teen Vogue when she was 12 and shot several promo shots, hoping to launch a modeling career.

The daughter of Bob Geldoff fronted a campaign for lingerie brand Miss Ultimo.

10-year-old Romeo, son of David and Victoria Beckham, posed for Burberry's Spring/Summer 2013 campaign.

 Share  Tweet  ✖ Advertisement Share this ✖ close Current Slide

Follow Huffington Post Canada Style on Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter!