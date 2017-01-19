Huffpost Canada Living ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Longest Lasting Celebrity Couples: 60 Couples Who Prove Love Is Very Much Alive

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

With the break-up of Brad and Angelina in 2016, many magazines declared love to be dead but there are dozens of other A-list couples that prove that just isn't true.

Even though tinseltown is known for its short-lived romances and cheating scandals, it is possible to find lasting love in the Hollywood hills.

Below we look at 60 relationships that have stood the test of time. Ranging from 10 to 63 years, these couples will make you believe in love again.

Just don't get too blinded by these romantic stories — even these twosomes admit staying together requires work. While some couples admit to regular counselling, others say the key is simply continuing to like each other.

Close
Longest Lasting Celebrity Couples
of
  • Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner

    The couple have been together for a whopping 45 years (!!) and got married in 2013. According to People.com, Tomlin says the secret to their relationship is simply a mutual “admiration and respect.”

  • Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

    SJP said 'I do' to Broderick in 1997 after dating for five years.

  • Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

    The couple celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in 2016 and looked more in love than ever.

  • Michael Caine and Shakira Caine

    The actors said 'I do' in 1973. Caine has said he first fell in love with Shakira when he saw her in a TV commercial.

  • Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

    Married since 1978, Streep and Gummer are staples on award show red carpets.

  • Kirk Douglas and Anne Buydens

    Married in 1954, Buydens and Douglas are credited with one of the longest lasting marriages in Hollywood.

  • Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson

    Married since 1980, the couple met during their college years while they each attended gender specific schools.

  • Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis

    The famed actress married the legendary director in 1984.

  • Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

    The couple tied the knot in 2014 after ten years of dating. They are parents to twins Harper and Gideon.

  • Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

    The couple celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in 2016.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

    The couple began dating in 1995 after Pinkett auditioned to play Smith's girlfriend on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." They married in 1997.

  • Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox

    After meeting on the set of "Family Ties" in 1985, Pollan and Fox didn't start dating until 1987. They married one year later.

  • Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres

    Together since 2004, this duo said 'I do' in 2008.

  • Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington

    Married since 1983, the couple met on the set of "Wilma" and even renewed their vows in 1995.

  • Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

    Though they aren't married, Russell and Hawn have been going strong since 1983.

  • David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

    The soccer star and the Spice Girl first met at a soccer game in 1997. They married in 1999 and have four kids.

  • Trudie Styler and Sting

    After meeting in 1982, Sting instantly fell in love —the only problem was he was already married to Frances Tomelty. The couple soon entered into an affair but married ten years later.

  • Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo

    Married for less than two years, Adams and Le Gallo dated for 15 years before getting hitched.

  • Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Sarsgaard and Gyllenhaal married in 2009 after seven years of dating.

  • Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

    Jackman met Furness when he was just 26 working on his first acting job, which happened to be the role of Furness' love interest. They married one year later in 1996.

  • Tina Turner and Erwin Bach

    Turner and Bach met in 1985 at party for EMI records though the two didn't marry until 2013.

  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall

    Louis-Dreyfus said 'I do' to producer Brad Hall all the way back in 1987. The couple met in the early '80s when Louis-Dreyfus auditioned for Hall’s theatre production at Northwestern University.

  • Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld

    The author and philanthropist shocked many when she began seeing Jerry Seinfeld mere months after marrying someone else. A year after her divorce the duo married in 1999 and have been together ever since.

  • Colin Firth and Livia Firth

    After meeting in Columbia while Firth was filming "Nostromo" in 1995, the pair fell in love and married two years later.

  • Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

    Stiller and Taylor have been married since 2000. Stiller said he asked Taylor's father for permission before proposing in 1999.

  • Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen

    After meeting at a party in Sydney, Australia in 2002, Fisher and Cohen began dating and got engaged two years later, but they didn't walk down the isle until 2010.

  • Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks

    Banks met her future husband on her very first day of college. They wed in 2003.

  • Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

    After meeting on the set of "City of Angles" Davis and Tennon dated for four years before saying 'I do' in 2003.

  • Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman

    The designer and her investment banker beau met in 1991 while they attended college in Washington, D.C. The couple married five years later.

  • Robin Dearden and Bryan Cranston

    Married since 1989, Cranston and Dearden met on the 1986 set of "Airwolf".

  • Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

    Fey and Richmond dated for seven years after meeting at Chicago's Second City and married in 2001.

  • Joel McHale and Sarah Williams

    The "Community" actor first started dating his wife in 1995 after he called one of her friends to ask her out. They married the following year.

  • Ozzy Osbourne And Sharon Osbourne

    Though they took a brief break in 2016, the Osbournes have been married for more than 33 years.

  • Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

    The Hollywood A-lister met his wife while she was tending a bar in Miami back in 2003. Two years later they married in a private civil ceremony.

  • Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett

    The famed actors first met in college in 1980 and got married in 1997.

  • Freddie Prinze, Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar

    The teen heartthrobs first met in 1997 while filming "I Know What You Did Last Summer" though they didn't start dating until 2000. They got married just two years later.

  • Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern

    The "Friends" star knew the ad exec for six years before they got hitched in 1995.

  • Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

    Crawford and Gerber were both in relationships with other people when they met. Though they didn't start dating right away, the couple eventually got together and got married in 1998.

  • David Furnish and Elton John

    After 12 years together, Furnish and John got married in a civil partnership ceremony in 2005. Nine years later they legally got married in a same-sex union.

  • Beyoncé and Jay Z

    Though they only wed in 2008, the music moguls have been together since the late 90s!

  • Steve Carell and Nancy Carell

    Steve Carell was teaching an acting class at Second City in Chicago when he fell in love with his student-turned-wife. The couple married in 1995.

  • Danny Moder and Julia Roberts

    After meeting on the set of Roberts' 2001 film "The Mexican," the cinematographer and America's Sweetheart got married just one year later.

  • Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

    Famously un-married, Winfrey has been in a relationship with Graham since 1986.

  • Prince William and The Duchess of Cambridge

    Though they've only been married since 2011, the prince and Kate Middleton began their love story whole at St. Andrew's University in the early 2000s.

  • Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    One of Bollywood's most beloved couples got married in 2007 after Bachchan fell in love with Rai while filming "Dhoom 2" in 2006.

  • John Travolta and Kelly Preston

    After meeting on the set of "The Experts" in 1987, Preston and Travolta said 'I do' in 1991.

  • Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa

    Married since 1996, the talk show host and her soap opera star husband are still every bit in love.

  • Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

    Country music's golden couple has been married since 1996.

  • Larry King and Shawn King

    The famed TV anchor has been married to his seventh wife for the past 19 years — though 2016 found the couple facing cheating allegations.

  • Annette Bening and Warren Beatty

    When Beatty wed Bening in 1992 many fans doubted the relationship would last on account of the actor's legendary bachelor past.

  • Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

    After meeting at the Golden Globes in 2002, Ford and Flockhart got hitched in 2010.

  • Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

    The hollywood A-listers said 'I do' in 2000 — two years after they were introduced to each other by Danny DeVito.

  • William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman

    After meeting in an acting class back in 1997, Huffman and Macy began dating. 15 years later the couple finally said 'I do'.

  • Fergie and Josh Duhamel

    Dating since 2004, these two said 'I do' in 2009.

  • Magic Johnson and Cookie Johnson

    The Johnsons wed in 1991, just days before the basketball star learned he was HIV positive. Johnson has always credited his wife for helping him survive the devastating news.

  • Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston Bridges

    Married since 1977, the Bridges have one of the most respected marriages in Hollywood.

  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum

    Since meeting on the set of "Step Up" in 2006, this couple has been going strong, and tied the knot in 2009.

  • Bono and Alison Hewson

    Married since 1982, Bono and his philanthropist wife first met as students at Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Ireland.

  • Ron Howard and Cheryl Howard

    Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard married his high school sweetheart back in 1975.

  • Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

    Since meeting on the set of Iglesias' music video for Escape in 2001, the Spanish singer and tennis star have been going steady.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide
 

Conversations