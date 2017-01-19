ADVERTISEMENT

Aw, now don't these two make a cute couple?

In a made-up trailer only Ellen DeGeneres could pull off, the 58-year-old host of her own show makes us all believe her and Canadian sweetheart Ryan Gosling make the perfect pair.

In the video below, the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host shares her own version of the "La La Land" trailer, adding she was originally the first choice for leading lady as opposed to the movie's star, Emma Stone.

Oh Ellen, we're convinced.

In the exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, Ellen is seen jumping into the man of our her dreams and is sporting some fun outfit changes. The ideal movie heroine.



Zygi Kamasa, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle attending a gala screening for "La La Land" held at Ham Yard Hotel, London.

In December during another interview on the show, the 36-year-old "Crazy, Stupid, Love" actor greeted the host with one of the best hugs (OK, not really a hug) we've ever seen in the video above.

During the segment, the actor talked lovingly about his two daughters Esmeralda and Amada with partner and actress Eva Mendes.

He also talked about potentially buying a Roomba for the Roomba he already owns.

"I feel bad for [my Roomba] because it works tirelessly, and at night I can hear it cleaning downstairs, and I just feel bad for it," the actor jokes. "And when it's tired it goes home, and it docks itself, and it recharges, and if it hits your foot, it acts ashamed... it's complicated and I wanted to get a Roomba for my Roomba this year."

Always the charmer.

In early 2016, the "The Place Beyond The Pines" actor also appeared on "Ellen," and took part in a hilarious backstage segment.

