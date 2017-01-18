ADVERTISEMENT

Businessman Kevin O'Leary has announced he is running for the Conservative leadership.

O'Leary said he intended to run in a video posted to his Facebook page Wednesday morning, moments before making the official announcement on CTV.



Kevin O'Leary attends the 2016 Interbrand Breakthrough Brands Summit at New York Stock Exchange on July 27, 2016. (Photo: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

In the video, O'Leary said he is excited to run because "the potential of this country is absolutely immense."

He will be competing against 13 other candidates, including MPs Kellie Leitch, Maxime Bernier and Steven Blaney.

Those already in the race faced off in a French-language debate Tuesday night that often saw Bernier the target of his rivals.