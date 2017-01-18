Mary O’Donnell was heading home just after midnight on July 28, 1988, when she was robbed and beaten to death on the grounds of Templeton High School. The petite 53-year-old lived alone in the neighbourhood, and struggled with mental illness.

The body of 28-year-old Chantel Gillade was found in a downtown Vancouver alley in the early morning hours of Sept. 1, 1995. She was wrapped in a blue tarp and a maroon-coloured blanket, and investigators learned that she was last seen getting into a black pick-up truck with a canopy, believed to have been a 1989 Chevrolet. It had tinted windows and a distinctive red stripe painted on the sides of the canopy.

Mayvette Monzon, 31, was shot and killed in front of the home she shared with her mother in the 1400 block of West 53rd Avenue. Investigators believe someone was either following her or lying in wait, ready to ambush her. Mayvette worked at several nightclubs throughout the Lower Mainland. Her sister, Maria Franco, remembers her generous nature and zest for life. “She was a friend to everyone.” Anonymous information has been forwarded to police, but no one has yet come forward to identify Mayvette’s killer.

The Pauls family case has frustrated investigators for almost 60 years, as they continue to search for answers in the brutal killings of the mother and father, and their 11-year-old daughter. The family owned a home in the 1000 block of East 53rd Avenue, and appeared to live a fairly ordinary life. David Pauls worked in the warehouse of the downtown Woodward’s store and his wife, Helen, worked evenings at the Home Fancy Sausage Shop on East Hastings Street. Dorothy was in Grade 6 at Walter Moberly School, where her fellow students described her as quiet. At some point during the evening of June 10, 1958 and the early morning hours of June 11, the family was murdered -- both parents were beaten and shot, and Dorothy was viciously bludgeoned to death.

Karen-Lee Taylor was a bubbly, carefree 19-year-old, and according to her mother, had a wonderful, magnificent smile. She grew up in Ontario, and moved to British Columbia with her mother in 1989. Karen would go on to spend a short period of time with a friend in Alberta, but she eventually returned to the Lower Mainland. It was August 24, 1990, when Karen was socializing with friends at the Cecil Hotel on Granville Street. During the evening, she met a man – someone she and her group of friends had never met before. Karen and a girlfriend left the Cecil with their new male friend, telling the rest of their group that they would catch up with them later. The trio ended up at the Sub Shop in the 1100 block of Granville Street, which is where Karen was last seen alive. At 8:00 a.m. the next morning, August 25, Karen’s nude body was discovered, dumped in the laneway of the 3600 block of Pine Crescent. Karen’s friends and witnesses described the man she met that night as white, in his late 30s to early 40s, six feet tall, weighing over 200 lbs., with light brown, short hair. He was clean-shaven and wearing casual clothing. Investigators released a composite drawing of the man, who is considered a person-of-interest in the investigation. Someone knows what happened to Karen-Lee that night, and the identity of the man in the composite drawing. Her mother can only hope they’ll come forward and help catch her daughter’s killer, and that justice will be found for Karen-Lee. - VPD

Melanie Thomson was a newborn when her adoptive family took her home to their Brampton, Ontario home. Growing up, she loved gymnastics and listening to music. Melanie became a computer whiz, which came in handy when she later worked for Bell Canada building secure firewalls while in their Information Technology section. She had many talents, and even spent time as a writer for Gaiety Magazine. Melanie moved to British Columbia in her 30s. When she was last seen in September of 2010 in Chilliwack, she was 36-years-old and residing in a women’s shelter in downtown Vancouver. Her family and friends were not immediately concerned when they stopped hearing from her, as she had gone for periods of time in the past without contacting them. As months went by, they began to realize that Melanie could have been the victim of an accident or a crime. Melanie has used different names and combinations, such as Bernice Wiseman, Melanie Erekosima and the nickname “Kenya.” She is black, 5’5” tall, with a medium build, and curly black hair. Her tattoos include a panther on her right ankle, palm trees on her left upper arm, and Chinese lettering on her lower back. She would be 40 years old today. Someone must have seen Melanie, or may know her whereabouts today. Investigators are looking for any information that could help them locate her. - VPD

