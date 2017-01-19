-
Malia, 10, and Sasha, 7, listen to their father read Where the Wild Things Are at the 2009 Easter Egg Roll.
Malia and Sasha pose with their parents, U.S. President Barack Obama and first Lady Michelle Obama, in the Green Room of the White House.
President Obama kisses his 11-year-old daughter Malia on the head during a Fourth of July party at the White House.
Obama smiles as he speaks alongside his daughters during the annual turkey pardoning ceremony for Thanksgiving.
Obama watches a performance with his wife and daughters during the Christmas in Washington Celebration. Here, Malia is 12 and Sasha is nine.
Obama and his daughters join volunteers singing Happy Birthday to First Lady Michelle Obama.
President Obama walks with his family to St. John's Church in Washington.
Portrait of the Obama family sitting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Here, Malia is 13 and Sasha is 10.
Obama and his daughters watch on television as First Lady Michelle Obama takes the stage to deliver her speech at the Democratic National Convention.
Malia, Sasha and their mother smile as they listen to U.S. President Barack Obama accept the 2012 U.S Democratic presidential nomination in September 2012.
Obama and his 11-year-old daughter Sasha board Air Force One at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
Obama laughs with his daughters Sasha, 11, and Malia, 14, as he pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey at the White House.
Obama and his daughters visit One More Page bookstore in Arlington, Virginia.
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama takes the stage with her daughters at the Kids Inaugural concert for children and military families in January 2013.
Sasha, Malia and Michelle Obama smile ahead of the swearing-in ceremonies for U.S. President Barack Obama in January 2013.
Malia and Sasha Obama smile before swearing-in ceremonies for U.S. President Obama.
The Obama family holds hands as they walk from the White House to St. John's Church for Sunday services.
Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia, 15, and Sasha, 12, stand onstage during remarks by President Obama for a taping of the Christmas in Washington television benefit program.
Sasha and Malia make their way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland in August 2014.
Obama and his daughters depart the White House for the presidential retreat Camp David in Maryland.
Obama's daughters listen to their father during the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey at the White House in Washington.
Malia, 16, and Sasha, 13, speak onstage at TNT Christmas in Washington 2014 at the National Building Museum.
Obama and his family speak onstage at TNT Christmas in Washington 2014 at the National Building Museum.
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama leaving the Churchill War Rooms with her daughters Malia and Sasha in London, England.
Malia and Sasha greet Pope Francis upon his arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in September 2015.
President Barack Obama, standing with his daughters, Sasha, 14, and Malia, 17, speaks about pardoning Abe, the National Thanksgiving Turkey, during a ceremony.
Obama's daughters share a laugh on the Ellipse of the National Mall in Washington, DC.
Malia Obama, 17, attends a State Dinner at the White House March 10, 2016 in Washington, D.C.
Sasha, 14, Obama attends a State Dinner at the White House March 10, 2016 in Washington, D.C.
Obama and his daughter Malia walk from Marine One to board Air Force One upon their departure from O'Hare Airport in Chicago.
Morocco's King Mohammed VI wife Princess Lalla Selma (rear right) welcomes U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (left) and daughters Malia, 17, and Sasha, 15, at Menara Airport in Marrakech, Morocco.
President Obama hugs and sings "Happy Birthday" to his daughter Malia Obama on stage during an Independence Day celebration. Malia is now 18.