The couple have been together for a whopping 45 years (!!) and got married in 2013. According to People.com, Tomlin says the secret to their relationship is simply a mutual “admiration and respect.”

SJP said 'I do' to Broderick in 1997 after dating for five years.

The couple celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in 2016 and looked more in love than ever.

The actors said 'I do' in 1973. Caine has said he first fell in love with Shakira when he saw her in a TV commercial.

Married since 1978, Streep and Gummer are staples on award show red carpets.

Married in 1954, Buydens and Douglas are credited with one of the longest lasting marriages in Hollywood.

Married since 1980, the couple met during their college years while they each attended gender specific schools.

The famed actress married the legendary director in 1984.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 after ten years of dating. They are parents to twins Harper and Gideon.

The couple began dating in 1995 after Pinkett auditioned to play Smith's girlfriend on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." They married in 1997.

After meeting on the set of "Family Ties" in 1985, Pollan and Fox didn't start dating until 1987. They married one year later.

Together since 2004, this duo said 'I do' in 2008.

Married since 1983, the couple met on the set of "Wilma" and even renewed their vows in 1995.

Though they aren't married, Russell and Hawn have been going strong since 1983.

The soccer star and the Spice Girl first met at a soccer game in 1997. They married in 1999 and have four kids.

After meeting in 1982, Sting instantly fell in love —the only problem was he was already married to Frances Tomelty. The couple soon entered into an affair but married ten years later.

Married for less than two years, Adams and Le Gallo dated for 15 years before getting hitched.

Sarsgaard and Gyllenhaal married in 2009 after seven years of dating.

Jackman met Furness when he was just 26 working on his first acting job, which happened to be the role of Furness' love interest. They married one year later in 1996.

Turner and Bach met in 1985 at party for EMI records though the two didn't marry until 2013.

Louis-Dreyfus said 'I do' to producer Brad Hall all the way back in 1987. The couple met in the early '80s when Louis-Dreyfus auditioned for Hall’s theatre production at Northwestern University.

The author and philanthropist shocked many when she began seeing Jerry Seinfeld mere months after marrying someone else. A year after her divorce the duo married in 1999 and have been together ever since.

After meeting in Columbia while Firth was filming "Nostromo" in 1995, the pair fell in love and married two years later.

Stiller and Taylor have been married since 2000. Stiller said he asked Taylor's father for permission before proposing in 1999.

After meeting at a party in Sydney, Australia in 2002, Fisher and Cohen began dating and got engaged two years later, but they didn't walk down the isle until 2010.

Banks met her future husband on her very first day of college. They wed in 2003.

After meeting on the set of "City of Angles" Davis and Tennon dated for four years before saying 'I do' in 2003.

The designer and her investment banker beau met in 1991 while they attended college in Washington, D.C. The couple married five years later.

Married since 1989, Cranston and Dearden met on the 1986 set of "Airwolf".

Fey and Richmond dated for seven years after meeting at Chicago's Second City and married in 2001.

The "Community" actor first started dating his wife in 1995 after he called one of her friends to ask her out. They married the following year.

Though they took a brief break in 2016, the Osbournes have been married for more than 33 years.

The Hollywood A-lister met his wife while she was tending a bar in Miami back in 2003. Two years later they married in a private civil ceremony.

The famed actors first met in college in 1980 and got married in 1997.

The teen heartthrobs first met in 1997 while filming "I Know What You Did Last Summer" though they didn't start dating until 2000. They got married just two years later.

The "Friends" star knew the ad exec for six years before they got hitched in 1995.

Crawford and Gerber were both in relationships with other people when they met. Though they didn't start dating right away, the couple eventually got together and got married in 1998.

After 12 years together, Furnish and John got married in a civil partnership ceremony in 2005. Nine years later they legally got married in a same-sex union.

Though they only wed in 2008, the music moguls have been together since the late 90s!

Steve Carell was teaching an acting class at Second City in Chicago when he fell in love with his student-turned-wife. The couple married in 1995.

After meeting on the set of Roberts' 2001 film "The Mexican," the cinematographer and America's Sweetheart got married just one year later.

Famously un-married, Winfrey has been in a relationship with Graham since 1986.

Though they've only been married since 2011, the prince and Kate Middleton began their love story whole at St. Andrew's University in the early 2000s.

One of Bollywood's most beloved couples got married in 2007 after Bachchan fell in love with Rai while filming "Dhoom 2" in 2006.

After meeting on the set of "The Experts" in 1987, Preston and Travolta said 'I do' in 1991.

Married since 1996, the talk show host and her soap opera star husband are still every bit in love.

Country music's golden couple has been married since 1996.

The famed TV anchor has been married to his seventh wife for the past 19 years — though 2016 found the couple facing cheating allegations.

When Beatty wed Bening in 1992 many fans doubted the relationship would last on account of the actor's legendary bachelor past.

After meeting at the Golden Globes in 2002, Ford and Flockhart got hitched in 2010.

The hollywood A-listers said 'I do' in 2000 — two years after they were introduced to each other by Danny DeVito.

After meeting in an acting class back in 1997, Huffman and Macy began dating. 15 years later the couple finally said 'I do'.

Dating since 2004, these two said 'I do' in 2009.

The Johnsons wed in 1991, just days before the basketball star learned he was HIV positive. Johnson has always credited his wife for helping him survive the devastating news.

Married since 1977, the Bridges have one of the most respected marriages in Hollywood.

Since meeting on the set of "Step Up" in 2006, this couple has been going strong, and tied the knot in 2009.

Married since 1982, Bono and his philanthropist wife first met as students at Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Ireland.

Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard married his high school sweetheart back in 1975.