Ellen DeGeneres Replaces Emma Stone In 'La La Land' And It's Actually Better

Aw, now don't these two make a cute couple?

In a made-up trailer only Ellen DeGeneres could pull off, the 58-year-old host of her own show makes us all believe her and Canadian sweetheart Ryan Gosling make the perfect pair.

In the video below, the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host shares her own version of the "La La Land" trailer, adding she was originally the first choice for leading lady as opposed to the movie's star, Emma Stone.

Oh Ellen, we're convinced.

In the exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, Ellen is seen jumping into the man of our her dreams and is sporting some fun outfit changes. The ideal movie heroine.

ryan gosling
Zygi Kamasa, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle attending a gala screening for "La La Land" held at Ham Yard Hotel, London.

In December during another interview on the show, the 36-year-old "Crazy, Stupid, Love" actor greeted the host with one of the best hugs (OK, not really a hug) we've ever seen in the video above.

During the segment, the actor talked lovingly about his two daughters Esmeralda and Amada with partner and actress Eva Mendes.

He also talked about potentially buying a Roomba for the Roomba he already owns.

"I feel bad for [my Roomba] because it works tirelessly, and at night I can hear it cleaning downstairs, and I just feel bad for it," the actor jokes. "And when it's tired it goes home, and it docks itself, and it recharges, and if it hits your foot, it acts ashamed... it's complicated and I wanted to get a Roomba for my Roomba this year."

Always the charmer.

In early 2016, the "The Place Beyond The Pines" actor also appeared on "Ellen," and took part in a hilarious backstage segment.

    FILE - This March 10, 2013 file photo shows Canadian actor Ryan Gosling posing for a portrait in New York. In his latest film, Only God Forgives, the Canadian actor plays a drug-smuggling mamas boy. In one scene, his character gets humiliated by his mother at dinner after he brings a hooker, posing as his girlfriend, to meet mom, played by Kristin Scott Thomas. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

    This film publicity image released by Radius-TWC shows Ryan Gosling in a scene from "Only God Forgives." (AP Photo/Radius-TWC)

    This film publicity image released by Radius-TWC shows Ryan Gosling in a scene from "Only God Forgives." (AP Photo/Radius-TWC)

    Actor Ryan Gosling attends the premiere of Focus Features' "The Place Beyond The Pines" at the Landmark Sunshine Theater on Thursday March 28, 2013 in New York. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

    Ryan Gosling attends the premiere of 'The Place Beyond The Pines' at Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York City.

    This film image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, as Sgt. Jerry Wooters in Gangster Squad." (AP Photo/Warner Bros. Pictures, Wilson Webb)

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 07: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Gangster Squad' premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 7, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

    From left, actor Josh Brolin, actress Emma Stone, and actor Ryan Gosling from the cast of "Gangster Squad," pose for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the Premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'The Ides Of March' held at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theatre on September 27, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at 'Drive' Premiere at Ryerson Theatre during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

    TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at 'Drive' Premiere at Ryerson Theatre during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

    TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at 'Drive' Premiere at Ryerson Theatre during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

    TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Actor Ryan Gosling attnds the 'Ides Of March' Premiere at Roy Thomson Hall during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

    TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Ryan Gosling on stage prior to 'The Ides Of March' Press Conference during 2011 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

    NEW YORK, NY - JULY 19: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the 'Crazy, Stupid, Love.' World Premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on July 19, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 'Drive' Gala Premiere during the 2011 Los Angeles Film Festival at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 17, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the Los Angeles Film Festival's special screening of 'Drive' at the L.A. Live Regal Cinemas on June 17, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the Los Angeles Film Festival's special screening of 'Drive' at the L.A. Live Regal Cinemas on June 17, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Actor Ryan Gosling (L) and 2011 Best Director Nicolas Winding Refn of the film 'Drive' pose at the Palme d'Or Winners Photocall at the Palais des Festivals during the 64th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2011 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the Palme D'Or Winners Dinner at the Palais des Festivals during the 64th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2011 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Actor Ryan Gosling and director Nicolas Winding Refn attend the 'Drive' premiere during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2011 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

    Canadian actor Ryan Gosling poses during the photocall of 'Drive' presented in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2011 in Cannes. AFP PHOTO / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the 'Drive' premiere during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2011 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 16: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 14: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 16th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Hollywood Palladium on January 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 07: Ryan Gosling attends the New York premiere of 'Blue Valentine' hosted by Quintessentially at The Museum of Modern Art on December 7, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)

    HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 06: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 'Blue Valentine' screening during AFI FEST 2010 presented by Audi held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on November 6, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 06: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 'Blue Valentine' screening during AFI FEST 2010 presented by Audi held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on November 6, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI)

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the 'Industry In Focus - Blue Valentine' at the American Pavillion during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2010 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)

    Canadian actor Ryan Gosling poses during the photocall of 'Blue Valentine' presented in the Un Certain Regard selection at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2010 in Cannes. AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the 'Blue Valentine' Premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2010 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the 'Blue Valentine' Photocall at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2010 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

    CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Actors Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams attend the 'Blue Valentine' Photocall at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2010 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