Craig Abrahams was born and raised in Mississauga, Ontario. His outgoing personality would lead him to study hotel management at Humber College. He took his first co-op job in Banff, and before long, he moved on to the Four Seasons Hotel in Vancouver. It was during his time working as a doorman at the Odyssey Club in 1995 that twenty-eight-year-old Craig Abrahams decided to enter into the cocaine trafficking business. In an effort to quickly build up his customer base and establish himself, Craig began selling cocaine below the current market price. On October 4, after almost seven months working at the Odyssey, Craig wrote a two-page resignation letter to management, in which he accused an unnamed fellow staff member of spreading rumours about him. There were other rumours circulating that Craig’s decision to sell cocaine at a lower price had upset at least one other dealer, who had allegedly threatened him. It’s believed that Craig began selling drugs from his apartment in the 1200 block of Pendrell Street after leaving the Odyssey. Craig was last seen in the early morning of December 18, 1995. A neighbour stopped by a few days later to pick up the cat that Craig had been pet-sitting, and discovered his body. It was December 21, just a few short months after Craig began selling cocaine. Craig was very close to his family and kept in weekly touch with them. He was making plans to return to Toronto, prior to his death. His family is holding on to the hope that someone will come forward with the information needed to solve Craig’s murder. The only thing worse than having a loved one murdered is knowing that the killer has not been brought to justice. - VPD

Imagine looking at a composite drawing in the newspaper of someone who was violently assaulted and now unconscious in hospital, and realizing it is your mother. Early on the morning of July 5, 1996, 61-year-old Cathy Berard was found by a jogger on the school grounds of David Thompson High School, bleeding and unconscious. Lying in hospital, with her eyes swollen shut, her jaw and her cheekbone so badly broken that she needed reconstructive surgery, investigators were desperate to find out who she was. It would be six days before they learned her name, thanks to the composite drawing that was released to the media. One of her five children barely recognized her, as her injuries were so extreme. Cathy’s sons had visited her at home on the evening of July 4th, 1996, leaving her around 9:00 p.m. It’s believed she may have headed out in a purple blouse and green sweatpants to go to the liquor store at 47th and Victoria or at Kingsgate Mall. Investigators also believe the assault might have begun on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of Argyle Street. There are signs she was dragged to the southeast corner of the school, where she was violently physically and sexually assaulted. While Cathy Berard regained consciousness and was even able to leave the hospital, her injuries would continue to plague her, and eventually led to her death on January 2, 1998 – 18 months after she was attacked. Sadly, at the time that she died, a homicide victim had to die within a year and a day of their attack to be determined a homicide. Cathy Berard’s killer will only ever face possible charges of aggravated sexual assault. — VPD

It was 3:30 a.m. on July 25, 1999, when nearly 100 people gathered at The Car Wash, an after-hours nightclub at 1180 West Hastings in Vancouver. Richard Chacon was the manager that night, a 31 year old from Huntingdon Beach, California, who had been living in Vancouver for about three years. Richard was a creative, talented guy, who had a short-lived talk show on CFUN radio and was in the process of developing a local television show. When a fight broke out between two men, Richard was quick to intervene. He came up behind a blonde-haired man in a Hawaiian shirt, and tried to pry him off of a dark-skinned, possibly black man. A shot suddenly rang out and the blonde man doubled over. He had been shot in the stomach. Seconds later, Richard fell to the floor, hit by the same bullet. The first man survived, confined to a wheelchair, but Richard Chacon did not. Immediately following the shooting, someone shouted, “My God, Trevor – you just shot someone.” Investigators believe that someone inside the club knows who Trevor is, but so far that have not been able to identify him. Richard is sadly missed by his family, who says that he always liked Vancouver, even commenting on the fact that Canadians don’t put up with crime. Clearly, Richard took that to heart. — VPD

After raising five children, running a successful grocery business and mourning the loss of her husband, Willene Chong was finally enjoying her retirement. She lived with her son, Daniel, and his new wife, Nancy, in the home she had lived in for 36 years, a home full of many wonderful memories – the celebrations, the laughter and even the tears. Now a new generation of seven grandchildren came to visit. That all changed on the morning of Friday, September 11, 2008. Daniel awakened to fire racing through the house. Despite breaking a basement window and suffering a serious injury in his attempts to save her, Daniel was not able to reach his mother. Seventy-six year old Willene perished in the fire. Her death was made even more senseless by the fact the home had been deliberately and randomly set on fire by a stranger, and appeared to be part of a series of arson fires that had been set in the area in the hours leading up to Willene’s death. — VPD

In the early morning hours on March 4, 1993, a paper deliveryman called 9-1-1 to report an apartment fire in the 8700 block of Granville Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a body inside the burned-out apartment. The deceased was identified as Jillian Fuller and the police investigation quickly revealed she died as the result of an assault and that the fire appeared to have been deliberately set to cover up her murder. Jillian Fuller was only 28 years old when she died. She was last seen leaving the Fraser Arms Hotel at half past midnight and headed downstairs to the Rock Cellar Pub between 1:30 and 1:40 a.m., just hours before her death. A waitress saw Jillian, wearing a pink sweater with red trim and carrying a pink coloured book, leave with a man. Jillian was an accomplished young woman, described by those who knew her as outgoing, compassionate and very intelligent. She once ranked 23rd among Canadian women outdoor speed skaters. She studied French, played the piano and was a competitive runner. Jillian lived alone, and the likelihood is that she knew her murderer, as there were no signs of forced entry to her apartment. Jillian’s family still struggles with their grief. In March of 2013, following the 20-year anniversary of Jillian’s death, her sister Jane wrote a letter explaining how the murder still affects their family: “The toll that my sister’s death has caused my family over the last twenty years is truly immeasurable. It cast a dark cloud on our family that has never been lifted. Her loss has left a deep wound in all our lives, and the fact that her killer was never found means that wound will always be unhealed.” — VPD

Evan Garber was enjoying a meal at one of his favourite restaurants. He could have waited for the robbery to be over. He could have done nothing. However, that wasn’t possible for this Good Samaritan. This was not the first robbery where he had intervened, but sadly, it would be the last. It was 1:30 in the morning on April 28, 2006, and Evan was sitting at his usual table in the restaurant at 3163 Main St, where he ate at least three times a week. There were several staff and 20 patrons inside when a man walked in with a handgun and confronted a staff member before taking cash from the register. When the robber tried to leave, Evan confronted him and they began to struggle. Another restaurant patron also got involved in an attempt to overtake the robber, and shots were fired. Evan was shot and died in the restaurant. The second patron was critically injured. Four others were injured in the chaotic scene. Evan, aged 59, had been a regular customer at the restaurant for years. Staff described him as a “really nice guy” who favoured oysters and beef brisket. Evan’s family say he was a quiet, peaceful man who lived alone and often worked late, with a brilliant mind and a wonderful gift for writing. According to his pastor, Evan was a gentle, soft-spoken man, who was faithfully involved with the church. He was a widower, who had also lost his son five years previous. Three years after his death, Evan’s sister Marilyn Rivers-Bowerman made an emotional plea for someone to come forward with information. She described her brother as a hero. “We could expect Evan to stand up for what he believed and it was his belief in God and his commitment to social justice that gave him the strength to defend others.” “Evan stood up for others,” said Rivers-Bowerman. “Isn’t there someone who will stand up for him?” — VPD

Some people end up living difficult lives, a long way off from where they started. Kristin Gurholt’s life came to an end in a Vancouver alleyway behind 575 Richards Street on September 4, 1981. She was naked and her skull had been fractured. Her clothing was scattered around her and a suitcase containing all of her personal effects was found nearby. It was 2:00 in the morning and Kristen had just been evicted from the Marble Arch Hotel in the Downtown Eastside. Investigators believe she met her assailant when she entered the alley and that the severe attack may have been the result of Kristin rejecting sexual advances. Kristin was just 34 years old, a petite woman with blue eyes and brown frizzy hair. She had come to Canada when she was only four, from Norway, and grew up in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, in a loving family with five sisters and three brothers. Kristin was a creative child, who loved to read. She did very well in school, and particularly excelled in music. She studied piano and received honours in the Royal Conservatory of Music exams. She went on to earn a masters degree in education. It was while Kristin was in university that she was diagnosed with schizophrenia. She was married and had a son, who family say was her greatest joy and the love of her life. The marriage ended after a few years, and when her son was seven he went to live with his father in B.C. Kristin moved to Vancouver and would take the bus on weekends to see him. Kristen, who was sometimes called Sunny or Misty, died a violent death in a dark alley, leaving behind a 12-year-old son. Her family has endured 32 long years of waiting for justice. For them, the memories of the sweet little girl who filled their house with music have been forever tainted with the painful knowledge of how her life ended and the fact that no one has been held accountable.

Many a parent has had nightmares, waking or asleep, envisioning the horrible and unimaginable things that could possibly happen to their children, but very few of us actually live that nightmare. Gary and Linnea McIndoe have lived that nightmare every day of the past two decades since their 26-year-old daughter was murdered, made all the more painful knowing that her killer is living consequence-free. They re-live their daughter’s last moments over and over, knowing Sheilah was beaten and strangled to death in a violent struggle in her own home. Perhaps most tragic of all, was the fact that she was not the only one who died that day; Sheilah had been six weeks pregnant with the McIndoe’s first grandchild. Sheila Henry grew up in Kimberley, skiing and enjoying the outdoors. She went away to school in Victoria, where she met her would-be husband, David, and then continued on to Calgary where she studied nursing. The young couple moved to Vancouver, where Sheila worked as a nurse at Vancouver General Hospital and David worked as a computer programmer. They set up house in a Kitsilano duplex, along with a roommate, and while on a holiday to Florida in 1991, they got married. Married just two years and expecting their first baby, Sheila and David seemed to be a typical couple starting out in life. Sheila’s father told The Province in September 2007 that he felt like he had failed his daughter because the person responsible for her murder has not been caught and that he often woke up at night to her cries for help, unable to do so. The McIndoes have suffered unimaginable loss, but continue to hope that their daughter’s killer will be brought to justice.

It was New Year’s Eve 2002 when an anonymous letter was opened by staff working at the Vancouver Police Department’s Public Service Counter. The letter referred to a Vancouver sex trade worker who had disappeared at the end of November, one month previous. The writer described the woman, admitted to killing her, and even apologized to her family for taking her life. He said he was surprised there had been nothing in the news about her disappearance and asked for the victim’s name to be mentioned in the Vancouver Sun, so he would know who she was. Investigators believe the letter writer was referring to Danielle Marissa Larue, and while her body has never been found, they believe she has been murdered. Her 24 years had not been easy, with physical and sexual abuse beginning in her childhood. She entered foster care at an early age and ran away to the streets in Prince George when she turned 13, turning to drugs to ease her pain. She was always fiercely protective of her younger brother and sister, but Danielle became addicted to drugs and ended up working in the sex trade to support her habit. She had been living in the Downtown Eastside for longer than five years. It’s been more than a decade since Danielle went missing and police received the letter. The person who wrote the letter knows what happened to Danielle and where her body is buried, and seemed to be remorseful. Perhaps a tortured conscience will finally bring answers, justice and closure for Danielle’s family.

