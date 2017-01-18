ADVERTISEMENT

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was dragged down more than a full U.S. cent following comments from the Bank of Canada that an interest rate cut "remains on the table'' if conditions warrant.

The loonie lost 1.16 U.S. cents to 75.42 cents US, also pressured by falling crude prices and a strengthening greenback.

The currency had begun to soften during a news conference by bank governor Stephen Poloz where he said an interest rate cut was still possible if the Canadian economy deteriorates amid uncertainty surrounding U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's policies.



Stephen Poloz, governor of the Bank of Canada, listens during a press conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, July 13, 2016. (Photo: David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

North American stock markets were mixed, as the S&P/TSX composite index in Toronto fell 43.51 points at 15,397.85.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was down a moderate 22.05 points to 19,804.72, while the S&P 500 gained 4 points to 2,271.89. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was ahead 16.92 points at 5,555.65.

In commodities, the February crude contract lost $1.40 to US$51.08 per barrel and February natural gas was down 11 cents at US$3.30 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract lost 80 cents to US$1,212.10 an ounce and March copper contracts were down a penny at US$2.61 a pound.