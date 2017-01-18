Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Colin Mochrie's Daughter Is Transgender, And He's Happy To Be A Champion For Trans Rights

 |  By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

TORONTO — Canadian comic Colin Mochrie says he welcomes his new role as a champion for transgender rights after speaking out in support of his daughter.

The "Whose Line Is it Anyway?'' star says he didn't expect to receive much attention when he took to Twitter on Sunday to ask why some people can't accept transgender people, like his daughter Kinley.

The revelation earned him immediate praise from like-minded fans who tweeted their support.

"I think I've gotten like 2,000 followers over the last day.... It's pretty cool," Mochrie says from his home in Toronto.

colin mochrie
Actor Colin Mochrie poses for a portrait as he promotes his new book "Not Quite the Classics" in Toronto, Monday October 7, 2013. Mochrie says he welcomes his new role as a champion for transgender rights after speaking out in support of his daughter. (Photo: Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)

"If I can do something to help anyone who is perceived as different, then I'm always there. I truly don't understand prejudices against colour, religion or gender or sexuality because I've met (jerks) of every race, creed and culture and I've met wonderful people from the same.''

The funnyman says his tweet was partly prompted by the upcoming U.S. presidential inauguration, and the divisiveness that seemed to surround the election campaign.

"My 90-yr-old mother-in-law and 87-yr-old mother ['s] love and acceptance of our trans daughter warms me. Wonder why some who are younger can't,'' Mochrie tweeted.

He says his 26-year-old daughter Kinley, who was born Luke Mochrie, revealed she was transgender last April. The year before, she told them she was bisexual.

"We knew this is something that she didn't jump into lightly, she's taking some therapy and is looking into hormones,'' he says.

For his part, Mochrie admits that he and his actress-wife Deb McGrath have needed time to adjust to using a new pronoun when referring to their child.

"We knew Luke for 26 years so it was very hard to quickly change that. And even now, there's still times when we slip. We're certainly a lot better,'' he says, adding that he's noticed a generational divide among friends who learn about Kinley.

"We knew Luke for 26 years so it was very hard to quickly change that. And even now, there's still times when we slip."

"It's unusual because all the young people we tell, they all go, 'Congratulations!' The people around our age, they all go (adopts a deep intonation), 'How are you doing?' They get very serious, like, 'Oh. You're going to lose a leg,' or something.''

Mochrie says his daughter came up with the name Kinley after consulting him and McGrath.

"We had a bit of a bump at the beginning where she picked a name and it didn't seem to go with her and we were all kind of pussyfooting around it. Finally, Deb said, 'That name says nothing. All it reminds me of is my best friend's dog.' And so, again, Kinley went away and thought about that for a long time and came back and said, 'You know what, I should have had you as part of this process because we're all going through this together.'''

McGrath suggested the Irish name Kinley to reflect her Irish heritage, and it stuck.

"So we now have a Kinley,'' says Mochrie.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
14 LGBT Comic Book Characters
of
  • Iceman (Bobby Drake)

    Iceman, a classic member of the X-Men came out as gay in issue #40 of All New X-Men in 2015. Though technically it was a version of the character from the past who time-travelled to the present, where he was mind-read by a telepath and eventually confronted his future self, who also came out as gay. What? It's comics!

  • Shatterstar

    Hm, another gay mutant who's inspired by astronomy? Alright. When he's not slicing baddies down, he's cuddling up with X-Factor teammate and boyfriend, Rictor.

  • Batwoman

    Much to the dismay of DC Comics' testosterone-driven heroes, Batwoman proudly plays for the other team. A victim of "don't ask, don't tell," this marine-turned-vigilante's sexuality is just one layer of her increasingly rich narrative. Batwoman's mature approach to gay super heroics resulted in her very own solo series.

  • Midnighter and Apollo

    The happily married members of Stormwatch -- a secretive, peacekeeping organization that's protected the world for centuries -- have saved the world more times than Superman and Batman combined. Now there's a power couple.

  • Rawhide Kid

    This cowboy knows sure can wrangle up controversy. After spending more than half a century as a straight guy, the western hero was infamously reimaged by as a stereotypically prissy gay man by Marvel Comics.

  • Xavin

    Switching between male and female form at a moment's notice, playing with gender is no sweat for the shape-shifting alien. "Changing our gender is no different than changing our hair color." Amen to that.

  • Kevin Keller

    As Archie Comics' one and only gay character, army brat Kevin Keller helped thrust Riverdale in the 21st century. Kevin actually beat Northstar to the altar earlier this year, when he got married in Life with Archie #16.

  • Daken

    There's no one Daken loves more than himself. But that doesn't stop Wolverine's son from seducing any man or woman if it helps him get what he wants. "He's bisexual," said former Daken: Dark Wolverine scribe Marjorie Liu, in a interview with Newsarama.com. "And he uses sex as a tool, as a weapon."

  • Karolina

    After absorbing enough solar energy, this lesbian super-teen transforms into a living rainbow. 'Nuff said.

  • Bunker

    Though we don't know much about him, Bunker is the latest addition to DC Comic's small pantheon of gay heroes. Said costume designer Brett Booth on his blog last year, "I wanted you to know he might be gay as soon as you see him. Our [Teen Titans] is partly about diversity of ANY kind."

  • Voodoo

    Part human. Part alien. Part clone? When the bisexual heroine isn't busy figuring out her true identity, she's off hunting parasitic aliens. But that doesn't seem half as fun as her other job -- as an exotic dancer.

  • Hulkling And Wiccan

    Diversity reaches all corners of the Marvel universe, including their teenaged Young Avengers. Young, in-love, and capable of kicking Dr. Doom's teeth in, this rock solid relationship is an inspiration for young and old readers alike.

  • Starman

    OK, seriously? Another star-based superhero? The rouge alien-turned Justice League MVP defies the DC Universe's glass ceiling, showing a limitless potential for all gay crime fighters. Plus, he hangs out with a talking gorilla -- that must count for something.

  • The Question

    Batwoman's former lover forgoes the super heroics for scrappy, Dick Tracy-in-drag street justice. One of Batman's most trusted allies, she has the social stock most straight characters would kill for.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations