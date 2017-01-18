Huffpost Canada ca
Climate Change Will Make Canadian Winters Easier

 |  By Bob Weber, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Research suggests climate change could increase the number of nice days Canadians enjoy.

Most global warming studies have focused on extreme weather or broad-scale averages of temperature and precipitation. But Karin van der Wiel, of Princeton University, says that's not how people will experience their new circumstances.

mild weather canada
A man and his dog walk on the boardwalk along Lake Ontario in Toronto on Monday.

"If you are a person living in Canada, it's never the average climate,'' said van der Wiel, whose paper is being published Wednesday in the journal Climatic Change.

Van der Wiel and her colleagues thought a good way to demonstrate the daily consequences of increased greenhouse gases in the air would be to calculate how many 'mild days' different regions of the globe would experience — days topping out between 18 C and 30 C, with less than one millimetre of rainfall and not too much humidity.

"We looked at the actual days that feel mild,'' she said. "These are the days that people can relate to — the day you had a really nice walk in the park or went to a baseball game and it was really nice.''

It turns out Canada is one of the places to be.

The globe, on average, is expected to lose four days of nice weather by 2035 and 10 days by 2081. Africa, Asia and Latin America could see 15 to 50 fewer days of mild weather a year by the end of the century. Parts of the U.S. South Atlantic coast could lose a couple of weeks.

canada ottawa weather
A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa on Jan. 4, 2017.

But Canada — along with other mid-latitude areas such as Europe — is likely to see gains of anywhere from five days to three weeks.

Scientists have long surmised the impact of climate change could be most benign for humans in those regions. Van der Wiel's study is the first to frame the issue in a way that non-climatologists can understand.

"It's really difficult to feel that what was a once-in-25-year event is now a one-in-20-year event,'' she said. "I think this 'mild day' that we came up with is easier to relate to.''

Not that there isn't a downside. Van der Wiel's paper doesn't include a nasty-day index and previous studies suggest we'll have plenty of them.

Floods, droughts, forest fires will worsen

Even in Canada, expect more flooding downpours and winter rains that wash away before they can nourish crops. Forest fires, already at record levels, are likely to get bigger. Rocky Mountain glaciers, the water source for many prairie cities, are on their way out. The southern prairies will see more drought.

Forests once harvested for timber are likely to turn into prairie. Pacific coast fisheries are predicted to decline up to 10 per cent.

"We are scientists, but we are people too.''

The paper also points out that areas about to lose nice weather are much more heavily populated than ones about to gain some, which has implications for everything from weather-related disasters to the crops people depend on.

Still, said van der Wiel, the paper is an attempt to translate the grand abstractions of climate models and global averages into a metric that makes sense.

"We are scientists, but we are people too.''

  • 1. The unprecedented recent increase in carbon emissions.

    The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) highlights six main lines of evidence for climate change.First, we have tracked (see chart) the unprecedented recent increase in the amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases since the beginning of the industrial revolution. Without human interference, the carbon in fossil fuels would leak slowly into the atmosphere through volcanic activity over millions of years in the slow carbon cycle. By burning coal, oil, and natural gas, we accelerate the process, releasing vast amounts of carbon (carbon that took millions of years to accumulate) into the atmosphere every year.

  • 2. We know greenhouse gases absorb heat.

    We know from laboratory and atmospheric measurements that such greenhouse gases do indeed absorb heat when they are present in the atmosphere.

  • 3. Global temperatures are rising, and so is the sea level.

    We have tracked significant increase in global temperatures of at least 0.85°C and a sea level rise of 20cm over the past century.

  • 4. Volcanos and sunspots cannot explain the changing temperature.

    We have analyzed the effects of natural events such as sunspots and volcanic eruptions on the climate, and though these are essential to understand the pattern of temperature changes over the past 150 years, they cannot explain the overall warming trend.

  • 5. Earth's climate system is changing dramatically.

    We have observed significant changes in the Earth’s climate system including reduced snowfall in the Northern Hemisphere, retreat of sea ice in the Arctic, retreating glaciers on all continents, and shrinking of the area covered by permafrost and the increasing depth of its active layer. All of which are consistent with a warming global climate.

  • 6. Global weather patterns are changing substantially.

    We continually track global weather and have seen significant shifts in weather patterns and an increase in extreme events all around the world. Patterns of precipitation (rainfall and snowfall) have changed, with parts of North and South America, Europe and northern and central Asia becoming wetter, while the Sahel region of central Africa, southern Africa, the Mediterranean and southern Asia have become drier. Intense rainfall has become more frequent, along with major flooding. We’re also seeing more heat waves. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) between 1880 and the beginning of 2014, the 19 warmest years on record have all occurred within the past 20 years; and 2015 is set to be the warmest year ever recorded.The map shows the percentage increases in very heavy precipitation (defined as the heaviest 1 percent of all events) from 1958 to 2007 for each region.

