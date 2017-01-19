Huffpost Canada Living ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Alanis Morissette's Former Manager Admits To Stealing Almost $5M From Singer

 |  By Brian Melley, The Associated Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

LOS ANGELES — The former business manager for Alanis Morissette admitted embezzling more than $7 million from the singer and other celebrities and agreed to plead guilty to federal charges, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jonathan Todd Schwartz, 48, of Los Angeles, was charged with wire fraud and filing a false tax return for failing to report the embezzled funds, prosecutors said.

Schwartz admitted stealing nearly $5 million from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014. He used the money personally and falsely listed the cash withdrawals as "sundry/personal expenses'' to cover up the crime.

alanis morissetteAlanis Morissette and husband Mario Treadway arrive at the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

When confronted about the theft, Schwartz lied and said he invested the money in an illegal marijuana growing business, prosecutors said.

Schwartz also admitted to stealing $2.3 million from five other clients who were not named in court documents or disclosed by attorneys in the case.

Defence lawyer Nathan Hochman said Schwartz had fully co-operated with investigators and accepted responsibility.

His plea deal calls for a sentence between four and six years in federal prison, though a judge could sentence him up to 23 years on the charges.

Schwartz had offered financial guidance to some of the biggest stars while working at GSO Business Management, a firm that touts its relationship on its website with entertainers such as Katy Perry, 50 Cent and Tom Petty.

Schwartz, who no longer works there, was said to represent Beyoncé and Mariah Carey, who both appeared at a fundraiser last year in support of a heart disease charity he founded.

alanis morissetteAlanis Morissette and Demi Lovato perform onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The embezzlement was discovered after Morissette took her business elsewhere and her new money manager discovered millions of dollars missing and contacted GSO, according to lawsuits filed against Schwartz.

GSO reviewed Schwartz's other work and found the other thefts, said GSO attorney Chris Reeder, who sued Schwartz after he was removed from the firm.

"This was shocking and disappointing,'' Reeder said. "The company is very happy he's being brought to justice and held accountable for his actions.''

Reeder said GSO has since repaid all the money he stole from clients. The firm's pending lawsuit against Schwartz said he used the money to fuel a lavish lifestyle that included a $50,000 trip to Bora Bora and a $75,000 debt at a Bahamas casino.

Morissette settled her suit against Schwartz and the firm, according to a joint statement issued last year. Her publicist had no comment Wednesday.

Schwartz is scheduled to appear Feb. 1 in U.S. District Court on the criminal charges.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Alanis Morissette Through The Years
of
  • AMAs, November 2015

    Alanis Morissette, left, and Demi Lovato perform at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

  • AMAs, November 2015

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Recording artist Alanis Morissette arrives at the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

  • May 2015

    Alanis Morissette attends the 6th Annual ELLE Women In Music Celebration Presented By eBay at Boulevard3 on Wednesday, May 20, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

  • June 2014

  • With actress Ashley Fink, June 2014

  • May 2014

  • With Marianne Williamson, May 2014

  • October 2013

  • November 2013

  • April 2013

  • April 2013

  • With husband Mario Treadway, March 2013

  • November 2012

  • September 2012

  • August 2012

  • August 2012

  • With Alicia Silverstone, August 2012

  • August 2012

  • June 2012

  • June 2012

  • November 2011

  • May 2008

  • September 2009

  • January 2006

  • December 2004

  • June 2004

  • With Ryan Reynolds, April 2004

  • May 2004

  • With Ryan Reynolds, May 2003

  • February 2002

  • July 2001

  • January 1999

  • February 1999

  • September 1996

  • November 1995

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations