Sexist Text Exchange Shows The Ugly Side Of Dating In 2017

In a dating world full of swiping and countless apps, it's no surprise women are still getting messages like this one.

Posted on Instagram by user llweiss85, a text exchange between herself and a 28-year-old man is something a lot of women can relate to.

"[sic throughout] i am not trying to bad mouth men cuz i know us women have issues and can be just as disrespectful. But this is the 3rd thing this man said to me," Lindsey Lorena wrote on the site.

"He is 28 yrs old! I would imagine a 20/21 yr old to talk like that. I have no problem taking a man on a first date. I have asked men on the first date before."


In the text exchange, the man asks Lorena when she is coming to see him.

When she replies, "I am going to need you to rephrase that with 'can I take you to dinner' or even a 'when can I take you on a date?,'' the man replies, "[Sic throughout] That's why woman single because depend on a man Too Much like don't depend on me if you want to go on a date invite me on 1."

Oh, please. Clearly, this has nothing to do with depending on a man.

man woman online dating

Lorena also tagged author Derrick Jaxn, who often comments online on topics like cheating, marriage and healthy relationships.

Jaxn posted a screengrab of the text exchange on his Facebook page, and asked his fans to weigh in.

One person noted some women are single because of the lack of respect men give them.

"Asking to be taken to dinner or going out on a date is not showing a woman's dependency on a man. No response is the best response in this situation."

Another user said the man's first message spoke volumes.

"'When are you gonna come see me' always equates to 'chill in the house and let me do as little as possible but still expect you to be interested in me.' No thanks bruh."

Others said this text exchange is a little more complex when it comes to understanding equality.

"[sic throughout] it's so complex.. like think about for me one minute we're shouting treat me equally , or even yet treat me like one of the boys .. and the next were asking for old fashion chivalry. . sometimes we don't even know what we want.. the same girl that will get up in a man's face will later ask to be treated like a deliquent flower.. it's so complex.. we're one foot on each side in how we want to be treated."

online dating

And sexist text exchanges after meeting someone online or at a bar is nothing new and something women are all too familiar with. In 2014, one woman's text exchange with a man went viral after she didn't want to respond to this message: "You can put my meat in your mouth."

Read the full exchange here.

  • Age Is Not Just A Number, Apparently

    Like it or not, age is the first thing Match.com users say they notice on a profile, followed by the "About Me" section.

  • Keep It Familiar For The First Date

    If you're going on a date with someone you've never met before, keeping the venue simple is comforting. About 66 per cent of Canadian singles say they prefer to eat somewhere they've been in the past. Coffee spots are among the most convenient locations.

  • Look Your Best

    Dressing to impress your date will boost your own self-confidence. Many singles will buy new clothes or even get a haircut before a first date. If it makes you feel your best, why not?

  • Plan Conversation Starters

    To avoid awkward silences and prolonged phone checks, plan a few conversation topics. Take a look at their profile to find common interests or unique traits to ask questions about. (And also, leave your phone off the table. Always.)

  • Paying The Bill

    You don't want to spend too much or too little on a first date. According to Match.com's survey, 34 per cent of people expect to spend between $40-60 on a meal. The bill itself should be paid by the person who initiated the date.

  • Share Food

    We know you love your French fries, but be kind and offer to share your food with your date. Sixty per cent of singles would share food with their date, reports Match.com. It's an intimate move that can help initiate a bond.

  • Have Drinks

    First dates can be scary. To calm their nerves, 70 per cent of singles said they had drinks -- but not too many. We'd suggest a maximum of two.

  • Remember Your Manners

    Don't blow your nose, don't chew with your mouth open or be rude to restaurant employees. And Stay. Off. That. Phone.

  • Pucker Up!

    Be ready (if you're comfortable) for a kiss at the end of the first date. The vast majority of Canadian singles are open to kissing on a first date.

  • …And Perhaps Get Lucky

    Also, 35 per cent of singles are willing to have sex on a first date. Communication is key here.

  • Follow Up Promptly

    After the date, reach out within the next few days rather than playing the guessing game. Thirty per cent of Canadians surveyed by Match.com said they call within 2-3 days.

  • Pick Up The Phone

    And speaking of phones, call, don't text or email. Despite all the technology available, almost sixty per cent of Canadians would like their date to follow up with a call.

  • Be Open-Minded

    Have an open, accepting mind. Everyone has flaws. Try to look past minor details on a first date. If you like the person overall, and had a good time on the date, give them another chance.

  • UP NEXT: How To Have The Perfect Online Dating Photo

  • DO: Make It A Landscape Shot

    Landscape pictures, according to eHarmony's blog, are more likely to be clicked on than up-and-down or extremely close shots, likely because it gives people a better sense of the person's body, as well as their face.

  • DON'T: Crop Someone Out

    Along with falling into that narrow "up and down" no-no, cropping someone out results in less communication, according to eHarmony. And besides, you really should have at least one good picture of you on your own somewhere.

  • DO: Upload A Bunch Of Pictures

    Give the people what they want! And in this context, that means a variety of pictures, so that prospects can get a good sense of what you look like, what you're into and so on.

  • DON'T: Snap From Afar

    Though you don't want to get too close, you also don't want your picture to be taken from far away — that can seem as though you're hiding something about your appearance.

  • DO: Show Your Left Side

    Real scientific research has gone into this one, so why not trust it? Apparently showing the left side of your face in pictures is more aesthetically pleasing, according to PsychCentral, and has the added bonus of showing more emotion.

  • DON'T: Feature Shots Of Your Buddy

    Even if it's the most platonic of friendships, don't include a picture of yourself with a member of the opposite sex if you're looking for a heterosexual relationship. In general, keep pictures confined to shots of yourself.

  • DO: Show Pride (If You're A Guy)

    According to eHarmony, some studies have shown that women prefer pictures of men who demonstrate pride — whereas the opposite is true for men when it comes to women.

  • DO: Show Happiness (If You're A Gal)

    That same study showed that men prefer women who demonstrate happiness in their profile pictures, assumedly because it's associated with femininity and nurturing, and are least attracted to women showing pride.

  • DO: Get Outdoors

    Taking a picture outside allows for the flattering effect of natural sunlight on skin, notes eHarmony. Just be careful to avoid squinting into the sun, and opt for a sideways glance instead.

  • DON'T: Be In A Costume

    As one eHarmony blogger pleads, even if you think it's a hilarious picture, don't put up a shot of your Halloween costume. Sure, you want someone who shares your sense of humour, but let them see what you look like first.

  • DO: Get Flirtatious With The Camera

    OkCupid found that, to their surprise, when women made a "flirty face" without smiling at the camera, it generated more new contacts in a month than any other expression. Flirting away from the camera, however, was the least favoured expression.

  • DO: Get Serious Away From The Camera

    For men on OkCupid, the most favoured expression was an unsmiling face that looked away from the camera — possibly, they theorized, because it gave an air of mystery. Flirting away from the camera, however, was also still a big no-no.

  • DO: Take A Selfie (If You're A Gal)

    The researchers seemed as surprised by this as us, but apparently, the selfie, duck face or MySpace photo was the biggest hit by OkCupid users in terms of context. Is it possible it is the most flattering angle?

  • DO: Grab An Animal (If You're A Guy)

    As for men, the favoured context for a headshot was one featuring a guy with an animal, whether a pet or even one at the zoo. Though this may not apply to everyone, as it was followed closely by ...

  • DO: Show Off Those Abs

    The second most popular context for men on OkCupid was showing off muscles — though the researchers are quick to point out that (a) obviously it's only guys who have them who would show them off, and (b) this becomes less attractive to women the older the guys are.

  • DO: Show Cleavage

    This isn't necessarily a surprising finding, but men really do prefer profiles of women who show cleavage. The interesting point? Unlike the muscle men, as women get older, if they show cleavage, they're more likely to be messaged.

  • DO: Show Some Interests

    OkCupid found that as far as a picture leading to a conversation goes, the most likely ones start with a shot of someone doing something interesting. And it's not hard to figure out why — it gives the messager an easy opening.

  • DON'T: Drink In Your Picture

    Is it because you seem young when you feature booze in your profile picture or that you don't have any other interests? The research didn't specify, but drinking in your shot was the least likely picture to generate an actual conversation.

