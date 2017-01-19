ADVERTISEMENT

During President Obama's final press conference, he couldn't resist "bragging on" his two daughters, Sasha and Malia. The proud papa gushed: "My daughters are something and they just surprise and enchant and impress me more and more every single day."

And then he revealed how the 15- and 18-year-old reacted to Donald Trump winning the election.

Obama doesn't deny that the girls "were disappointed," but "did not mope." And maybe that's because, as Obama said, he's tried to teach them "that the only thing that's the end of the world, is the end of the world."

