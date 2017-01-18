Huffpost Canada Politics ca
Andrew Leslie Named Freeland's Parliamentary Secretary To Help On U.S. Relations

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau has recruited Liberal MP Andrew Leslie to help boost ties with the incoming U.S. administration, which includes a number of fellow former military commanders getting top jobs under president-elect Donald Trump.

Having named trade specialist Chrystia Freeland to be minister of foreign affairs, the prime minister on Wednesday appointed Leslie as her parliamentary secretary for an extra connection to Washington's retired generals.

Leslie will have special responsibilities for the Canada-U.S. relationship.

justin trudeau andrew leslie
Trudeau speaks with Leslie at a ceremony in Ottawa on Oct. 22, 2015. (Photo: Fred Chartrand/CP)

"As a retired lieutenant-general with years of experience working with the U.S., I know he has the necessary relationships and experience to help establish a constructive dialogue with the new U.S. administration," Trudeau said in a statement.

The Washington file has become increasingly complex with the arrival of the often-unpredictable Trump, who will be inaugurated Friday as the 45th U.S. president.

Leslie, currently the chief government whip, developed close relationships with senior American generals during his time in the military, including as a commander in Afghanistan.

Leslie was first elected to Parliament in 2015, in the Ottawa-area riding of Orleans. He spent 35 years in the Canadian Forces, retiring with the rank of lieutenant-general.

chrystia freeland
Chrystia Freeland is sworn in as Minister of Foreign Affairs in Jan. 2017. (Photo: Sean Kilpatrick/CP)

In 2007, he was awarded the U.S. Legion of Merit in recognition of his work with the American military.

In appointing Freeland, Trudeau said her economic credentials made her an ideal choice.

"One of the things we've seen from president-elect Trump is that he very much takes a trade and job lens to his engagements with this world in international diplomacy,'' Trudeau said last week.

"It makes sense for the person who is responsible for foreign relations with the United States to also have the ability and the responsibility to engage with issues such as NAFTA and the broad range of trade issues that we'll be facing with our friends and neighbours south of the border.''

Trump's cabinet picks include ex-marines

Trump's cabinet picks include two retired marine generals in key jobs: James Mattis at defence and John Kelly in homeland security.

His national security adviser is retired army general Michael Flynn.

Leslie is a scion of a military family. His grandfather, Gen. Andrew McNaughton, commanded the Canadian Army in the Second World War. His father was a brigadier general and a regimental commander during the Korean war. Leslie himself led troops in the former Yugoslavia and Afghanistan.

  • Harjit Singh Sajjan

    Party: Liberal Riding: Vancouver South, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Commandant, British Columbia Regiment; Lieutenant-Colonel, Canadian Forces; Aide de Camp, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia

  • Leona Alleslev

    Party: Liberal Riding: Aurora--Oak Ridges--Richmond Hill, Ontario Military Organization and Titles: Logistics Officer, Canadian Forces (Air Force), retiring with the rank of Captain

  • Andrew Leslie

    Party: Liberal Riding: Orléans, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Chief of Transformation, Canadian Forces; Chief of Staff, Canadian Forces (Army); Deputy Commander, International Security Assistance Force in Kabul, Afghanistan; Commander, Land Force Doctrine and Training System; Commander, Land Force Command; Director of Command, Control, Communications and Computer Systems, Canadian Forces; Commander, 1st Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group; Colonel, Canadian Forces (Army); Member, 1st Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery; Member, 30th Field Artillery Regiment

  • Christine Moore

    Party: NDP Riding: Abitibi--Témiscamingue, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Officer Cadet, Canadian Forces (Army), and Corporal, 52nd Field Ambulance

  • Erin O'Toole

    Party: Conservative Riding: Durham, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Canadian Forces; Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force; Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force 8 Wing (Trenton, Ontario); Air Navigator, Royal Canadian Air Force 17 Wing (Winnipeg, Manitoba); Captain, Royal Canadian Air Force 423 Squadron (Shearwater, Nova Scotia); Training Officer, Royal Canadian Air Force 406 Squadron (Reserve)

  • Alupa Clarke

    Party: Conservative Riding: Beauport--Limoilou, Quebec Military Organization and Past Title: Master Bombardier, 6th Field Artillery Brigade

  • Michel Boudrias

    Party: Bloc Quebecois Riding: Terrebonne, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Infantry Officer, Royal 22e Régiment

  • Pierre Paul-Hus

    Party: Conservative Riding: Charlesbourg--Haute-Saint-Charles, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Commandant, Regiment de la Chaudière, and Officer, Canadian Forces (Reserve)

  • Stephen Fuhr

    Party: Liberal Riding: Kelowna--Lake Country, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Flight Commander, Canadian Forces Instrument Check Pilot School; Officer, 2nd Canadian Forces Flight Training School; Major, 1st Canadian Air Division; Flight instructor, Canadian Forces (Air Force)

  • Marc Garneau

    Party: Liberal Riding: Westmount--Ville-Marie, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Captain, Canadian Forces (Navy) and Combat Systems Engineer, Canadian Forces (Navy)

  • Robert-Falcon Ouellette

    Party: Liberal Riding: Winnipeg Centre, Manitoba Military Organization and Past Titles: Petty Officer 2nd class, Royal Canadian Navy; Sergeant-at-Arms, 5th Valcartier Field Ambulance, Member, Canadian Forces (Navy Reserve)

  • Kevin Lamoureux

    Party: Liberal Riding: Winnipeg North, Manitoba Military Organization and Past Titles: Air Traffic Controller, Canadian Forces (Air Force)

  • Karen McCrimmon

    Party: Liberal Riding: Kanata--Carleton, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Lieutenant-Colonel, 429 Transport Squadron; Air Navigator, Canadian Forces (Air Force); Member, Windsor Regiment (RCAC) and Royal Canadian Army Cadets

  • Dan Ruimy

    Party: Liberal Riding: Pitt Meadows--Maple Ridge, British Columbia Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Canadian Army Reserve Force

  • Marc Miller

    Party: Liberal Riding: Ville-Marie--Le Sud-Ouest--Île-des-Soeurs, Quebec Military Organization and Past Titles: Commander, Canadian Infantry

  • Sven Spengemann

    Party: Liberal Riding: Mississauga--Lakeshore, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Cadet, Royal Canadian Air Cadets (845 Squadron)

  • Ramesh Sangha

    Party: Liberal Riding: Brampton Centre, Ontario Military Organization and Past Titles: Member, Indian Air Force

