By Cherise Seucharan Canada’s voting system is a bit behind the times. We are one of the few nations in the Western world that doesn’t have a process where every vote counts, and our pencil-and-paper ballots look pretty low-tech compared to the electronic systems of countries such as Australia, Germany and Venezuela. In the past five federal elections, Canada’s federal voter turnout was an average of 63 per cent — which is pretty low compared to other democracies. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals promised to reform voting by the next election in 2019. Perhaps Canada can learn a thing or two from other countries for potential ways to change how we vote. Here’s a look at some of the most common voting systems around the world:

It’s winner-take-all as one candidate is elected per district in a majoritarian system. But there are lots of different versions, like Canada’s first-past-the-post system. Country that uses it: Australia How it works: No vote goes to waste! Voters can rank all candidates from most to least favourite, or they can vote once for a party. The least popular candidates are eliminated, but they get to choose how to re-allocate those votes to the top candidates. It’s a bit like ordering a pizza with a group of your friends. You can only get one topping, but can rank your top three. If most people have chosen pepperoni as either their first or second choice, that’s the one you go with. (Pepperoni again. Sigh.) Last election turnout: 93 per cent—but voting in Australia is compulsory. Advantage: Even the most obscure parties get onto the ballot, including the Sports Party, Animal Justice Party, and the Australian Motoring Enthusiast Party. Disadvantage: Australia’s ballots are said to be one of the most confusing, with huge ballots to list every single party. Fun Fact: The Motoring Enthusiast Party won a seat in Parliament at the last election. Are they considering reform? Yes, in March the Senate passed voting reforms that would limit vote-sharing and prevent “micro-parties” from gaining seats.

Proportional systems are designed so that each vote is counted - instead of a single winner per district, each vote is tallied so the popular vote reflects the candidates in government. Mixed Member Proportional: Additional Member System Country that uses it: Scotland (to elect its Parliament) How it works: Canadian voters are often forced to choose between a local rep, and a party they prefer. In Scotland, they don’t need to choose! Everyone gets two votes: one for their local representative, and then one regional vote for a party. On a proportional representation pizza, you can choose multiple toppings. If the majority want pepperoni, you will get mostly that —but can also get pineapple on half, or mushrooms on a third of the pie depending on how popular it is. Last election turnout: 56 per cent Advantage: The Law Commission of Canada recommended that Canada adopt a system similar to Scotland’s MPP voting system. Disadvantage: With this form of proportional representation, voters do not get a say in coalitions, so some candidates end up going to the Senate without much input from voters. Are they considering reform? Current system is still fairly new, put in place in 1999 when Scotland passed voting reform to make their system more proportional.

Country that uses it: Malta How it works: Instead of voting for a party, voters rank their favourite candidates on a single ballot. Each candidate must reach a quota of votes to win a seat, but these are tallied from all rankings — this way even votes for unpopular candidates still count. Your pizza toppings are ranked, and only the ones with a certain number of votes will be on the final plate. So if green peppers are your favourite but everyone else’s third choice, you could still end of getting it on a few slices. Voter Turnout at last election: 93 per cent Advantage: Voters don’t have to choose between an individual candidate and a party — they can choose which factors are most important to them when ranking. Disadvantage: Quotas, rankings, districts: this combination of factors can be confusing to voters. Fun fact: Malta has one of the highest voter turnouts in the Western world.

Country that uses it: Germany How it works: Germany’s Bundestag (lower house) is elected through a system that combines elements of a first-past-the-post system and proportional representation. Voters cast two votes: one for a regional representative; and one for a party. The party votes will add more candidates to the House until the total reflects the proportion of votes. The Budenstag is like ordering multiple pizzas — more toppings and more choices for everyone. Last election turnout: 72 per cent Advantage: The German system is considered by some to be one of the fairest, combining the advantages of local representation with a proportional balance of seats. Disadvantage: Due to the two-vote system, the Bundestag elects a large number of people to its parliament — almost 600. Are they considering reform? In 2012, this system was declared unconstitutional, because of the “unfair” way the votes were weighted. Now there can be up to 700 seats, so correct proportions can be reached.

Country that uses it: Venezuela How it works: Venezuela is a multi-party system in which voters select a party as well as local representatives. 113 candidates are elected as individuals and 51 candidates are elected from “party lists” based on proportional numbers of votes. So it’s like picking a fave topping, then getting your best friend to choose the other toppings for you. Last election turnout: 74 per cent Advantage: Venezuela's technologically advanced system, in which voters register via fingerprint scan and can print a receipt at the end, is highly praised. Venezuela is the pizza delivery app of the voting world. Disadvantage: While many candidates run as independents and there are many small parties, most are said to be affiliated with one of two major parties, leaving less choice for voters. Fun fact: Despite very accurate voting counts, in 2013 losing presidential candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski demanded an audit, calling the system “a joke.” The audit was completed a year later, revealing no discrepancies.

Country that uses it: France (for regional elections) How it works: Voters hit the polls twice in two rounds of voting for French regional elections (if there’s no initial majority.) The top parties go to the second round, with the winner getting an extra boost of 25 per cent more seats. It’s like if your fave topping doesn’t win the first round, but you get to choose again among the top choices. Last election turnout: 55 per cent Advantage: With a two-round system for all levels of government taking place on different schedules, voters are able to choose representation on many levels. Disadvantage: Tactical voting has been thought to cause sharp turnarounds in votes. In the last election, the National Front party polled highest in the first round, but lost all seats in the second round. Fun fact: France is the only Western democracy that holds two rounds of elections.