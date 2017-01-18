Huffpost Canada ca
Earth Breaks Hot Temperature Record For 3rd Year In A Row

 By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — U.S. government scientists say the Earth sizzled to a third straight heat record last year.

They mostly blame man-made global warming with help from a natural El Nino, which has since disappeared.

The figures announced Wednesday come from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which measure global temperatures in slightly different ways. They said last year passed 2015 as the hottest year on record.

NOAA calculated that the average global temperature last year was 14.84 degrees C — beating the previous year by .04 degrees C.

Young polar bears stand on an ice floe in Norway.

NASA's figures include more of the Arctic, which was warmer than usual. The agency said last year was .12 degrees C warmer than 2015.

NASA's Gavin Schmidt said most of the record heat was from man-made climate change.

  • 1st Prize Winner: Fog in Germany by SkyPro

    This windmill pair was shot in the early morning hours. The shallow fog had been around for days because of no wind, high humidity and cold temperatures.

  • 2nd Prize Winner: Church of Paracatu by Alexandre Salem

    The city of Paracatu was vanished by a river of mud, after a mining dam burst at Mariana, Minas Gerais. It was the biggest environmental accident in Brazil’s history.

  • 3rd Prize winner: Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia by Yuyusera

    Palangkaraya – The most polluted place on earth! This photo was taken on October 4th, 2015 when my friends and I did a campaign called “Kalteng with Love” where we gave free masks, milk and vitamin for the people in the city of Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Thick smoke was hovering over where we live. The particulate meter that day showed that the air was so poluted and reached over 2000 psi. The smoke was caused by the fires in Borneo peatlands that was started from the end of July. For almost three months the people in Borneo had to breathe such toxicating air. There are lots of people who suffered from respiratory problems. Schools off. Flights could not operate. Economic system became paralyzed. Borneo is known as the lungs of the world and the fifth largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world, and these fires are not helping. We were even labelled as the most polluted place on earth. Through this photo, I would like to raise the world’s awareness that this matter is a huge problem for all of us. This challenge is addressed not only to people in Borneo and Indonesia, but also to the entire world. Could you imagine if all of the forests in Borneo disappear and there is limitied source of oxygen left for over 7 billion people?

  • 4th Prize Winner: Wind Power near Berlin by King-Fisher

    Wind power from approx. 120m height.

  • 5th Prize Winner: Energy Active Office Building, Genk, Belgium by Drone-Partner

    Energy ACTIVE office building, about 1100m² floorspace : produce yearly more energy then it consumes ( better then passive house results !). Heating & cooling by deep geothermal heatpump with electric compensation of full integrated PV-solarpanels (BIPV) in 45°-roof. Owner : www.stebo.be Building designed by www.burob.be & www.geertdebruyn.be , construction : www.i3.be BIPV solar roof : http://solar.golden-glass.com/c465.html Drone : Yuneec Typhoon Q500 4K

  • 6th Prize Winner: Holbury, New Forest, UK by Mark Baker

    Taken in between two banks of fog in a 2 minute window. Showing the tanks and stacks of Fawley Refinery.

  • 7th Prize Winner: Tiny island in the lake of Galvė by Karolis Janulis

    The tiny island in the lake of Galvė looks like a continent and shows us how small our world really is. One tree cut on this island, one nest pulled apart or another kind of intervention will change it beyond our recognition. It is up to us all to make our planet clean and green

  • 8th Prize Winner: High Tide in La Jolla, California by Kevin Dilliard

    This is a picture of the king high tide crashing against this restaurant on the sand in la jolla shores. the king tide was at the peak in this photo at +7feet . is this a result of higher tides due to global warning.Today many coastal communities are seeing more frequent flooding during high tides. As sea level rises higher over the next 15 to 30 years, tidal flooding is expected to occur more often, cause more disruption, and even render some areas unusable .

  • 9th Prize Winner: Dhaka, Bangladesh by Zayedh

    A playing field I grew up playing football on… It\’s now acquired by the real estate company and they are killed the green of the field, trees providing shadow and building the grey houses on it. It\’s a typical depiction of the impact of growing real estate companies in Bangladesh.

  • 10th Prize Winner: Paracatu Cemiterio by Alexandre Salem

    After a mining dam bursts, it took almost 3 hours for the mud to reach Paracatu. Fortunately, it gave time for people to abandon their houses and run. The cemitery of Paracatu stays on a small hill, and it was there where many people rushed to protect themselves. And it was from there, that they saw their city being destroyed. There were no fatal victims in the city but the city itself.

