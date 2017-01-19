Huffpost Canada Politics ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

J Reno, Windsor Rapper, Rips Kathleen Wynne And Ontario Hydro Prices In New Song

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Kathleen Wynne's popularity has apparently dropped so much that there's now a rap song railing against the Ontario premier and the sky-high hydro bills in her province.

Jeremy Renaud, or J Reno, shared his tune "Hydro Bills" on Facebook Monday. It starts off with a question period clip of Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown blasting Wynne and the Liberals for surging electricity costs.

"Dear Ms. Premier, why you so out of touch?" the Windsor, Ont. artist says at the start of the song. "Your policies are destroying and taking everything from us."

You can listen to J Reno's song in the video embedded below:

J Reno - Hydro Bills ( Official Visuals )

Ontario Hip Hop artist airing out Kathleen Wynne & the Hydro scam. Must listen!
Purchase & support at: https://jreno.bandcamp.com/track/hydro-bills-single

Posted by J Reno on Monday, January 16, 2017



Renaud told CBC News he doesn't often get political in his tracks and doesn't consider himself a Liberal or Conservative supporter.

"I want to reach people who otherwise wouldn't be paying enough attention to the issues," he said. "I still can't process how massively this has snowballed."

Speaking to Global News, the artist said his family's personal experiences with soaring rates inspired the song.

“As a musician for the style of music I normally do, this isn’t going to help me sell records or get more shows or stuff like that. It’s more about being a voice for people," he said.

Renaud told the Windsor Star his household's monthly hydro bills are sometimes more than $500.

kathleen wynne
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne was the least popular premier in Canada in December, according to a poll from Angus Reid. (Photo: The Canadian Press)

On Wednesday, Wynne met with Libby Keenan, an Amherstburg, Ont. woman who criticized Wynne and the province's hydro rates in a viral Facebook post earlier this month.

During the meeting, Wynne promised Ontarians would see hydro relief by spring, according to the Toronto Star.

In December, an Angus Reid Institute poll found Wynne's approval rating sitting at 16 per cent — the lowest numbers she's had since she came to office in 2013.

Like Us On Facebook

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Least, Most Popular Premiers (Dec. 2016)
of

  • Source: Angus Reid Institute online survey, Dec. 2016 NOTE: Prince Edward Island was not polled.

  • 9. Kathleen Wynne, Ontario (Liberal)

    Approve: 16% Disapprove: 78% Unsure: 6%

  • 8. Dwight Ball, Newfoundland and Labrador (Liberal)

    Approve: 20% Disapprove: 75% Unsure: 5%

  • 7. Brian Gallant, New Brunswick (Liberal)

    Approve: 29% Disapprove: 58% Unsure: 13%

  • 6. Philippe Couillard, Quebec (Liberal)

    Approve: 30% Disapprove: 62% Unsure: 8%

  • 5. Rachel Notley, Alberta (NDP)

    Approve: 31% Disapprove: 59% Unsure: 10%

  • 4. Stephen McNeil , Nova Scotia (Liberal)

    Approve: 31% Disapprove: 60% Unsure: 9%

  • 3. Christy Clark, British Columbia (Liberal)

    Approve: 35% Disapprove: 59% Unsure: 6% NOTE: The B.C. Liberals are considered more conservative than typical "Liberal" parties.

  • 2. Brian Pallister, Manitoba (Progressive Conservative)

    Approve: 50% Disapprove: 35% Unsure: 14%

  • 1. Brad Wall, Saskatchewan (Saskatchewan Party)

    Approve: 58% Disapprove: 38% Unsure: 4%

  • UP NEXT: Canadian Political Lookalikes

  • Justin Trudeau and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid

  • John Manley and Beaker from The Muppets

  • Stephen Harper and 'Dallas' actor Larry Hagman

  • Rona Ambrose and Kirstie Alley

  • Doug Ford and Mike Holmes

  • N.B. Premier Brian Gallant and Aaron Eckhart

  • Ex-Quebec MNA Bertrand St-Arnaud and PQ MNA Bernard Drainville

  • John Baird and Stephen Rannazzisi (Kevin) from The League

  • Shelly Glover and Peg Bundy from

  • Peter MacKay and Canadian Curler Ryan Harnden

  • Patrick Brazeau and Neve Campbell

  • Tom Mulcair and this surprised cat

  • Pierre Poilievre and Frank Grimes from “The Simpsons”

  • Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Orville Redenbacher

  • Gregor Robertson and Clark Kent

  • Steven Blaney and this Mushroom

  • Bob Rae and this lone cumulus cloud

  • NEXT: U.S. Politicians and their lookalikes

  • Fred Thompson & Vigo Von Homburg Deutschendorf From

  • Beaker & Senator Mitch McConnell

  • Senator Joe Lieberman & Emperor Palpatine From

  • Senator John Kerry & Guy Smiley

  • Senator Bill Nelson & Wink Martindale

    From dentuso

  • The Pringles Guy & John Bolton

  • Kent Brockman & Senator John Ensign

    From dentuso

  • Rep. Eric Cantor & Egon From

  • The Keebler Elf & Senator Jeff Sessions

  • Beagle Boy From

  • Sarah Palin & A Bratz Doll

  • Valencia Orange & Rep. John Boehner

    From dentuso

  • Dory From

    From Lauster123

  • Tom Petty & Ann Coulter

    From dentuso

  • George W & Alfred E

    yosoyeldecider: Who could forget this classic separated-at-birth pair?

  • Michael Steele & The Bald Blue Muppet

    emerson7: Jon Stewart's observation

  • Sam The Eagle & Joe Biden

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations