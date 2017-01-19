Huffpost Canada Politics ca
Wapekeka First Nation Says Feds Knew About Suicide Pact But Didn't Help

 By The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Indigenous leaders say it is absolutely unacceptable that Health Canada was aware last year of concerns about a suicide pact in a northern Ontario community, but did not provide financial assistance to help.

The community of Wapekeka First Nation presented documents detailing challenges with mental health in July 2016 and asked for $376,000 to tackle the problem.

alvin fiddlerNishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler takes part in a press conference to address the First Nation suicide crisis at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Thursday. (Photo: Sean Kilpatrick/CP)

Community members now are mourning the loss of two 12-year-old girls, Jolynn Winter and Chantel Fox.

The reserve, plagued by a legacy of sexual abuse, lies about 600 kilometres due north of Thunder Bay.

Health Canada says it told community members last fall that it would pursue funding opportunities for Wapekeka.

Community spokesperson Joshua Frogg says the bureaucracy is cumbersome and doesn't move fast enough to help communities facing dire needs.

11 Facts About Canada's First Nations
  • Canada Comes From An Iroquois Word

    The word Canada comes from the Iroquois word kanata meaning village, settlement or land.

  • The Many Tongues Of Canada

    There are currently over 60 First Nations languages in Canada grouped into 12 distinct language families, according to Statistics Canada.

  • Women As Leaders

    Before European Settlers came to Canada, it was not uncommon for Aboriginal women to hold equal power to men, and even had to ability to take the power away from the chief, reports UBC. Women’s suffrage in Canada was not granted until 1918.

  • The Meaning Of The Headdress

    The North American headdress was earned, each feather representing an act of bravery.

  • Tribes of Canada

    There are over 600 different tribes in Canada each with their own culture and belief system.

  • Who Was Once Here

    The High King of France commissioned Giovanni da Verrazzano to reach Asia by sailing around North America in 1523. He described the coastline as densely populated and full of bonfire smoke, saying it could be smelt from hundreds of miles away at sea. Some academics place the American Aboriginal population at 50 million while some argue it to have been 100 million. Today’s First Nations population of Canada falls around 1.4 million.

  • Historical Allies

    During the early days of colonization, Britain saw Aboriginal people as essential to protecting their colonies and considered them powerful allies who helped battle the French during the Seven Year War and fought off American invasion during the War of 1812.

  • The Fur Trade

    First Nations people played a major role during the fur trade between the 17th and 19th centuries, which attracted merchants from around the world.

  • Aboriginal Lineage

    Archaeology tells us that aboriginal people have lived in the Maritimes provinces of Canada for at least 11,000 years.

  • Reserves

    After the decline of the fur trade and the end of the War of 1812, more settlers came to Canada, creating a large enough population to protect their own borders. First Nations were seen as impeding on economic development and were sent to live on isolated reserves, while more land was set aside to accommodate new settlers.

  • The Youngest People In Canada

    Aboriginal people have the youngest demographic in Canada, with a median age of 28, while the median age for non-aboriginal Canadians is 41.

