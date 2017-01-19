Huffpost Canada Alberta ca
Edition: ca
Region: AB

Angie The Dog Reunited With Alberta Family 3 Weeks After Rollover

 |  By The Canadian Press
Posted: Updated:
Print

BEISEKER, Alta. — A dog has been reunited with its owners three weeks after being separated in a car crash in central Alberta.

The vehicle rolled Dec. 23 on Highway 21 about 110 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

Angie, a border collie, ran away after the crash and her owners were taken to hospital.

RCMP had asked people to keep an eye out for Angie, and she had been spotted several times, but was afraid of people.

angie the dog
(Photo: Alberta RCMP)

Police say a friend of the owners' family put a kennel with a blanket and some of the family's things in the area the dog was last seen.

It worked — Angie was found the next day curled up on the blanket.

"She is a little bit thinner, but she is home now,'' Sgt. Glen Demmon of the Beiseker RCMP said Thursday in a news release.

Angie's owners and the Mounties are thanking everyone who took the time to search and the residents that left out food and water for her.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Edmonton Police Service Dogs
of
  • Edmonton Police Service Dogs (November 2015)

    The Edmonton Police Service Canine Unit was formed in 1967, with just three teams. Currently, there are 12 handler and dog teams. Maverick (pictured), one of Edmonton's police service dogs (PSDs) won 2015's Canadian Police Canine Association competition. These teams are committed to taking a "bite out of crime" in Edmonton.

  • PSD Xeiko (Cst. Jason Born)

  • PSD Maverick (Handler Const. Murray Burke)

  • PSD Jagger (Handler Const. Ryan Busby)

  • PSD Kane (Handler Const. Dennis Dalziel)

  • PSD Viper (Handler Const. Chris Deluca)

  • PSD Evan (Handler Const. Wade Eastman)

  • PSD Quattro (Handler Const. Michael Garth)

  • PSD Fozzy (Handler Const. Kelly Lang)

  • PSD Panzer (Handler Const. Bryan Langevin)

  • PSD Jack (Handler Const. Scott Mitchler)

  • PSD Ella (Handler Const. Brian Parker)

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations